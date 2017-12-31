finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung zu Aktienanleihen ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen +++-w-
13.09.2018 13:12
Bewerten
(0)

DOKUMENTATION/Erklärung der Bank of England zum Zinsbeschluss

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss den Begleittext der Bank of England zu dem am 13. September 2018 veröffentlichten Zinsbeschluss im Wortlaut.

"The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 12 September 2018, the MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.75%.

The Committee voted unanimously to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £10 billion. The Committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £435 billion.

In the MPC's most recent economic projections, set out in the August Inflation Report, GDP was expected to grow by around 1¾% per year on average over the forecast period, conditioned on the gently rising path of Bank Rate implied by market yields at that time. Although modest by historical standards, the projected pace of GDP growth was slightly faster than the diminished rate of supply growth, which averaged around 1½% per year. With a very limited degree of slack remaining, a small margin of excess demand was therefore projected to emerge by late 2019 and build thereafter, feeding through into higher growth in domestic costs than has been seen over recent years. The contribution of external cost pressures, which has accounted for above-target inflation since the beginning of 2017, was projected to ease over the forecast period. Taking these influences together, and conditioned on the gently rising path of Bank Rate, CPI inflation remained slightly above 2% through most of the forecast period, reaching the target in the third year.

Recent news in UK macroeconomic data has been limited and the MPC's August projections appear to be broadly on track. UK GDP grew by 0.4% in 2018 Q2 and by 0.6% in the three months to July. The UK labour market has continued to tighten, with the unemployment rate falling to 4.0% and the number of vacancies rising further. Regular pay growth has risen further to around 3% on a year earlier. CPI inflation was 2.5% in July.

The global economy still appears to be growing at above-trend rates, although recent developments are likely to have increased downside risks around global growth to some degree. In emerging market economies, indicators of growth have continued to soften and financial conditions have tightened further, in some cases markedly. Recent announcements of further protectionist measures by the United States and China, if implemented, could have a somewhat more negative impact on global growth than was anticipated at the time of the August Report.

The MPC continues to recognise that the economic outlook could be influenced significantly by the response of households, businesses and financial markets to developments related to the process of EU withdrawal. Since the Committee's previous meeting, there have been indications, most prominently in financial markets, of greater uncertainty about future developments in the withdrawal process.

The Committee judges that, were the economy to continue to develop broadly in line with the August Inflation Report projections, an ongoing tightening of monetary policy over the forecast period would be appropriate to return inflation sustainably to the 2% target at a conventional horizon. As before, these projections were conditioned on the expectation of a smooth adjustment to the average of a range of possible outcomes for the United Kingdom's eventual trading relationship with the European Union. At this meeting, the Committee judged that the current stance of monetary policy remained appropriate. Any future increases in Bank Rate are likely to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent."

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2018 07:13 ET (11:13 GMT)

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Portfolio-Check für politische Krisenzeiten

Handelskonflikte, Leitzinserhöhungen der US-Notenbank und der jüngste Verfall der Lira - zahlreiche politische Risiken beeinflussen aktuell die Aktienmärkte. Portfoliomanagement-Experte Max Holzer erklärt im Online-Seminar am Donnerstag, wie Sie jetzt das Beste aus Ihrem Depot herausholen.
Hier kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Anzeige

Inside

Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Luxusgüterkonzern Richemont meldet zweistelliges Umsatzwachstum
UBS: Siemens  Zentrale Unterstützung in Reichweite
DZ BANK  Brent: Bullen machen Druck, Widerstand bei 80 USD im Fokus!
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  FTSE 100 versucht sich an Bodenbildung
Aroundtown  Ausbruch auf Allzeithoch
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Investoren warten auf die EZB-Sitzung
Lässt sich durch Risikomanagement bessere Performance am Kapitalmarkt erzielen?
ING Markets: DAX steigt über 12.000 Punkte
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

News von

Erdogan macht sich selbst zum Verwalter des Staatsschatzes
Es fehlt der Wille, die Stadt für ihre Bürger wachsen zu lassen
Der F-Faktor für den Wohlstand im Alter
Worauf man in Zukunft beim Online-Shopping achten muss
Dieser Tag brachte das Weltfinanzsystem an den Abgrund

News von

Dividendenjäger aufgepasst: 20 Aktien mit königlichen Ausschüttungen
Bayer-Aktie im Crash-Modus: So tief kann es jetzt noch gehen
Silberpreis: Alarmstufe Rot
Dax-Chartanalyse: Die Lage bleibt kritisch
Top-Dividenden: Update 2018 - Bei welchen Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. die höchsten Dividendenrenditen locken

News von

Größte virtuelle Batterie: Gegen dieses deutsche Unternehmen hatte Elon Musk keine Chance
Mahnende Beispiele für den DAX-Aufsteiger: Wie Wirecard dem Schicksal von K+S und ProSiebenSat.1 entgehen kann
Deutschland und Polen wollen ein wichtiges Produkt für E-Autos nach Europa bringen
Forscher sind einem Antrieb auf der Spur, der das E-Auto in den Schatten stellen könnte
Die gigantischen Maschinen von Elon Musks Boring-Company können mit einem Xbox-Controller bedient werden

Heute im Fokus

DAX notiert fester -- USA laden China zu neuen Handelsgesprächen ein -- Elektroauto-Pionier Tesla verliert weiteren hochrangigen Manager -- Apple, GERRY WEBER, MorphoSys im Fokus

Nächster Streik bei Ryanair droht. Fitbit-Aktie bricht nach Apples Keynote ein. Daimler steigt beim VW-Gebrauchtwagenportal "Heycar" ein. Bericht über Gespräche zwischen USA und China treibt Autosektor an. Türkei: Immobiliengeschäfte künftig nur noch in Lira. Rocket-Internet-Beteiligung Westwing plant Börsengang.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Neue Position
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der Bitcoin Ihrer Meining nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:22 Uhr
DAX notiert fester -- USA laden China zu neuen Handelsgesprächen ein -- Elektroauto-Pionier Tesla verliert weiteren hochrangigen Manager -- Apple, GERRY WEBER, MorphoSys im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13:19 Uhr
Goldman Sachs: Ein Börsen-Bären-Signal befindet sich auf einem 4-Jahrzehnte-Hoch
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
13:06 Uhr
Türkische Zentralbank stemmt sich mit Zinserhöhung gegen Lira-Verfall
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403