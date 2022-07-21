  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
21.07.2022 14:18

DOKUMENTATION/Text zu den EZB-Beschlüssen

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Mitteilung der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) zu den geldpolitischen Beschlüssen vom 21. Juli 2022.

Today, in line with the Governing Council's strong commitment to its price stability mandate, the Governing Council took further key steps to make sure inflation returns to its 2% target over the medium term. The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points and approved the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI).

The Governing Council judged that it is appropriate to take a larger first step on its policy rate normalisation path than signalled at its previous meeting. This decision is based on the Governing Council's updated assessment of inflation risks and the reinforced support provided by the TPI for the effective transmission of monetary policy. It will support the return of inflation to the Governing Council's medium-term target by strengthening the anchoring of inflation expectations and by ensuring that demand conditions adjust to deliver its inflation target in the medium term.

At the Governing Council's upcoming meetings, further normalisation of interest rates will be appropriate. The frontloading today of the exit from negative interest rates allows the Governing Council to make a transition to a meeting-by-meeting approach to interest rate decisions. The Governing Council's future policy rate path will continue to be data-dependent and will help to deliver on its 2% inflation target over the medium term. In the context of its policy normalisation, the Governing Council will evaluate options for remunerating excess liquidity holdings.

The Governing Council assessed that the establishment of the TPI is necessary to support the effective transmission of monetary policy. In particular, as the Governing Council continues normalising monetary policy, the TPI will ensure that the monetary policy stance is transmitted smoothly across all euro area countries. The singleness of the Governing Council's monetary policy is a precondition for the ECB to be able to deliver on its price stability mandate.

The TPI will be an addition to the Governing Council's toolkit and can be activated to counter unwarranted, disorderly market dynamics that pose a serious threat to the transmission of monetary policy across the euro area. The scale of TPI purchases depends on the severity of the risks facing policy transmission. Purchases are not restricted ex ante. By safeguarding the transmission mechanism, the TPI will allow the Governing Council to more effectively deliver on its price stability mandate.

In any event, the flexibility in reinvestments of redemptions coming due in the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) portfolio remains the first line of defence to counter risks to the transmission mechanism related to the pandemic.

The details of the TPI are described in a separate press release to be published at 15:45 CET.

Key ECB interest rates

The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 0.50%, 0.75% and 0.00% respectively, with effect from 27 July 2022.

At the Governing Council's upcoming meetings, further normalisation of interest rates will be appropriate. The frontloading today of the exit from negative interest rates allows the Governing Council to make a transition to a meeting-by-meeting approach to interest rate decisions. The Governing Council's future policy rate path will continue to be data-dependent and will help to deliver on its 2% inflation target over the medium term.

Asset purchase programme (APP) and pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP)

The Governing Council intends to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP for an extended period of time past the date when it starts raising the key ECB interest rates and, in any case, for as long as necessary to maintain ample liquidity conditions and an appropriate monetary policy stance.

As concerns the PEPP, the Governing Council intends to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the programme until at least the end of 2024. In any case, the future roll-off of the PEPP portfolio will be managed to avoid interference with the appropriate monetary policy stance.

Redemptions coming due in the PEPP portfolio are being reinvested flexibly, with a view to countering risks to the transmission mechanism related to the pandemic.

Refinancing operations

The Governing Council will continue to monitor bank funding conditions and ensure that the maturing of operations under the third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III) does not hamper the smooth transmission of its monetary policy. The Governing Council will also regularly assess how targeted lending operations are contributing to its monetary policy stance.

***

The Governing Council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments within its mandate to ensure that inflation stabilises at its 2% target over the medium term. The Governing Council's new TPI will safeguard the smooth transmission of its monetary policy stance throughout the euro area.

The President of the ECB will comment on the considerations underlying these decisions at a press conference starting at 14:45 CET today.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2022 08:19 ET (12:19 GMT)

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Nasdaq 100  Verschnaufpause nach Rally
Gewinn von JP Morgan schrumpfen
Vontobel: Noch bis 25.07.2022: Jetzt Aktienanleihen und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barrieren (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Bitcoin Kurs: Tesla versilbert 75 Prozent seiner BTC-Bestände
Oberes Bollinger Band löst Distribution aus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Trotz Inflationsrekord zeigen sich Entlastungssignale
Voting-Insights: Ist die Uniper-Aktie kaufenswert?
"Anleger bekommen gerade den Digitalisierungsschub der vergangenen fünf Jahre umsonst" - Jan Beckers
Private Real Estate: Diese Anlageklasse darf bei Millionären nicht fehlen
BSDEX bietet Kunden-werben-Kunden Programm an
Quartalssplitter - Krisen-Cocktail
Kinder-Sparplan: Das ideale Geschenk für eine sichere Zukunft
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

Briefversand in Deutschland besonders günstig? So trickst die Post in der Statistik
14 Experten, 30 Aktien  hier lohnt sich jetzt der Einstieg
Entwarnung bei Tesla und Zins-Tipps vom Krypto-Spezialisten
Zinswende in Europa  und der Preis für das lange Zögern der EZB
Die Rückkehr des Festgelds  so profitieren Sie von den steigenden Zinsen

News von

Überraschung der EZB - Werden die Zinsen jetzt viel stärker erhöht?
Stürzt die Fed die Aktienmärkte ins Chaos? Goldman Sachs redet jetzt Klartext
Allianz Aktie mit Rally - Goldman Sachs und JP Morgan raten zum Kauf
Öl in der Rezession - Sinkt bald die Nachfrage?
DAX-Super-Rally bietet Chancen

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt nach EZB-Zinserhöhung nach -- US-Börsen schwächeln -- SAP kappt Gewinnprognose 2022 -- Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen -- Vantage Towers, Lufthansa, Roche, Sartorius im Fokus

Türkische Notenbank tastet Leitzins nicht an. Qatar Airways kauft von 25 Mittelstreckenjets von Boeing. HelloFresh-Aktie fällt nach Abstufung auf Zweijahrestief. Ford baut offenbar mehrere tausend Arbeitsplätze ab. NORMA-Quartalsergebnis von hohen Kosten belastet. BASF mit neuer Einheit für Inhaltsstoffe für Nahrungsmittelindustrie.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die zehn reichsten Selfmade-Milliardärinnen 2022
Milliardärinnen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
World Happiness Report 2022
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diese Menschen kommt das Ehe-Aus teuer zu stehen
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte Deutschland trotz stark steigender Energiepreise weiterhhin die Ukraine unterstützen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen