04.09.2018 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Domain 12 - Fully Leased

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

TIER REIT, Inc. (NYSE: TIER), a Dallas-based real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and operating best-in-class office properties in select U.S. markets, today announced it has completed a lease with a Fortune 100 company for the entirety of its Domain 12 development project. Domain 12 is a 320,000 square foot office tower currently under construction within The Domain in Austin, Texas, and is expected to deliver in fourth quarter 2019.

Additionally, the Company announced today that it expects to commence construction on Domain 10, a 300,000 square foot office tower, in October 2018.

Scott Fordham, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to have such strong tenant demand within The Domain. In addition to fully leasing our Domain 12 development project more than a year in advance of its anticipated completion, we believe we are well positioned to commence development of Domain 10 next month with letters of intent exceeding 350,000 square feet.

Mr. Fordham continued, "Looking beyond Domain 10, we are fully designed and entitled at Domain 9, a 330,000 square foot prospective development that can accommodate additional office demand within The Domain.

"We are poised to capitalize on these value-creating development opportunities as a result of approximately $130 million in gross proceeds raised in 2018 through the Company's at-the-market equity offering program, and planned property dispositions, added Mr. Fordham.

About TIER REIT, Inc.

TIER REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded (NYSE:TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. TIER REITs vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities. Our mission is to provide unparalleled, TIER ONE Property Services to our tenants and outsized total return through stock price appreciation and dividend growth to our stockholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements for which no assurance can be provided. TIER REIT undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by the Company, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu TIER REIT Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.08.18
TIER REIT schüttet 18 Cents Dividende aus (MyDividends)
05.08.18
Ausblick: TIER REIT legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
08.05.18
TIER meldet Dividende (MyDividends)
06.05.18
Ausblick: TIER REIT informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
07.11.17
TIER REIT gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
06.11.17
Ausblick: TIER REIT vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TIER REIT News
RSS Feed
TIER REIT zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TIER REIT Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.12.2017TIER REIT OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
23.12.2016TIER REIT OutperformBMO Capital Markets
22.12.2017TIER REIT OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
23.12.2016TIER REIT OutperformBMO Capital Markets

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TIER REIT Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

ETFs: Segen für Anleger?

Viele Investoren feiern ETFs als beste Finanz­inno­vation der ver­gangenen Jahrzehnte. Sind sie wirklich ein Segen für Anleger? Im Online-Seminar betrachtet ETF-Profi Thomas Wolff das Thema kritisch und gibt darüber hinaus geld­werte Tipps rund um ETFs.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene TIER REIT News

06.08.18TIER REIT schüttet 18 Cents Dividende aus
05.08.18Ausblick: TIER REIT legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Weitere TIER REIT News
Anzeige

Inside

Der wichtigste Erfolgsfaktor bei der Geldanlage ist die Risikostreuung
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Das große Börsenspiel 2018: Jetzt anmelden und einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro und 9x iPhone X gewinnen!
DZ BANK  Fundamentale und technische Analyse auf internationale Aktienindizes und DAX-Einzelwerte von den Feingold Research-Experten im DZ BANK Webinar
EUR/TRY: Anleger haben das letzte Wort
SOCIETE GENERALE: BESUCHEN SIE UNS IM TRADERHOTEL AM 22. SEPTEMBER 2018
UBS: Deutsche Telekom - Streaming-Markt im Visier
Vontobel: Coca-Cola übernimmt Kaffeehauskette Costa
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur TIER REIT-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

TIER REIT Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kaufland nimmt Hunderte Produkte aus den Regalen
Mit attraktiven Spar-Zinsen für Kunden ist nicht zu rechnen
In der Türkei wiederholt sich ein bekanntes Muster
Wer diese Aktien besitzt, kann über Mini-Zinsen nur lachen
Knöllchen aus dem Urlaub - In diesen Fällen sollten Sie zahlen

News von

Das sind die fünf heißesten DAX-Aktien für den Herbst
Goldpreis: Leichte Entspannungssignale unter den Profis
Dax-Chartanalyse: Neue Gefahrenzeichen sichtbar
VW-Aktie: Wie tief der Kurs jetzt noch fallen kann, was Anleger wissen müssen
Kommt ein Crash an den Aktienmärkten, Herr Halver?

News von

Chef-Recruiter von Audi erklärt, mit welcher Frage er herausfindet, ob man qualifiziert für die Stelle ist
Wenn das Smartphone langsam läuft oder schnell Akku verliert, könnte es gehackt worden sein
Daimler, BMW und Audi stellen die E-Auto-Modelle vor, mit denen sie den Angriff auf Tesla planen
Ein Warnzeichen deutet darauf hin, dass Trumps Wirtschaftsboom vor dem Ende steht
20 Jahre Google: Diese Bilder zeigen, wie sich die Suchmaschine über die Jahre verändert hat

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt rot -- Wall Street mit leichten Verlusten -- Bayer gehen Pharma-Kassenschlager aus -- Amazon knackt Billionen-Marke -- Dialog Semiconductor, Telefonica, RIB, Nordex im Fokus

Volkswagens Absatzaufschwung in den USA flaut ab. Verleger rechnen weiter mit Google-Millionen aus Leistungsschutzrecht. Dialog-Semiconductor-Aktie bis an 200-Tage-Linie gelaufen. IT-Anbieter Bechtle übernimmt Inmac Wstore. Rheinmetall-Aktie wegen Pressebericht zu Wehretat im Blick. Argentinien startet Gespräche mit IWF über Milliardenhilfen. Deutsche Telekom schafft neues Vorstandsressort für US-Geschäft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die reichsten Länder der EU
Das sind die wohlhabendsten Länder der EU
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte die EU die Zeitumstellung abschaffen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
DAX schließt rot -- Wall Street mit leichten Verlusten -- Bayer gehen Pharma-Kassenschlager aus -- Amazon knackt Billionen-Marke -- Dialog Semiconductor, Telefonica, RIB, Nordex im Fokus
Ausland
22:09 Uhr
Mehr Twitter-Kontrolle? Elon Musks Führungskultur bei Tesla muss sich ändern
Aktie im Fokus
22:09 Uhr
Amazon knackt im Dienstagshandel erstmals Billionen-Bewertung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
GoProA1XE7G
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
EVOTEC AG566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403