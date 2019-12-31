finanzen.net
+ + + Droht eine neue Tech-Blase? Und: taugen Alternative Realwerte für Jedermann? Jetzt im Podcast anhören + + + -w-
17.09.2020 13:04

DOKUMENTATION/Erklärung der Bank of England zur Ratssitzung

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss den von der Bank of England (BoE) veröffentlichten Text zur Ratssitzung vom 17. September 2020 im Wortlaut.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. In that context, its challenge at present is to respond to the economic and financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. At its meeting ending on 16 September 2020, the MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programmes of UK government bond and sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the total stock of these purchases at £745 billion.

The outlook for the economy remains unusually uncertain. The MPC's central projections in the August Monetary Policy Report assumed that the direct impact of Covid-19 on the economy would dissipate gradually. They were also conditioned on the assumption of an immediate, orderly move to a comprehensive free trade agreement with the European Union on 1 January 2021. Conditional on those assumptions, UK GDP was projected to continue to recover. Activity was also supported by substantial fiscal and monetary policy actions. Nonetheless, the recovery in demand took time as health concerns were expected to drag on activity. The unemployment rate was projected to rise markedly, consistent with a material degree of spare capacity, before declining gradually. Conditioned on prevailing market yields, CPI inflation was expected to be around 2% in two years' time.

Indicators of global activity have been broadly in line with the Committee's expectations at the time of the August MPC meeting. The sterling exchange rate index has fallen by around 2%, in part reflecting recent Brexit developments.

UK GDP in July was around 18½% above its trough in April and around 11½% below its 2019 Q4 level. High-frequency payments data suggest that consumption has continued to recover during the summer and is now at around its start-of-year level in aggregate, stronger than expected in the August Report. Investment intentions have remained very weak and uncertainties among businesses are elevated. For 2020 Q3 as a whole, Bank staff expect GDP to be around 7% below its 2019 Q4 level, less weak than had been expected in the August Report. Administrative data suggest that the number of paid employees has fallen by around 700,000 between February and August. The number of furloughed workers has continued to decline; considerable uncertainty remains around the labour market after the government job support schemes unwind.

Twelve-month CPI inflation fell from 1.0% in July to 0.2% in August, consistent with temporary impacts on inflation from the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme and the cut in VAT for hospitality, holiday accommodation and attractions. This triggers the exchange of open letters between the Governor and the Chancellor published alongside this monetary policy announcement. CPI inflation is expected to remain below 1% until early 2021, albeit slightly higher than expected at the time of the August Report.

The path of growth and inflation will depend on the evolution of the pandemic and measures taken to protect public health, as well as the nature of, and transition to, the new trading arrangements between the European Union and the United Kingdom. It will also depend on the responses of households, businesses and financial markets to these developments.

Recent domestic economic data have been a little stronger than the Committee expected at the time of the August Report, although, given the risks, it is unclear how informative they are about how the economy will perform further out. The recent increases in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world, including the United Kingdom, have the potential to weigh further on economic activity, albeit probably on a lesser scale than seen earlier in the year. As in the August Report, there remains a risk of a more persistent period of elevated unemployment than in the central projection.

The Committee will continue to monitor the situation closely and stands ready to adjust monetary policy accordingly to meet its remit. The MPC will keep under review the range of actions that could be taken to deliver its objectives. The Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably.

At this meeting, the Committee judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remains appropriate.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2020 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Video: Fiat Chrysler - Dank Megafusion fit für die Zukunft?
Corona-Virus Update 17. September 2020
Was bedeutet ESG?
DZ BANK - Bullen nutzen Gap Down für neuen Einstieg
VW plant neue Mobilitätskonzepte
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Geldanlage mit bis zu 1,0 % Zinsen - jetzt bei CosmosDirekt
So schützen Sie Ihr Vermögen vor Inflation
ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Corona Performance im Vergleich
Schützen Aktien vor Inflation?
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

News von

Das grüne Zeitalter beginnt  so investieren Sie in die neuen Klima-Sieger
Unterschätzte Schätze
Was Urlauber jetzt wissen müssen
Wenn der Kapitalismus am Ende ist, was kommt dann?
Nullzinsen bis 2023  selbst das reicht den Märkten nicht mehr

News von

Warum der mögliche Betrug bei Nikola für die Nel Asa-Aktie gefährlich sein könnte
Grenke-Aktien stürzen erneut ab - "Angst vor zweitem Wirecard-Fall"
Tesla-Aktie springt nach oben: Wohin die Kursrallye führen kann
Nel Asa wird neue Aktien herausgeben: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Newsticker Corona: WHO sieht nach wie vor großen Handlungsbedarf in Lateinamerika

Heute im Fokus

DAX auf rotem Terrain -- BioNTech erwirbt Produktionsanlage -- Delivery Hero kauft für hunderte Millionen zu -- Facebook greift bei VR-Brillen mit Preissenkung an -- Volkswagen, GRENKE, Sony im Fokus

Vereinigung Cockpit gegen Billig-Jobs bei neuer Lufthansa-Plattform. Deutsche Börse übernimmt US-Fintech Quantitative Brokers. IfW: Deutsche Wirtschaft verliert nach Aufholjagd an Tempo. Trump: 'Nicht glücklich', wenn Chinesen Mehrheit an Tiktok behalten. Ceconomy verlängert mit Interimschef Düttmann. BOJ hält Geldpolitik weiter stabil. Commerzbank baut Vorstand um - Privatkundenchef Mandel geht. Vereinigung Cockpit gegen Billig-Jobs bei neuer Lufthansa-Plattform.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:40 Uhr
DAX auf rotem Terrain -- BioNTech erwirbt Produktionsanlage -- Delivery Hero kauft für hunderte Millionen zu -- Facebook greift bei VR-Brillen mit Preissenkung an -- Volkswagen, GRENKE, Sony im Fokus
Immobilien
13:10 Uhr
Corona-Krise trifft New Yorker Immobilienmarkt härter als 9/11 und Finanzkrise
Aktie im Fokus
13:11 Uhr
Ant Financial-IPO: Diese chinesischen Fintechs könnten ebenfalls einen Blick wert sein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
GRENKE AGA161N3
BioNTechA2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
NikolaA2P4A9
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
XiaomiA2JNY1
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Varta AGA0TGJ5
NVIDIA Corp.918422