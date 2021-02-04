  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
04.02.2021 13:09

DOKUMENTATION/Erklärung der Bank of England zur Ratssitzung

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss den von der Bank of England (BoE) veröffentlichten Text zur Ratssitzung vom 4. Februar 2021 im Wortlaut.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 3 February 2021, the Committee judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remains appropriate. The MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £20 billion. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programme of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the stock of these government bond purchases at £875 billion and so the total target stock of asset purchases at £895 billion.

The Committee's projections for activity and inflation are set out in the accompanying February Monetary Policy Report. Covid-19 (Covid) vaccination programmes are under way in a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, which has improved the economic outlook. Nevertheless, recent UK and global activity has been affected by an increase in Covid cases, including from newly identified strains of the virus, and the associated reimposition of restrictions. The United Kingdom and European Union also announced a trade agreement, which has applied since 1 January 2021.

Global GDP growth slowed in 2020 Q4, as a rise in Covid cases and consequent restrictions to contain the spread of the virus weighed on economic activity. Since the MPC's previous meeting, financial markets have remained resilient.

UK GDP is expected to have risen a little in 2020 Q4 to a level around 8% lower than in 2019 Q4. This is materially stronger than expected in the November Report. While the scale and breadth of the Covid restrictions in place at present mean that they are expected to affect activity more than those in 2020 Q4, their impact is not expected to be as severe as in 2020 Q2, during the United Kingdom's first lockdown. GDP is expected to fall by around 4% in 2021 Q1, in contrast to expectations of a rise in the November Report.

Labour market indicators remain difficult to interpret. The LFS unemployment rate rose to 5.0% in the three months to November, but other indicators suggest that labour market slack has remained higher than implied by this measure. The Government's employment support schemes are likely to limit significantly the immediate rise in unemployment. A further increase in unemployment is projected over the next few quarters. Average Weekly Earnings growth has been notably stronger than expected in the November Report, although this may overstate underlying pay growth.

GDP is projected to recover rapidly towards pre-Covid levels over 2021, as the vaccination programme is assumed to lead to an easing of Covid-related restrictions and people's health concerns. Projected activity is also supported by the substantial fiscal and monetary policy actions already announced. Further out, the pace of GDP growth slows as the boost from these factors fades. Spare capacity in the economy is eliminated as activity picks up during 2021.

Twelve-month CPI inflation rose from 0.3% in November to 0.6% in December. The weakness of recent outturns largely reflects the direct and indirect effects of Covid on the economy. CPI inflation is expected to rise quite sharply towards the 2% target in the spring, as the reduction in VAT for certain services comes to an end and given developments in energy prices. In the MPC's central projection, conditioned on the market path for interest rates, CPI inflation is projected to be close to 2% over the second and third years of the forecast period.

The outlook for the economy remains unusually uncertain. It depends on the evolution of the pandemic, measures taken to protect public health, and how households, businesses and financial markets respond to these developments.

The MPC will continue to monitor the situation closely. If the outlook for inflation weakens, the Committee stands ready to take whatever additional action is necessary to achieve its remit. The Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably.

At this meeting, the Committee judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remains appropriate.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 07:09 ET (12:09 GMT)

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Die Börsen haben ungeachtet des politischen Chaos in den USA und der verschärften Lockdowns weltweit neue Höchststände erklommen. Was das für Sie als Anleger wirklich bedeutet, erfahren Sie heute Abend live um 18 Uhr im Online-Seminar.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Gold aktuell auf dem Abstellgleis
Vontobel: Techgiganten mit Milliarden-Gewinnen: Facebook-Apple Streit, Microsoft, IPO der SAP-Tocher Qualtrix
Zu viel Cash ist nicht King
Goldpreis: Fester US Dollar belastet
EuropeFX: NFP - Der Event des Monats
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die moderne und einfache Art der Altersvorsorge
Financial Fact: Asiatische Indizes überzeugen mit neuen Höchstständen.
Wie viel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert?
Hohe Sicherheit, attraktive Renditechancen? Jetzt Allvest entdecken.
Wundersame Kurssprünge
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

Börsengang macht Berliner Gebrauchtwagenhändler zu Milliardären
113 Millionen Euro Gewinn  doch der Erfolg der Deutschen Bank ist trügerisch 
So erfüllen Sie sich den Traum vom Hof auf dem Land
Revolution oder Übermut? So mächtig ist die neue Generation Aktie
Der Zug der fossilen Energieträger ist stehen geblieben

News von

Bitcoin und Elon Musk: Der Tesla-Chef lässt den Kurs springen und Tradergruppen nehmen Altcoins ins Visier
Silberpreis: Am Silbermarkt ist der Teufel los
DAX-Chartanalyse: Nächste Pause spätestens bei 14.000 Punkten
DAX im Plus: Firmenbilanzen und Draghi-Comeback geben Europas Börsen Auftrieb
Alibaba-Aktie nach Zahlen: Warum der Titel vor einem starken Comeback stehen könnte

Heute im Fokus

DAX nahe 14.000 Punkte-Marke -- Merck & Co rutscht im Schlussquartal tief ins Minus -- Deutsche Bank erzielt ersten Gewinn seit 2014 -- Commerzbank, Infineon, Bayer, AUTO1, CANCOM im Fokus

VERBIO mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung im ersten Halbjahr. RWE verklagt Niederlande wegen Kohleausstieg vor Schiedsgericht. PayPal beendet 2020 als "Rekordjahr". eBay legt starke Zahlen vor. FDA lässt Merck-Mittel Tepmetko für bestimmte Lungenkrebs-Form zu. DWS sammelt mehr Geld als erwartet ein. Delivery Hero darf Woowa übernehmen. QUALCOMM wächst rasant mit 5G-Datenfunk.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Brauchen wir in Deutschland mehr Finanzbildung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen