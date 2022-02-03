  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
03.02.2022 13:51

DOKUMENTATION/Text zu den EZB-Beschlüssen

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Mitteilung der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) zu den geldpolitischen Beschlüssen vom 3. Februar 2022.

The Governing Council confirmed the decisions taken at its monetary policy meeting last December.

Pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP)

In the first quarter of 2022, the Governing Council is conducting net asset purchases under the PEPP at a lower pace than in the previous quarter. It will discontinue net asset purchases under the PEPP at the end of March 2022.

The Governing Council intends to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the PEPP until at least the end of 2024. In any case, the future roll-off of the PEPP portfolio will be managed to avoid interference with the appropriate monetary policy stance.

The pandemic has shown that, under stressed conditions, flexibility in the design and conduct of asset purchases has helped to counter the impaired transmission of monetary policy and made the Governing Council's efforts to achieve its goal more effective. Within the Governing Council's mandate, under stressed conditions, flexibility will remain an element of monetary policy whenever threats to monetary policy transmission jeopardise the attainment of price stability. In particular, in the event of renewed market fragmentation related to the pandemic, PEPP reinvestments can be adjusted flexibly across time, asset classes and jurisdictions at any time. This could include purchasing bonds issued by the Hellenic Republic over and above rollovers of redemptions in order to avoid an interruption of purchases in that jurisdiction, which could impair the transmission of monetary policy to the Greek economy while it is still recovering from the fallout from the pandemic. Net purchases under the PEPP could also be resumed, if necessary, to counter negative shocks related to the pandemic.

Asset purchase programme (APP)

In line with the step-by-step reduction in asset purchases decided on in December 2021 and to ensure that the monetary policy stance remains consistent with inflation stabilising at the Governing Council's target over the medium term, monthly net purchases under the APP will amount to 40 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and 30 billion in the third quarter. From October onwards, the Governing Council will maintain net asset purchases under the APP at a monthly pace of 20 billion for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates. The Governing Council expects net purchases to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates.

The Governing Council also intends to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP for an extended period of time past the date when it starts raising the key ECB interest rates and, in any case, for as long as necessary to maintain favourable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation.

Key ECB interest rates

The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively.

In support of its symmetric 2% inflation target and in line with its monetary policy strategy, the Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it sees inflation reaching 2% well ahead of the end of its projection horizon and durably for the rest of the projection horizon, and it judges that realised progress in underlying inflation is sufficiently advanced to be consistent with inflation stabilising at 2% over the medium term. This may also imply a transitory period in which inflation is moderately above target.

Refinancing operations

The Governing Council will continue to monitor bank funding conditions and ensure that the maturing of operations under the third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III) does not hamper the smooth transmission of its monetary policy. The Governing Council will also regularly assess how targeted lending operations are contributing to its monetary policy stance. As announced, it expects the special conditions applicable under TLTRO III to end in June this year. The Governing Council will also assess the appropriate calibration of its two-tier system for reserve remuneration so that the negative interest rate policy does not limit banks' intermediation capacity in an environment of ample excess liquidity.

***

The Governing Council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation stabilises at its 2% target over the medium term.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2022 07:51 ET (12:51 GMT)

Um 18 Uhr geht's los!

Den Jahreswechsel können Anleger dafür nutzen, sich direkt für das neue Jahr zu positionieren. Eine wichtige Rolle spielt dabei die Entwicklung des DAX 2022. Im Online-Seminar heute Abend um 18 Uhr erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit wenig Zeit erfolgreich traden können!
Jetzt noch anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Nach der OPEC+ ist vor der EZB
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Mercedes-Benz Group, Siemens Energy, Infineon
Deutsche Bank bastelt an Gewinnserie
Ausbruch über GD 200 liefert neues Kaufsignal
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Die Value-Rotation steht erst am Anfang.
Geld aus dem Nichts
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers über seinen Werdegang
GLS Investments: Wie funktioniert Mikrofinanzierung in Indien?
Die Top-wikifolios im Januar
Private Altersvorsorge - Den Ruhestand abgesichert genießen
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

Mehr Rendite als Top-Aktien  diese Uhren sind für Anleger besonders lukrativ
Peloton Alternativen: Indoor Cycle für Zuhause
Das Meta-Massaker und der tiefe Fall von Peloton
Rekordinflation in der EU  Das ist ein Nackenschlag für die EZB
Heizkosten-Zuschuss kommt  Wer ihn sich jetzt wie sichern kann

News von

Minus 25 Prozent bei Paypal-Aktie: Alle Informationen zu den Q4-Zahlen
Teamviewer-Aktie springt an: Rückkaufprogramm und sinkende Marge
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Spotify-Ausblick enttäuscht - Aktie bricht ein
Amazon-Aktie vor Q4-Zahlen fester: Das erwarten die Analysten
DAX und Co. steigen: Bilanzsaison versetzt europäische Anleger in Kauflaune

Heute im Fokus

EZB bestätigt Leitzins: DAX weiter schwach -- Stiko für Impfung mit Novavax -- Facebook-Mutter Meta verfehlt Erwartungen -- Siemens Healthineers, Shell, T-Mobile US, Spotify, Infineon im Fokus

Merck & Co mit Gewinnsprung. Bank of England hebt Leitzins erneut an. Nintendo verkauft mehr als zehn Millionen Konsolen im Weihnachtsquartal. Honeywell enttäuscht mit Ausblick die Erwartungen. SAP und Arvato arbeiten an Verwaltungs-Cloud mit Microsoft-Technik. Nokia wird langfristig optimistischer. Hoher Ölpreis schiebt Gewinn von OMV auf Rekordhöhe.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
Die toten Topverdiener 2021
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Reden Sie über ihre Finanzen, um Anlageentscheidungen zu treffen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen