DOKUMENTATION/Erklärung der Bank of England zur Ratssitzung

17.09.26 13:01 Uhr

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss den von der Bank of England (BoE) veröffentlichten Text zur Ratssitzung vom 17. September 2026 im Wortlaut.

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At its meeting ending on 16 September 2026, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted by a majority of 6-3 to maintain Bank Rate at 3.75%. Three members voted to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4%.

Protracted conflict in the Middle East has contributed to further increases in crude and refined energy prices since the previous meeting, which remain more volatile and higher than pre-conflict. UK CPI inflation increased to 3.1% in August and is likely to rise further over coming quarters. Monetary policy is being set to ensure inflation comes down to 2% sustainably as the economy adjusts to the energy shock. The policy stance required to achieve this will depend on the scale and duration of the shock and how it propagates through the economy.

There has been little evidence so far of material second-round effects in price and wage-setting. However, the risk of such effects, against which policy needs to lean, is greater the longer higher energy prices persist or are more volatile. Activity has been slightly stronger than expected, although soft labour market conditions, and the higher interest rates faced by households and businesses since the conflict began, will act to reduce inflation over time. Overall, the Committee judges that the risks to the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside, and more so than at the time of the July Monetary Policy Report, although there remains scope for the outlook to change materially as events in the Middle East unfold.

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The Committee judges that it is appropriate to maintain Bank Rate at this meeting. The Committee stands ready to act as necessary to ensure that CPI inflation remains on track to meet the 2% target in the medium term.

At this meeting, the MPC also voted unanimously to reduce the stock of UK government bond purchases held for monetary policy purposes, and financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, to zero. This will be conducted through a multi-year plan, such that the remaining stock is unwound at an annual average pace of £46 billion by the end of 2034, through annual sales of £20 billion alongside maturing gilts.

Kontakt: hans.bentzien@dowjones.com

DJG/hab

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2026 07:02 ET (11:02 GMT)