  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei unserem eigenen Broker finanzen.net zero! Jetzt informieren, Depot eröffnen und gebührenfrei traden! -w-
10.06.2021 14:50

DOKUMENTATION/Einleitende Bemerkungen von -2-

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung

This assessment is broadly reflected in the baseline scenario of the June 2021 Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area, which foresees annual inflation at 1.9 per cent in 2021, 1.5 per cent in 2022 and 1.4 per cent in 2023. Compared with the March 2021 ECB staff macroeconomic projections, the outlook for inflation has been revised up for 2021 and 2022, largely owing to temporary factors and higher energy price inflation. It is unchanged for 2023, as the increase in underlying inflation is largely counterbalanced by an expected decline in energy price inflation. HICP inflation excluding energy and food is projected to increase from 1.1 per cent in 2021 to 1.3 per cent in 2022 and 1.4 per cent in 2023, revised up throughout the projection horizon compared with the March 2021 projection exercise.

Turning to the monetary analysis, the annual growth rate of broad money (M3) declined to 9.2 per cent in April 2021, from 10.0 per cent in March and 12.3 per cent in February. The deceleration in March and April was due partly to strong negative base effects as the large inflows in the initial phase of the pandemic crisis dropped out of the annual growth statistics. It also reflects a moderation in shorter-term monetary dynamics, mainly originating from weaker developments in deposits by households and firms in April and lower liquidity needs as the pandemic situation improves. The ongoing asset purchases by the Eurosystem continue to be the largest source of money creation. While also decelerating, the narrow monetary aggregate M1 has remained the main contributor to broad money growth. Its strong contribution is consistent with a still heightened preference for liquidity in the money-holding sector and a low opportunity cost of holding the most liquid forms of money.

The annual growth rate of loans to the private sector declined to 3.2 per cent in April, from 3.6 per cent in March and 4.5 per cent in February. This decline took place amid opposing dynamics in lending to non-financial corporations and to households. The annual growth rate of loans to non-financial corporations fell to 3.2 per cent in April, after 5.3 per cent in March and 7.0 per cent in February. The contraction reflects large negative base effects and some frontloading in loan creation in March relative to April. The annual growth rate of loans to households rose to 3.8 per cent in April, after 3.3 per cent in March and 3.0 per cent in February, supported by solid monthly flows and positive base effects.

Overall, our policy measures, together with the measures adopted by national governments and other European institutions, remain essential to support bank lending conditions and access to financing, in particular for those most affected by the pandemic.

To sum up, a cross-check of the outcome of the economic analysis with the signals coming from the monetary analysis confirmed that an ample degree of monetary accommodation is necessary to support economic activity and the robust convergence of inflation to levels that are below, but close to, 2 per cent over the medium term.

Regarding fiscal policies, an ambitious and coordinated fiscal stance remains crucial, as a premature withdrawal of fiscal support would risk weakening the recovery and amplifying the longer-term scarring effects. National fiscal policies should thus continue to provide critical and timely support to the firms and households most exposed to the ongoing pandemic and the associated containment measures. At the same time, fiscal measures should remain temporary and countercyclical, while ensuring that they are sufficiently targeted in nature to address vulnerabilities effectively and to support a swift recovery in the euro area economy. The three safety nets endorsed by the European Council for workers, businesses and governments provide important funding support.

The Governing Council reiterates the key role of the Next Generation EU package. It calls on Member States to deploy the funds productively, accompanied by productivity-enhancing structural policies. This would allow the Next Generation EU programme to contribute to a faster, stronger and more uniform recovery and would increase economic resilience as well as the growth potential of Member States' economies. In doing so, the programme would support the effectiveness of monetary policy in the euro area. Such structural policies are particularly important in improving economic structures and institutions and in accelerating the green and digital transitions.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2021 08:49 ET (12:49 GMT)

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Sind die durch Corona unter die Räder gekommenen Unternehmen wieder eine gute Wahl oder locken Profiteure, wie US-Technologiewerte, mit der zweiten Chance? Im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr erfahren Sie, wo Fallen lauern und welche Strategien Anleger verfolgen sollten.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Nasdaq 100  Inside Day am Zielbereich
Biontech startet neue Impfstoffstudie - Aktie am Rekordhoch
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Live am Chart: Heiße Märkte, gute Trades? - Sendung verpasst?
Vontobel: Noch bis 14.06.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
DZ BANK - Verschnaufpause im intakten Aufwärtstrend
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Vermögen erhalten
Heute um 18:30 Uhr: Altersvorsorge 2021 - Warum die Riesterrente tot ist und wie Sie heute profitabel vorsorgen - Exklusiver Online-Expertenabend
Erweitern Sie jetzt Ihr Portfolio um einen renditestarken Sicherheitsbaustein.
Ihre Einladung: Kapitalmarktausblick mit Dr. Jens Ehrhardt und Markus Koch
Fondsmanager im Interview über Aufwärtstrend am Aktienmarkt - was ist gerade im Trend?
Nachhaltige Investments auf Rekordniveau - my-si: Der Trend hält an
Die 50 beliebtesten Aktien der Top-Trader
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2021 wissen müssen
Heikles Timing für die EZB
Spieleplattform mit 4-Trend-Booster und Gefahr für die Neobroker
So stark zahlt sich die energetische Sanierung für Eigentümer aus
Heimliche Erhöhung? So holen Sie sich jetzt die Kontogebühren zurück

News von

DAX Chartanalyse kurzfristig: Schwierigkeiten, Haltung zu bewahren
BASF-Aktie, Bayer & Co.: Fünf Kauf-Tipps zu DAX-Aktien
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Aixtron steigen an MDax-Spitze
Europas Börsen vor "Super Donnerstag" nahe Rekordhoch
BMW-Aktie nach Ausbruch: Was das große Kaufsignal jetzt bringt

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- Wall Street gemischt erwartet -- EZB bestätigt Kurs -- Deutsche Bank erwartet dreistellige Millionenbelastung -- AIXTRON erhöht erneut Prognose -- GameStop, BMW, Stellantis im Fokus

Moderna beantragt Zulassung in den USA ab 12 Jahren. US-Inflation bei 5 Prozent. Basler Aufseher schlagen Zweiklassensystem für Kryptowährungen vor. Notenbanken Frankreichs und der Schweiz starten Versuch mit Digitalwährung. Continental-Aktie freundlich: Können Hackern von Auto-Software voraus sein. Optimistische Morgan-Stanley-Studie treibt Ströer-Aktie an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die schlimmsten Steuroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
Die Unternehmen mit den meisten Patienten
Diese Firmen patentieren am meisten
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Fußballer der Welt
Welche Spieler sind die teuersten aller Zeiten?
Die zehn größten Chiphersteller der Welt
Welche Konzerne regieren die Welt der Halbleiterproduzenten?
Die größten Staatspleiten
Welche Länder haben am häufigsten Bankrott anmelden müssen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
Diese Meilensteine markieren die Konzerngeschichte Apples
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Gold oder Bitcoin - was halten Sie für den besseren Inflationsschutz?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen