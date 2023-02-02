  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
02.02.2023 14:16

DOKUMENTATION/Text zu den EZB-Beschlüssen

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Mitteilung der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) zu den geldpolitischen Beschlüssen vom 2. Februar 2023.

The Governing Council will stay the course in raising interest rates significantly at a steady pace and in keeping them at levels that are sufficiently restrictive to ensure a timely return of inflation to its 2% medium-term target. Accordingly, the Governing Council today decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points and it expects to raise them further. In view of the underlying inflation pressures, the Governing Council intends to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points at its next monetary policy meeting in March and it will then evaluate the subsequent path of its monetary policy. Keeping interest rates at restrictive levels will over time reduce inflation by dampening demand and will also guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations. In any event, the Governing Council's future policy rate decisions will continue to be data-dependent and follow a meeting-by-meeting approach.

The Governing Council today also decided on the modalities for reducing the Eurosystem's holdings of securities under the asset purchase programme (APP). As communicated in December, the APP portfolio will decline by €15 billion per month on average from the beginning of March until the end of June 2023, and the subsequent pace of portfolio reduction will be determined over time. Partial reinvestments will be conducted broadly in line with current practice. In particular, the remaining reinvestment amounts will be allocated proportionally to the share of redemptions across each constituent programme of the APP and, under the public sector purchase programme (PSPP), to the share of redemptions of each jurisdiction and across national and supranational issuers. For the Eurosystem's corporate bond purchases, the remaining reinvestments will be tilted more strongly towards issuers with a better climate performance. Without prejudice to the ECB's price stability objective, this approach will support the gradual decarbonisation of the Eurosystem's corporate bond holdings, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The detailed modalities for reducing the APP holdings are described in a separate press release to be published at 15:45 CET.

Key ECB interest rates

The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 3.00%, 3.25% and 2.50% respectively, with effect from 8 February 2023.

Asset purchase programme (APP) and pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP)

The Governing Council intends to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP until the end of February 2023. Subsequently, the APP portfolio will decline at a measured and predictable pace, as the Eurosystem will not reinvest all of the principal payments from maturing securities. The decline will amount to €15 billion per month on average until the end of June 2023 and its subsequent pace will be determined over time.

As concerns the PEPP, the Governing Council intends to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the programme until at least the end of 2024. In any case, the future roll-off of the PEPP portfolio will be managed to avoid interference with the appropriate monetary policy stance.

The Governing Council will continue applying flexibility in reinvesting redemptions coming due in the PEPP portfolio, with a view to countering risks to the monetary policy transmission mechanism related to the pandemic.

Refinancing operations

As banks are repaying the amounts borrowed under the targeted longer-term refinancing operations, the Governing Council will regularly assess how targeted lending operations are contributing to its monetary policy stance.

***

The Governing Council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments within its mandate to ensure that inflation returns to its 2% target over the medium term. The Transmission Protection Instrument is available to counter unwarranted, disorderly market dynamics that pose a serious threat to the transmission of monetary policy across all euro area countries, thus allowing the Governing Council to more effectively deliver on its price stability mandate.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2023 08:16 ET (13:16 GMT)

Newssuche

GO

Um 18 Uhr geht's los!

Im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr schaut sich Ingmar Königshofen die aktuelle Situation an den Aktienmärkten an und gibt Empfehlungen zu einzelnen Basiswerten. Neben Informationen zu den eingesetzten Derivaten gibt der Profi auch jede Menge geldwerte Tipps und Tricks rund ums Trading!

Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Euro geht gut vorbereitet in die EZB-Sitzung
Ethereum Kurs Prognose: Gewinnen die Bullen nun die Oberhand?
Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Mercedes-Benz Group, BASF, Vonovia
Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung über 24.000-Dollar-Marke - EZB im Fokus
Kursanstiege als Basis für neues Kaufsignal
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Vorsicht statt Passivität: In Aktien investieren trotz Rezessions-Szenario
Bestseller-wikifolios im Januar
Möchtegernweltmeister
Nachhaltige ETFs: Nachhaltiges und sozialverantwortliches Investieren mit Indexfonds
Vorstoß der künstlichen Intelligenz - hat ChatGPT das Potenzial zum Google-Killer?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

Schreckmoment für Zocker und Start in die IPO-Saison mit Ionos
200-Millionen-Erfolg von Spotify und lukrative Fast-Food-Revolution
150 Milliarden Euro Verlust – Die Lehren für das deutsche Projekt Aktienrente
Grundsteuererklärung – Bayern verlängert Frist, andere Länder setzen auf inoffizielle Verlängerung
Deutlicher Wertverlust? Diese Neubewertung sollten Eigentümer kennen

Heute im Fokus

Nach EZB-Zinserhöhung um 0,5 Prozentpunkte: DAX legt zu -- BioNTech produziert Plasmid-DNA -- Deutsche Bank mit Gewinnsprung -- Meta mit Gewinnschwund -- Infineon, Shell, Merck im Fokus

Britische Notenbank hebt Leitzins erneut deutlich an. Ferrari 2022 mit Rekordjahr. Hunderte deutsche Coca-Cola-Beschäftigte haben am Donnerstag ihre Arbeit niedergelegt. Lufthansa kooperiert mit Varo Energy bei nachhaltigen Flugkraftstoffen. DWS peilt nach hohem Mittelabfluss Wachstum bei Neukundengeldern an. Airbus einigt sich endgültig mit Qatar Airways im A350-Rechtsstreit.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

10.000 Euro in Aktien von Tesla, BYD & Co. investiert: Wo Anleger 2022 am wenigsten verloren hätten
Mit welcher EV-Aktie hätte man 2022 am wenigsten verloren
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
So leben die Staatschefs: Die teuersten Regierungssitze der Welt
So teuer leben die staatlichen Oberhäupter
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor, Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt in diesem Jahr zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen