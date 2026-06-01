DAX24.931 ±-0,0%Est506.304 +0,1%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto8,2900 +2,0%Nas26.022 -1,3%Bitcoin55.813 -0,3%Euro1,1459 -0,4%Öl78,49 -0,2%Gold4.249 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX A42D4F BMW 519000 Rheinmetall 703000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NVIDIA 918422 Infineon 623100 SAP 716460 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Lufthansa 823212 Micron Technology 869020 Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
USA-Iran-Abkommen unterzeichnet: DAX stabil - 25.000 Punkte im Blick -- Apple-CEO hält Preiserhöhungen für unausweichlich -- FreeCast, SpaceX, Nebius, Amazon, Chip-Aktien, Lufthansa, TUI, VW im Fokus
Top News
Liquiditäts-Sensing: So erkennen Anleger die Spuren großer Investoren im Orderbuch Liquiditäts-Sensing: So erkennen Anleger die Spuren großer Investoren im Orderbuch
VW-Aktie leichter: Blume verteidigt Sparkurs auf Hauptversammlung - darauf achten Anleger jetzt VW-Aktie leichter: Blume verteidigt Sparkurs auf Hauptversammlung - darauf achten Anleger jetzt
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

DOKUMENTATION/Erklärung der Bank of England zur Ratssitzung

18.06.26 13:02 Uhr

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss den von der Bank of England (BoE) veröffentlichten Text zur Ratssitzung vom 18. Juni 2026 im Wortlaut.

At its meeting ending on 17 June 2026, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 3.75%. Two members voted to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4%.

Global energy prices have fallen since the previous meeting in response to events in the Middle East. But they remain higher than pre-conflict and have continued to be volatile. The impact of the energy shock on the UK economy remains uncertain. Monetary policy cannot influence energy prices but is being set to ensure that the economic adjustment to them occurs in a way that achieves the 2% inflation target sustainably. The policy stance required to achieve this will depend on the scale and duration of the shock, and how it propagates through the economy.

CPI inflation has fallen to 2.8% since the previous meeting, although it is expected to rise later this year as the effects of higher energy prices continue to pass through. The risk of material second-round effects in price and wage-setting, against which policy needs to lean, is greater the longer higher energy prices persist. But the labour market continues to loosen, and signs of a weakening economy could contain inflationary pressures. Interest rates faced by households and businesses remain higher than prior to the conflict, which will act to reduce inflation over time.

Taking all the risks to the economic outlook into account, the Committee judges that it is appropriate to maintain Bank Rate at this meeting.

The Committee will continue to monitor closely the situation in the Middle East and how its impact propagates through the economy. The Committee stands ready to act as necessary to ensure that CPI inflation remains on track to meet the 2% target in the medium term.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2026 07:03 ET (11:03 GMT)