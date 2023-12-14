DAX16.877 +0,7%ESt504.566 +0,8%MSCIW3.101 +1,1%Dow37.090 +1,4%Nas14.734 +1,4%Bitcoin38.735 -1,8%Euro1,0965 +0,8%Öl76,45 +2,5%Gold2.038 +0,5%
DOKUMENTATION/Einleitende Bemerkungen von -2-

14.12.23 15:03 Uhr

The Governing Council today decided to keep the three key ECB interest rates unchanged. We are determined to ensure that inflation returns to our two per cent medium-term target in a timely manner. Based on our current assessment, we consider that rates are at levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to our target. Our future decisions will ensure that the key ECB interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to ensure such a timely return. We will continue to follow a data-dependent approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction.

The Governing Council intends to reduce the PEPP portfolio over the second half of 2024 and to discontinue its reinvestments under the PEPP at the end of 2024.

In any case, we stand ready to adjust all of our instruments within our mandate to ensure that inflation returns to our medium-term target and to preserve the smooth functioning of monetary policy transmission.

December 14, 2023 09:03 ET (14:03 GMT)