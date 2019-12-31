finanzen.net
18.06.2020 13:04

DOKUMENTATION/Erklärung der Bank of England zur Ratssitzung

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss den von der Bank of England (BoE) veröffentlichten Text zur Ratssitzung vom 18. Juni 2020 im Wortlaut.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. In that context, its challenge at present is to respond to the severe economic and financial disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. At its meeting ending on 17 June 2020, the MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to continue with the existing programme of £200 billion of UK government bond and sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves. The Committee voted by a majority of 8-1 for the Bank of England to increase the target stock of purchased UK government bonds, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, by an additional £100 billion, to take the total stock of asset purchases to £745 billion.

Risky asset prices have recovered further from their March lows, although they have remained sensitive to news on the evolution of the pandemic. Recent data outturns suggest that the fall in global GDP in 2020 Q2 will be less severe than expected at the time of the May Monetary Policy Report. There are signs of consumer spending and services output picking up, following the easing of Covid-related restrictions on economic activity. Recent additional announcements of easier monetary and fiscal policy will help to support the recovery. Downside risks to the global outlook remain, however, including from the spread of Covid-19 within emerging market economies and from a return to a higher rate of infection in advanced economies.

UK GDP contracted by around 20% in April, following a 6% fall in March. Evidence from more timely indicators suggests that GDP started to recover thereafter. Payments data are consistent with a recovery in consumer spending in May and June, and housing activity has started to pick up recently. The LFS unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.9% in the three months to April. But other and more timely indications from the claimant count, HMRC payrolls data and job vacancies suggest that the labour market has weakened materially. Following stronger than expected take-up of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, a greater number of workers are likely to be furloughed in the second quarter. Evidence from business surveys and the Bank's Agents is consistent with a weak outlook for employment in coming quarters. Some households are also worried about their job security.

Twelve-month CPI inflation declined from 1.5% in March to 0.8% in April, triggering the explanatory letter from the Governor to the Chancellor published alongside this monetary policy announcement. CPI inflation fell further in May, to 0.5%. Current below-target rates of CPI inflation can in large part be accounted for by the effects of the pandemic. The collapse in global oil prices has had direct effects on inflation, via the prices of motor fuels, and indirect effects by reducing input costs in other sectors of the economy. The sharp drop in domestic activity is also adding to downward pressure on inflation through increased spare capacity in most sectors of the economy.

The unprecedented situation means that the outlook for the UK and global economies is unusually uncertain. It will depend critically on the evolution of the pandemic, measures taken to protect public health, and how governments, households and businesses respond to these factors.

The emerging evidence suggests that the fall in global and UK GDP in 2020 Q2 will be less severe than set out in the May Report. Although stronger than expected, it is difficult to make a clear inference from that about the recovery thereafter. There is a risk of higher and more persistent unemployment in the United Kingdom. Even with the relaxation of some Covid-related restrictions on economic activity, a degree of precautionary behaviour by households and businesses is likely to persist. The economy, and especially the labour market, will therefore take some time to recover towards its previous path. CPI inflation is well below the 2% target and is expected to fall further below it in coming quarters, largely reflecting the weakness of demand.

At this meeting, the MPC judges that a further easing of monetary policy is warranted to meet its statutory objectives. The Committee agreed to increase the target stock of purchased UK government bonds by an additional £100 billion in order to meet the inflation target in the medium term. The Committee expects that programme to be completed, and the total stock of asset purchases to reach £745 billion, around the turn of the year.

The MPC will continue to monitor the situation closely and, consistent with its remit, stands ready to take further action as necessary to support the economy and ensure a sustained return of inflation to the 2% target. The Committee will keep the asset purchase programme under review.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2020 07:04 ET (11:04 GMT)

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Solidvest x Markus Koch: Marktkommentar Juni 2020
Corona-Virus Update 18. Juni 2020
SAP  Aufwärtstrend intakt
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf BMW, Bayer, BASF
Podcast mit Robert Halver: Ist die Börse zu optimistisch?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Gute Geldanlage entsteht durch nachhaltiges Wertesystem
Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

News von

CO2-Zertifikate würden Müllgebühren erhöhen
Reichtum wächst wegen Corona-Krise langsamer
Es trifft vor allem die deutsche Mittelschicht
Das wird einen Aufschrei in der Bevölkerung geben
Fed ergänzt Firmenanleihen-Programm

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX leichter -- Wirecard-Aktie bricht ein: Vorlage von Jahresabschluss verschoben - Wirecard will Strafanzeige erstatten -- BASF: Verlust in Q2 möglich -- Infineon, Zalando, HEXO im Fokus

British Airways-Mutter IAG dreht Wiener Tochter Level das Licht aus. Gratis-Nutzer von Zoom bekommen nun doch Komplett-Verschlüsselung. Fraport: Fertigstellung des Flughafen-Terminals 3 in Frankfurt verzögert sich. RWE will bei LNG-Terminal grünen Wasserstoff erkunden. PUMA-Großaktionär begibt Wandelanleihe - Artemis-Anteil sinkt auf 25 Prozent. ifo: Corona-Rezession stellt Finanzkrise in den Schatten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:06 Uhr
DAX leichter -- Wirecard-Aktie bricht ein: Vorlage von Jahresabschluss verschoben - Wirecard will Strafanzeige erstatten -- BASF: Verlust in Q2 möglich -- Infineon, Zalando, HEXO im Fokus
Ausland
12:57 Uhr
British Airways-Mutter IAG dreht Wiener Tochter Level das Licht aus
Aktie im Fokus
13:01 Uhr
Altaktionäre von PharmaSGP müssen bei Börsengang kleinere Brötchen backen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
NEL ASAA0B733
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
TUITUAG00
BASFBASF11
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CommerzbankCBK100