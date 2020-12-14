  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft? Erfahren Sie jetzt, wie Sie in diese Zukunftstechnologie investieren könnten!-w-
14.12.2020 23:16

Donaldson Company Makes Strategic Investment With Key Appointment to Accelerate Growth in Life Sciences

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David E. Wood, Ph.D., to the newly created role of Vice President, Life Sciences Business Development. Wood will report to Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and CEO, and be responsible for Donaldsons acquisitive growth initiatives into life sciences markets.

"I am pleased to welcome Dave to our senior leadership team, stated Carpenter. "We have prioritized innovation for 105 years, and our focus on technology-led filtration continues to provide significant opportunities to expand our Advance and Accelerate businesses.1 With Davids extensive experience in business development, including implementation of strategies for inorganic growth, and expertise in life sciences tools and services, I am confident the newly formed Life Sciences Business Development team will further expand our opportunities for driving long-term profitable growth.

Over the last four years, Donaldson has driven incremental investment in building its materials science capabilities. The LifeTec® filtration linea technological-based solutionintroduced to food and beverage manufacturers represented a meaningful step into life sciences. In the past year, Donaldson further expanded production of its LifeTec filters and built a new R&D facility in support of expanding materials research. With these investments, the company is in an excellent position to press forward into the next phase of its life sciences growth journey. "I am honored to be joining the Donaldson team to help drive growth through sound strategic choices and impactful acquisitions, said Wood.

Wood is an industry veteran within life sciences and an accomplished leader with a track record of identifying and executing innovation-led M&A. His most recent corporate position was vice president, corporate development at T2 Biosystems, Inc., a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products. His background also includes extensive experience in investment banking and equity research. Wood holds a bachelors degree in Biology from Bowdoin College, a doctorate in Molecular Oncology and Immunology from the New York School of Medicine.

1 Advance and Accelerate includes Industrial Air Filtration replacement parts, Engine Aftermarket, Venting Solutions, Process Filtration, Semiconductor and Industrial Hydraulics.

Miscellaneous

Statements in this release regarding future events and expectations, such as forecasts, plans, trends and projections relating to the Companys business and financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result, "are expected to, "will continue, "will allow, "estimate, "project, "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "forecast, "plan, and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements are made and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Companys results to differ materially from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, pandemics and unexpected events, including the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; economic and industrial conditions worldwide; the Companys ability to maintain competitive advantages; threats from disruptive innovation; highly competitive markets with pricing pressure; the Companys ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property; the difficulties in operating globally; customer concentration in certain cyclical industries; significant demand fluctuations; unavailable raw materials or material cost inflation; inability of operations to meet customer demand; difficulties with information technology systems and security; foreign currency fluctuations; governmental laws and regulations; litigation; changes in tax laws and tax rates; regulations and results of examinations; the Companys ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; changes in capital and credit markets; execution of the Companys acquisition, divestiture and other strategic transactions strategy; the possibility of intangible asset impairment; the Companys ability to manage productivity improvements; unexpected events and business disruptions; the Companys ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; the United Kingdoms decision to end its membership in the European Union and other factors included in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customersfrom small business owners to the worlds biggest OE brandsto solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

Nachrichten zu Donaldson Co. Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
04.12.20
Donaldson: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
01.12.20
Ausblick: Donaldson zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
23.11.20
Donaldson kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
18.11.20
Erste Schätzungen: Donaldson öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
04.09.20
Donaldson präsentierte Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
02.09.20
Ausblick: Donaldson präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
19.08.20
Erste Schätzungen: Donaldson stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
03.08.20
Donaldson gibt unveränderte Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Donaldson News
RSS Feed
Donaldson zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Donaldson Co. Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.01.2018Donaldson HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.09.2017Donaldson HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2017Donaldson HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.11.2014Donaldson HoldGabelli & Co
01.09.2010Donaldson outperformCredit Suisse Group
16.01.2018Donaldson HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.09.2017Donaldson HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2017Donaldson HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.09.2010Donaldson outperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2010Donaldson einsteigenAktienservice Research
21.11.2014Donaldson HoldGabelli & Co
29.11.2006Update Donaldson Co. Inc.: NeutralRobert W. Baird
28.09.2005Update Donaldson Co. Inc.: HoldKeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald
28.09.2005Donaldson holdKeyBanc Capital Markets / McDonald
16.09.2005Update Donaldson Co. Inc.: NeutralHarris Nesbitt

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Donaldson Co. Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Der nachhaltige MSCI World SRI-Index hat den großen MSCI World-Index in den vergangenen 12 Jahren outperformt! In unserem Live-Seminar morgen Abend um 18 Uhr, zeigt Ihnen ein Börsenprofi, wie auch Sie mit Nachhaltigkeit Ihre Rendite steigern können!

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Donaldson News

23.11.20Donaldson kündigt Dividende an
18.11.20Erste Schätzungen: Donaldson öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
01.12.20Ausblick: Donaldson zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
04.12.20Donaldson: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
16.11.20Fourteen more deaths and 331 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland
01.12.20Maxol boss Brian Donaldson on company's vision beyond the unexpected events of 2020
19.11.20Coronavirus Northern Ireland: DUP will consider additional restrictions. says Donaldson as Executive meets on Thursday
26.11.20Analysts Estimate Donaldson (DCI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
03.12.20Donaldson (DCI) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
03.12.20Donaldson (DCI) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Weitere Donaldson News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Christian W. Röhl: Wie investiere ich erfolgreich an der Börse?
DZ BANK - Palladium: Saisonal sehr attraktiv!
EuropeFX: Was ist Forex-Risikomanagement?
Shop Apotheke und Zalando: Zwei Corona-Profiteure im Chart-Check
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Bayer, Heidelberg Cement, Continental
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Bringt Timing am Kapitalmarkt etwas oder mindert es die Rendite?
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Webinar: Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten? Das geht mit Allvest, der neuen digitalen Tochter der Allianz
Hohe Nachfrage nach Vermögenswerten - trotz Pandemie
Zwischenstopp Geldanlage: Dr. Jan Ehrhardt im Interview mit Markus Koch
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Donaldson-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Donaldson Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das sind die besten Deals am 14.12.2020
Das Beste wäre, wenn man jene Schulden, die bei der EZB liegen, einfach streicht
Barren, Münzen oder Aktien  so verschenken Sie Gold richtig
Der entscheidende Makel von Apples Luxus-Kopfhörern
Ich sag mal so, wer betrügen will, der betrügt eh

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Virus-Krise dämpft vorweihnachtliche Anleger-Stimmung
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsianer geben Konjunkturhoffnungen nicht auf
Wasserstoff Newsblog: So stuft eine britische Investmentbank die Aktien von Nel Asa, ITM Power und Ceres Power ein
Newsticker Corona: Intensivstationen in Hessen zu 90 Prozent ausgelastet
Der Morgen kompakt: Acht Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten

Heute im Fokus

Dow letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt im Plus -- VW-AR sichert Diess Unterstützung zu -- METRO erreicht oberes Ende der Prognosespanne -- Südzucker Google, 3M, Amazon, AstraZeneca im Fokus

Ceconomy übernimmt Media-Saturn komplett. Telefonica erwägt anscheinend Verkauf der Geschäfte in Kolumbien und Ecuador. Apple führt neue Datenschutz-Übersicht für Apps ein - Aktie leicht im Minus. BioNTech und Pfizer: Erste Corona-Impfungen in den USA. Nabu begründet Beschwerde wegen Tesla bei Gericht. ExxonMobil steckt sich Klimaziele bis 2025. CureVac startet entscheidende Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoff.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Zum Eindämmen der sich weiter stark ausbreitenden Corona-Pandemie gibt es in Deutschland vor Weihnachten einen harten Lockdown. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen