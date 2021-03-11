  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
11.03.2021 13:49

DOKUMENTATION/Text zu den EZB-Beschlüssen

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Mitteilung der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) zu den geldpolitischen Beschlüssen vom 11. März 2021.

The Governing Council took the following decisions:

First, the Governing Council will continue to conduct net asset purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) with a total envelope of 1,850 billion until at least the end of March 2022 and, in any case, until it judges that the coronavirus crisis phase is over. Based on a joint assessment of financing conditions and the inflation outlook, the Governing Council expects purchases under the PEPP over the next quarter to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year.

The Governing Council will purchase flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions that is inconsistent with countering the downward impact of the pandemic on the projected path of inflation. In addition, the flexibility of purchases over time, across asset classes and among jurisdictions will continue to support the smooth transmission of monetary policy. If favourable financing conditions can be maintained with asset purchase flows that do not exhaust the envelope over the net purchase horizon of the PEPP, the envelope need not be used in full. Equally, the envelope can be recalibrated if required to maintain favourable financing conditions to help counter the negative pandemic shock to the path of inflation.

The Governing Council will continue to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the PEPP until at least the end of 2023. In any case, the future roll-off of the PEPP portfolio will be managed to avoid interference with the appropriate monetary policy stance.

Second, net purchases under the asset purchase programme (APP) will continue at a monthly pace of 20 billion. The Governing Council continues to expect monthly net asset purchases under the APP to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates.

The Governing Council also intends to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP for an extended period of time past the date when it starts raising the key ECB interest rates, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain favourable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation.

Third, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively. The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics.

Finally, the Governing Council will continue to provide ample liquidity through its refinancing operations. In particular, the third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III) remains an attractive source of funding for banks, supporting bank lending to firms and households.

The Governing Council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry.

The President of the ECB will comment on the considerations underlying these decisions at a press conference starting at 14:30 CET today.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2021 07:49 ET (12:49 GMT)

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Trading-News

Rohstoffmärkte: Optimismus gewinnt wieder die Oberhand
Vontobel: Noch bis 15.03.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik: Aktiv oder passiv? - Die falsche Frage
Immobilienkonzern LEG verdient mehr - Aktie auf dem Rückzug
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Simulationsrechner: Jetzt mögliche Wertentwicklung Ihres Investments mit Allvest ermitteln.
Financial Fact: Viele Value Titel sind aktuell preiswert.
Steu­er­vor­teil bei privater Rente - jetzt nutzen!
Die Tesla-Aktie wird mal wieder zur Glaubensfrage
Index-Entwicklung und Marktkommentar im Februar 2021
Ein Schwarzer Schwan"
my-si: Mit 100 Euro monatlich zu mehr als 41.000 Euro - Nachhaltig investieren und vom Zinseszinseffekt profitieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

News von

Drei Streifen für ein Halleluja und nie wieder FOMO
Lebensmittelverschwendung ist ein Teil der Art, wie wir leben
Vollauslastung bis Leerstand  auffälliges Nord-Süd-Gefälle in der Hotelkrise
Mit diesen Aktien profitieren Sie von Europas Comeback
Die Immobilie als Garant für Wohlstand? Die Zeiten sind vorbei

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Milliardenverluste für Leerverkäufer bei GameStop
DAX-Chartanalyse: Lohnen sich Käufe jetzt noch?
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Adidas sieht "gewaltiges Interesse" an US-Marke Reebok
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Investmentbank begeistert von Nel Asa: "Technologisch führend"
Wasserstoff: Hoffnung auf Klimaschutz - diese Aktien dürften sich lohnen

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt leicht zu -- EZB tastet Leitzins nicht an -- BMW erleidet Gewinneinbruch -- BAT wird zum OrganiGram-Anteilseigner -- HUGO BOSS mit Millionenverlust -- K+S, LANXESS, Oracle, Fraport im Fokus

HSBC Deutschland verliert Chefin Carola von Schmettow. Nach Wirecard-Skandal: Aufsichtsratsmitglied der Deutschen Bank gibt Mandat auf. Shop Apotheke schlägt Henriette Peucker für Aufsichtsrat vor. Bayer: Anhörung zu wichtigem Teil des Glyphosat-Vergleichs auf Mai verschoben. Hannover Rück erleidet Gewinnrückgang und lässt Sonderdividende weg. BlackRock will für dritten grünen Fonds mehrere Milliarden Dollar.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 20 größten europäischen Banken
Finanzhäuser: Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 9 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die größten Börsengänge vor Alibaba und Aramco
Welches Unternehmen erzielte bislang das größte Emissionsvolumen?
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die Arbeit der Bundesregierung in Zusammenhang mit der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen