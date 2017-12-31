Domain 12 - Fully Leased

TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER), a Dallas-based real estate investment
trust that specializes in owning and operating best-in-class office
properties in select U.S. markets, today announced it has completed a
lease with a Fortune 100 company for the entirety of its Domain 12
development project. Domain 12 is a 320,000 square foot office tower
currently under construction within The Domain in Austin, Texas, and is
expected to deliver in fourth quarter 2019.
Additionally, the Company announced today that it expects to commence
construction on Domain 10, a 300,000 square foot office tower, in
October 2018.
Scott Fordham, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to
have such strong tenant demand within The Domain. In addition to fully
leasing our Domain 12 development project more than a year in advance of
its anticipated completion, we believe we are well positioned to
commence development of Domain 10 next month with letters of intent
exceeding 350,000 square feet.
Mr. Fordham continued, "Looking beyond Domain 10, we are fully designed
and entitled at Domain 9, a 330,000 square foot prospective development
that can accommodate additional office demand within The Domain.
"We are poised to capitalize on these value-creating development
opportunities as a result of approximately $130 million in gross
proceeds raised in 2018 through the Company's at-the-market equity
offering program, and planned property dispositions, added Mr. Fordham.
About TIER REIT, Inc.
TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:TIER), self-managed,
Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality,
well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout
the U.S. TIER REITs vision is to be the premier owner and operator of
best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily
higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth
metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various
amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property
Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price
appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on
historical information are forward-looking statements, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or
implied forward-looking statements for which no assurance can be
provided. TIER REIT undertakes no obligation to update or revise the
information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new
information, future events or circumstances, or otherwise. For
additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by the
Company, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our
most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.
