  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
16.03.2023 14:17

DOKUMENTATION/Text zu den EZB-Beschlüssen

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Mitteilung der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) zu den geldpolitischen Beschlüssen vom 16. März 2023.

Inflation is projected to remain too high for too long. Therefore, the Governing Council today decided to increase the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points, in line with its determination to ensure the timely return of inflation to the 2% medium-term target. The elevated level of uncertainty reinforces the importance of a data-dependent approach to the Governing Council's policy rate decisions, which will be determined by its assessment of the inflation outlook in light of the incoming economic and financial data, the dynamics of underlying inflation, and the strength of monetary policy transmission.

The Governing Council is monitoring current market tensions closely and stands ready to respond as necessary to preserve price stability and financial stability in the euro area. The euro area banking sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions. In any case, the ECB's policy toolkit is fully equipped to provide liquidity support to the euro area financial system if needed and to preserve the smooth transmission of monetary policy.

The new ECB staff macroeconomic projections were finalised in early March before the recent emergence of financial market tensions. As such, these tensions imply additional uncertainty around the baseline assessments of inflation and growth. Prior to these latest developments, the baseline path for headline inflation had already been revised down, mainly owing to a smaller contribution from energy prices than previously expected. ECB staff now see inflation averaging 5.3% in 2023, 2.9% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025. At the same time, underlying price pressures remain strong. Inflation excluding energy and food continued to increase in February and ECB staff expect it to average 4.6% in 2023, which is higher than foreseen in the December projections. Subsequently, it is projected to come down to 2.5% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025, as the upward pressures from past supply shocks and the reopening of the economy fade out and as tighter monetary policy increasingly dampens demand.

The baseline projections for growth in 2023 have been revised up to an average of 1.0% as a result of both the decline in energy prices and the economy's greater resilience to the challenging international environment. ECB staff then expect growth to pick up further, to 1.6%, in both 2024 and 2025, underpinned by a robust labour market, improving confidence and a recovery in real incomes. At the same time, the pick-up in growth in 2024 and 2025 is weaker than projected in December, owing to the tightening of monetary policy.

Key ECB interest rates

The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 3.50%, 3.75% and 3.00% respectively, with effect from 22 March 2023.

Asset purchase programme (APP) and pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP)

The APP portfolio is declining at a measured and predictable pace, as the Eurosystem does not reinvest all of the principal payments from maturing securities. The decline will amount to €15 billion per month on average until the end of June 2023 and its subsequent pace will be determined over time.

As concerns the PEPP, the Governing Council intends to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the programme until at least the end of 2024. In any case, the future roll-off of the PEPP portfolio will be managed to avoid interference with the appropriate monetary policy stance.

The Governing Council will continue applying flexibility in reinvesting redemptions coming due in the PEPP portfolio, with a view to countering risks to the monetary policy transmission mechanism related to the pandemic.

Refinancing operations

As banks are repaying the amounts borrowed under the targeted longer-term refinancing operations, the Governing Council will regularly assess how targeted lending operations are contributing to its monetary policy stance.

***

The Governing Council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments within its mandate to ensure that inflation returns to its 2% target over the medium term and to preserve the smooth functioning of monetary policy transmission. The ECB's policy toolkit is fully equipped to provide liquidity support to the euro area financial system if needed. Moreover, the Transmission Protection Instrument is available to counter unwarranted, disorderly market dynamics that pose a serious threat to the transmission of monetary policy across all euro area countries, thus allowing the Governing Council to more effectively deliver on its price stability mandate.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2023 09:17 ET (13:17 GMT)

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Fresenius Medical Care, Continental, Allianz
Dow Jones Industrial – Schwäche wird gekauft
Kapitalerhöhung bei Siemens Energy & kostenlose Informationsangebote
EUR/USD: Alle Augen auf die EZB - Nervosität im Bankensektor bleibt
Verkaufssignale bestätigen die Trendwende
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

BIT Capital: Was kommt nach dem großen Crypto-Crash?
Niederlagen bremsten BVB-Aktie
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
„Disziplin ist gefragt“
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

„Ich verlange lediglich, dass ich die Immobilie bekomme, die ich gekauft habe“
Der teuerste Fauxpas der Börsengeschichte und die Simpel-Strategie
Erleben wir schon das jähe Ende der steigenden Zinsen?
„Deutschland ist im Grunde mental darauf gar nicht vorbereitet“
Die Turbulenzen erreichen Europa – Was deutsche Sparer jetzt wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

Nach EZB-Entscheid: DAX freundlich -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Credit Suisse holt sich Hilfe bei SNB -- Tesla, MorphoSys, Grand City Properties, Siemens Energy, Rheinmetall, SAP im Fokus

Bank of America lobt starke E.ON-Bilanz. Wirtschaftsministerium hält "Technische" Rezession in Deutschland für möglich. Couche-Tard will europäische Tankstellen-Geschäfte von TotalEnergies kaufen. Siemens erhält Auftrag für Automatisierungstechnik für Conti-Reifenwerke. Anleger enttäuscht von Baidus Antwort auf ChatGPT.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
Diese Meilensteine markieren die Konzerngeschichte Apples
Promi-Indizes
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Positionen
Die zehn größten Übernahmen
Wer legte für wen das meiste Geld auf den Tisch?
4. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
Die zehn größten Chiphersteller der Welt
Welche Konzerne regieren die Welt der Halbleiterproduzenten?
4. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Veränderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie nach dem Kollaps der SVB besorgt um den Bankensektor?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen