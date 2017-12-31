Heute Abend ab 18 Uhr im Online-Seminar: ETFs & Robo-Advice - Segen für Privatanleger? » Jetzt noch anmelden!
05.09.2018 15:02
Donaldson's Newly Launched E-Commerce Website, Shop.Donaldson.com, Makes Finding and Ordering Filters Easier Than Ever

Donaldson Company (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of filtration systems and parts, has launched a new e-commerce website, Shop.Donaldson.com. The site offers customers around the globe a convenient and fast online product search and buying experience for filters and parts.

Donaldson designed its new e-commerce site for their customers. To meet todays digital demands and business expectations, Donaldson went directly to the source, enlisting a group of 30 international customers to help design and test Shop.Donaldson.com. These pilot participants offered valuable feedback which helped to build, improve and refine the user experience; their insights were integral to Shop.Donaldson.com.

Shop.Donaldson.com offers customers convenient features:

  1. FIND: Robust search options, including images, live chat and videos let users find filters and parts easily and quickly. Visitors can also find their local authorized Donaldson distributors or sales offices.
  2. ORDER: Donaldson customers can order many filters and parts from the responsive site via phone, computer or other mobile device.
  3. MANAGE: Customers with account access can view invoices, orders and shipments in real time.

Will Bridenstine, Tennessee Filter Sales Purchasing Manager said, "The new Shop.Donaldson.com website is so much faster and includes so much more information  I've been very impressed. I use it for crossing part numbers; checking inventory and price; ordering stock orders and drop-ships direct to my customers; getting invoices; tracking shipments  everything its made to do. Other suppliers have nothing like this.

The capabilities, transactions and convenience offered by the new e-commerce site allow Donaldson customers to better serve their customers. "Shop.Donaldson.com reduces the time spent placing orders and viewing invoices, so customers can focus on what they do best  running a great business and meeting the needs of customers who rely on them, said Tom Scalf, SVP Donaldson Engine Products.

Targeting Donaldsons Industrial Air Filtration, Compressed Air and Process Filtration, Engine and Hydraulic customers, Shop.Donaldson.com replaces all of Donaldsons previous search and order systems. For more information on this new easy-to-use e-commerce website, visit Shop.Donaldson.com.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldsons innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.

