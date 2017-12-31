Donaldson's Newly Launched E-Commerce Website, Shop.Donaldson.com, Makes Finding and Ordering Filters Easier Than Ever

Donaldson Company (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of
filtration systems and parts, has launched a new e-commerce website, Shop.Donaldson.com.
The site offers customers around the globe a convenient and fast online
product search and buying experience for filters and parts.
Donaldson designed its new e-commerce site for their customers. To meet
todays digital demands and business expectations, Donaldson went
directly to the source, enlisting a group of 30 international customers
to help design and test Shop.Donaldson.com. These pilot participants
offered valuable feedback which helped to build, improve and refine the
user experience; their insights were integral to Shop.Donaldson.com.
Shop.Donaldson.com offers customers convenient features:
-
FIND: Robust search options, including images, live chat and videos
let users find filters and parts easily and quickly. Visitors can also
find their local authorized Donaldson distributors or sales offices.
-
ORDER: Donaldson customers can order many filters and parts from the
responsive site via phone, computer or other mobile device.
-
MANAGE: Customers with account access can view invoices, orders and
shipments in real time.
Will Bridenstine, Tennessee Filter Sales Purchasing Manager said, "The
new Shop.Donaldson.com website is so much faster and includes so much
more information I've been very impressed. I use it for crossing part
numbers; checking inventory and price; ordering stock orders and
drop-ships direct to my customers; getting invoices; tracking shipments
everything its made to do. Other suppliers have nothing like this.
The capabilities, transactions and convenience offered by the new
e-commerce site allow Donaldson customers to better serve their
customers. "Shop.Donaldson.com reduces the time spent placing orders and
viewing invoices, so customers can focus on what they do best running
a great business and meeting the needs of customers who rely on them,
said Tom Scalf, SVP Donaldson Engine Products.
Targeting Donaldsons Industrial Air Filtration, Compressed Air and
Process Filtration, Engine and Hydraulic customers, Shop.Donaldson.com
replaces all of Donaldsons previous search and order systems. For more
information on this new easy-to-use e-commerce website, visit
Shop.Donaldson.com.
About Donaldson Company
Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration
industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the
world. Donaldsons innovative technologies are designed to solve complex
filtration challenges and enhance customers equipment performance. For
more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.
