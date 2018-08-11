Doris Drilling Continues to Define Continuity of the High Grade BTD Extension; First Quarter 2019 Exploration Update

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) ("TMAC or the "Company)
is pleased to provide initial results of the ongoing 2019 exploration
program. Diamond drilling and initial sill access development at Doris
has continued to demonstrate continuity of high grade gold
mineralization with visible gold within the BTD Extension zone. The BTD
Extension zone remains open to the north and drilling through the
remainder of 2019 will continue to upgrade confidence in and expand the
zone, supporting our 2019 strategy for continued reserve and resource
expansion within the Doris mine, as well as provide high grade feed to
the processing plant in 2019.
Figure 1: Doris deposit longitudinal section (Graphic: Business Wire)
BTD Extension Highlights:
-
TMDBE-19-50004 214.0 g/t Au over 0.8 metres
And 13.8 g/t
Au over 5.2 metres
-
TMDBE-19-50005 407.0 g/t Au over 1.1 metres
-
TMDBE-19-50018 207.0 g/t Au over 0.9 metres
-
TMDBE-19-50031 682.9 g/t Au over 1.4 metres
At Madrid North, near surface drilling on the Naartok East zone has been
completed with encouraging results, supporting the evaluation of
potential development and mining in 2019. As well, infill drilling on
the Suluk zone is designed to better define the high grade plunges
within the zone and provide material for metallurgical testing to
facilitate a decision to initiate advanced exploration development and
bulk sampling.
Madrid North Highlights:
-
TMMNE-19-00011 11.5 g/t Au over 9.0 metres
And 10.1 g/t Au
over 27.0 metres
-
TMMNE-19-00013 10.6 g/t Au over 27.0 metres
-
TMMSU-19-00007 97.9 g/t Au over 4.9 metres
And 26.2 g/t Au
over 6.1 metres
And 22.0 g/t Au over 4.4 metres
And
7.9 g/t Au over 4.2 metres
-
TMMSU-19-00002 11.3 g/t Au over 7.4 metres
And 9.6 g/t Au
over 10.0 metres
Jason Neal, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMAC, stated, "We
are very excited by our results in the BTD Extension where drilling is
extending the resource to the north while we are concurrently developing
into the zone at the south. Where we are developing in the south, we are
encountering visible gold and high grade mineralization. The drill holes
to the north are expected to continue expanding the resource, which
remains open. The consistency of visible gold identified in the drilling
and high grade assay results is rarely seen in Archean gold deposits.
Our BTD exploration is very relevant to our near-term mine plan as this
material is expected to begin being processed in meaningful quantities
in the second half of 2019.
Jason Neal continued, "The 2019 exploration programs have increased
significantly over those completed in 2017 and 2018 as we begin to add
value through exploration. In addition to the BTD Extension, drilling
programs at Madrid North are focused on the near surface Naartok East
zone and Suluk zone, which will enable further exploration program
decisions as well as future evaluation and development and production
decisions.
DORIS FIRST QUARTER 2019 EXPLORATION DRILLING
The Doris BTD is north of and beneath the diabase dyke (Figure 1) and is
the equivalent of the high grade Doris North zone hinge structure. The
2019 drilling builds on the successful 2018 program and continues to
upgrade inferred resources and expand the zone to the north as the
exploration development drive advances. The BTD Extension zone returned
high grade intersections throughout the 2018 program and initial
drilling in 2019 has further defined the plunge of high grade gold
mineralization along the west limb of the fold structure. An unusually
high proportion of diamond drill hole vein intercepts have visible gold
observed and assay results greater than 100 grams of gold per tonne are
common. Drilling to date suggests good continuity of high grade gold
mineralization greater than 30 grams of gold per tonne over an
approximately 250 metre strike, and remains open to the north (Figure
2). Development of the BTD exploration ramp is ongoing and is scheduled
to reach the next drilling platform late in the second quarter, which
will allow an additional 100 metres of drilling along strike. A summary
of the 2019 Doris BTD assay results received to date is provided in
Table 1 and drill hole locations are illustrated in Figure 3.
Also during the quarter, the initial access development reached the
southernmost area of the BTD Extension on the 4690 level (Figure 2). To
date, four development rounds have been taken on the BTD Extension vein
and have returned face samples of the quartz vein grading 1,220 grams of
gold per tonne over 0.7 metres, 103 grams of gold per tonne over 0.6
metres and 506 grams of gold per tonne over 0.8 metres, with assays for
the remaining round pending. Although the quartz vein is relatively
narrow, the initial sill development on the BTD Extension vein has
confirmed continuity of both the quartz vein and high grade gold
mineralization. Development will continue through the second quarter in
preparation for production.
MADRID NORTH NAARTOK EAST AND SULUK
The Madrid North Deposit consists of five separate mineralized zones,
Naartok West, Naartok East, Rand, Spur and Suluk (Figure 4). The first
quarter 2019 surface diamond drilling is focused on near surface Naartok
East and Suluk zones. At Naartok East, an addition 22 diamond drill
holes completed during the quarter have continued to define the
mineralization near surface within the crown pillar. Results from the
2019 drilling are consistent with 2018 results and will be incorporated
into the resource estimate and facilitate a development decision.
Current permits allow for the crown pillar to be extracted from surface
and is being considered for production in the second half of 2019.
Highlights from the 2019 drilling include TMMNE-19-00008 grading 12.8
grams of gold per tonne over 11.5 metres, TMMNE-19-00011 grading 11.5
grams of gold per tonne over 9.0 metres and 10.1 grams of gold per tonne
over 27.0 metres, and TMMNE-19-00013 grading 10.6 grams of gold per
tonne over 27.0 metres. A summary of all 2019 Naartok East assay results
is provided in Table 2 and drill hole locations illustrated in Figure 5.
Also at Madrid North, a surface diamond drilling program, from ice based
platforms on Patch Lake is ongoing. Drilling is targeted within the
current resource, to better define the higher-grade plunges within the
zone prior to deciding to initiate underground development and advanced
exploration in 2019. Highlights from the 2019 Suluk drilling include
TMMSU-19-00003 grading 13.9 grams of gold per tonne over 3.2 metres and
20.3 grams of gold per tonne over 13.8 metres, TMMSU-19-00002 grading
11.3 grams of gold per tonne over 7.4 metres and 9.6 grams of gold per
tonne over 10.0 metres, and TMMSU-19-00007 grading 97.9 grams of gold
per tonne over 4.9 metres and 26.2 grams of gold per tonne over 6.1
metres and 22.0 grams of gold per tonne over 4.4 metres and 7.9 grams of
gold per tonne over 4.2 metres. A summary of all 2019 Suluk assay
results received to date is provided in Table 2 and drill hole locations
illustrated in Figures 6. The Suluk drilling program is ongoing and will
transition to deeper drilling below the current indicated resource and
along strike to the south.
UPCOMING EXPLORATION PROGRAMS
A significant regional exploration program will be executed in 2019 and
is scheduled to commence in the second quarter. The northern regional
drilling will focus on high priority exploration targets identified
through historical and TMAC exploration efforts, including geophysical
surveys, extensive geological mapping and sampling, and more recent gold
in glacial till sampling results. In addition to regional exploration
work, we will initiate the opening of the Boston camp, in preparation
for a second half 2019 exploration program. Initial exploration drilling
will focus on high priority regional targets proximal to Boston,
including the Domani trend to the south. The Domani trend is
characterized by mineralized quartz veining found within an
approximately 6 km long strongly iron-carbonate altered shear zone, up
to 40 metres wide extending south from the Boston deposit. Summer 2019
drilling on the Boston deposit will focus on defining the high grade
plunges within the known resources above the 325 metre level. This
program will transition into a second phase of winter drilling in
2019-2020 once ice platforms on Spyder Lake can be established. The
winter ice drilling will target the high grade plunge, down dip of and
below the current mineral resource, where widely-spaced historical
drilling has intersected significant mineralization.
|
Table 1: Doris BTD Extension exploration diamond drilling
intersections
|
Doris BTD - TMAC 2019 Intersections
|
DRILL
HOLE
|
|
ZONE
|
|
AZIMUTH
(degrees)
|
|
DIP
(degrees)
|
|
Inclusion
|
|
FROM
(m)
|
|
TO
(m)
|
|
CORE
LENGTH
(m)1
|
|
ASSAY
(Au g/t)
|
|
CAPPED
(Au g/t)2
|
TMDBE-19-50001
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
111.3
|
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
134.46
|
|
134.91
|
|
0.45
|
|
18.95
|
|
|
TMDBE-19-50002
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
41.0
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
|
110.60
|
|
110.90
|
|
0.30
|
|
2.84
|
|
|
TMDBE-19-50003
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
122.0
|
|
-18.0
|
|
|
|
105.60
|
|
106.14
|
|
0.54
|
|
1.99
|
|
|
TMDBE-19-50004
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
90.0
|
|
-18.0
|
|
|
|
80.00
|
|
80.76
|
|
0.76
|
|
214.00
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
87.96
|
|
89.24
|
|
5.24
|
|
13.84
|
|
|
TMDBE-19-50005
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
75.0
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
|
85.36
|
|
86.49
|
|
1.13
|
|
407.03
|
|
73.50
|
TMDBE-19-50006
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
90.0
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
|
109.06
|
|
109.70
|
|
0.64
|
|
1.03
|
|
|
TMDBE-19-50007
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
111.3
|
|
-16.0
|
|
|
|
142.82
|
|
143.12
|
|
0.30
|
|
15.80
|
|
|
TMDBE-19-50008
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
116.8
|
|
-26.0
|
|
|
|
79.20
|
|
79.50
|
|
0.30
|
|
102.50
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
84.94
|
|
85.93
|
|
0.99
|
|
134.45
|
|
69.98
|
TMDBE-19-50009
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
124.0
|
|
-36.0
|
|
|
|
76.59
|
|
76.90
|
|
0.31
|
|
135.50
|
|
100.00
|
TMDBE-19-50010
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
138.0
|
|
-42.0
|
|
|
|
81.40
|
|
82.00
|
|
0.60
|
|
154.50
|
|
100.00
|
TMDBE-19-50011
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
70.0
|
|
-42.0
|
|
|
|
80.86
|
|
81.77
|
|
0.91
|
|
0.39
|
|
|
TMDBE-19-50012
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
116.8
|
|
-26.0
|
|
|
|
75.20
|
|
76.34
|
|
1.14
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
TMDBE-19-50013
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
155.0
|
|
-43.0
|
|
|
|
89.57
|
|
90.16
|
|
0.59
|
|
12.75
|
|
|
TMDBE-19-50014
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
146.0
|
|
-55.0
|
|
|
|
78.50
|
|
79.10
|
|
0.60
|
|
1.01
|
|
|
TMDBE-19-50017
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
106.0
|
|
-19.0
|
|
|
|
109.15
|
|
109.45
|
|
0.30
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
TMDBE-19-50018
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
96.0
|
|
-25.0
|
|
|
|
91.02
|
|
91.90
|
|
0.88
|
|
207.00
|
|
100.00
|
TMDBE-19-50019
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
98.0
|
|
-15.0
|
|
|
|
108.43
|
|
108.73
|
|
0.30
|
|
3.02
|
|
|
TMDBE-19-50020
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
96.0
|
|
-4.0
|
|
|
|
112.60
|
|
113.00
|
|
0.40
|
|
5.20
|
|
|
TMDBE-19-50021
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
108.0
|
|
-39.0
|
|
|
|
77.11
|
|
77.67
|
|
0.56
|
|
227.00
|
|
100.00
|
TMDBE-19-50030*
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
106.0
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
40.63
|
|
45.68
|
|
5.05
|
|
61.65
|
|
16.81
|
TMDBE-19-50031
|
|
BTD Extension
|
|
99.5
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
48.29
|
|
49.67
|
|
1.38
|
|
682.88
|
|
73.53
|
(1) True width varies depending on the dip of the drill hole.
Drill holes were designed to intersect target zone(s) at as close
to a perpendicular orientation as possible, true widths are
estimated to be approximately 30% to 90% of down hole widths.
|
(2) Individual assays are capped at 100 g/t Au.
|
* Samples analysed at TMACs internal lab operated by SGS SA.
|
Table 2: Madrid North exploration diamond drilling intersections
|
Madrid North - TMAC 2019 Intersections
|
DRILL HOLE
|
|
ZONE
|
|
AZIMUTH
(degrees)
|
|
DIP
(degrees)
|
|
Inclusion
|
|
FROM
(m)
|
|
TO
(m)
|
|
CORE
LENGTH
(m)1
|
|
ASSAY
(Au g/t)
|
TMMSU-19-00001
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
94.0
|
|
-45.0
|
|
|
|
23.86
|
|
24.8
|
|
0.94
|
|
4.79
|
TMMNE-19-00002
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
94.0
|
|
-80.0
|
|
|
|
7.70
|
|
21.73
|
|
14.03
|
|
3.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
26.13
|
|
38.45
|
|
12.32
|
|
2.59
|
TMMNE-19-00003
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
94.0
|
|
-45.0
|
|
|
|
10.00
|
|
26.20
|
|
16.20
|
|
6.40
|
TMMNE-19-00004
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
94.0
|
|
-65.0
|
|
|
|
17.00
|
|
20.30
|
|
3.30
|
|
1.81
|
TMMNE-19-00005
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
94.0
|
|
-45.0
|
|
|
|
15.00
|
|
16.00
|
|
1.00
|
|
1.37
|
TMMNE-19-00006
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
274.0
|
|
-80.0
|
|
|
|
9.20
|
|
21.00
|
|
11.80
|
|
1.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
29.00
|
|
36.40
|
|
7.40
|
|
1.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
43.50
|
|
56.45
|
|
12.95
|
|
4.25
|
TMMNE-19-00007
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
274.0
|
|
-80.0
|
|
|
|
17.00
|
|
21.85
|
|
4.85
|
|
1.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
27.70
|
|
29.00
|
|
1.30
|
|
8.47
|
TMMNE-19-00008
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
65.0
|
|
-65.0
|
|
|
|
15.00
|
|
26.50
|
|
11.50
|
|
12.81
|
TMMNE-19-00009
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
94.0
|
|
-50.0
|
|
|
|
No Significant Values
|
TMMNE-19-00010
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
274.0
|
|
-80.0
|
|
|
|
No Significant Values
|
TMMNE-19-00011
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
94.0
|
|
-80.0
|
|
|
|
8.00
|
|
17.00
|
|
9.00
|
|
11.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
20.00
|
|
47.00
|
|
27.00
|
|
10.06
|
TMMNE-19-00012
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
94.0
|
|
-60.0
|
|
|
|
14.00
|
|
41.00
|
|
27.00
|
|
7.42
|
TMMNE-19-00013
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
94.0
|
|
-45.0
|
|
|
|
13.00
|
|
40.00
|
|
27.00
|
|
10.57
|
TMMNE-19-00014
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
94.0
|
|
-50.0
|
|
|
|
15.80
|
|
26.22
|
|
10.42
|
|
10.34
|
TMMNE-19-00015
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
94.0
|
|
-45.0
|
|
|
|
12.00
|
|
28.20
|
|
16.20
|
|
3.91
|
TMMNE-19-00016
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
94.0
|
|
-81.0
|
|
|
|
20.00
|
|
33.10
|
|
13.10
|
|
3.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
41.50
|
|
62.00
|
|
20.50
|
|
2.17
|
TMMNE-19-00017
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
94.0
|
|
-81.0
|
|
|
|
13.05
|
|
16.80
|
|
3.75
|
|
2.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
50.55
|
|
54.00
|
|
3.45
|
|
2.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
67.00
|
|
72.00
|
|
5.00
|
|
6.21
|
TMMNE-19-00018
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
95.0
|
|
-55.0
|
|
|
|
45.00
|
|
73.00
|
|
28.00
|
|
3.81
|
TMMNE-19-00019
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
70.0
|
|
-81.0
|
|
|
|
67.72
|
|
89.00
|
|
21.28
|
|
2.22
|
TMMNE-19-00020
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
70.0
|
|
-45.0
|
|
|
|
85.09
|
|
89.00
|
|
3.91
|
|
1.70
|
TMMNE-19-00021
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
94.0
|
|
-45.0
|
|
|
|
15.94
|
|
20.00
|
|
4.06
|
|
2.27
|
TMMNE-19-00022
|
|
Naartok East
|
|
274.0
|
|
-81.0
|
|
|
|
17.97
|
|
20.00
|
|
2.03
|
|
5.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
24.00
|
|
34.00
|
|
10.00
|
|
3.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
37.00
|
|
40.00
|
|
3.00
|
|
3.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
56.00
|
|
65.00
|
|
9.00
|
|
2.88
|
TMMSU-19-00001
|
|
Suluk
|
|
65.0
|
|
-62.0
|
|
|
|
215.10
|
|
221.15
|
|
6.05
|
|
4.53
|
TMMSU-19-00002
|
|
Suluk
|
|
70.0
|
|
-42.0
|
|
|
|
157.00
|
|
164.40
|
|
7.40
|
|
11.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
197.00
|
|
217.00
|
|
20.00
|
|
4.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
226.00
|
|
236.00
|
|
10.00
|
|
9.64
|
TMMSU-19-00003
|
|
Suluk
|
|
65.0
|
|
-65.0
|
|
|
|
101.50
|
|
104.65
|
|
3.15
|
|
13.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
121.20
|
|
134.95
|
|
13.75
|
|
20.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
150.07
|
|
154.36
|
|
4.29
|
|
4.73
|
TMMSU-19-00004
|
|
Suluk
|
|
65.0
|
|
-65.0
|
|
|
|
214.35
|
|
224.20
|
|
9.85
|
|
3.58
|
TMMSU-19-00005
|
|
Suluk
|
|
65.0
|
|
-59.0
|
|
|
|
150.12
|
|
162.17
|
|
12.05
|
|
8.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
166.00
|
|
177.27
|
|
11.27
|
|
6.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
240.23
|
|
247.77
|
|
7.54
|
|
4.55
|
TMMSU-19-00006
|
|
Suluk
|
|
65.0
|
|
-55.0
|
|
|
|
123.75
|
|
130.96
|
|
7.21
|
|
3.66
|
TMMSU-19-00007
|
|
Suluk
|
|
65.0
|
|
-60.0
|
|
|
|
157.54
|
|
162.47
|
|
4.93
|
|
97.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
167.45
|
|
173.50
|
|
6.05
|
|
26.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
249.10
|
|
260.60
|
|
11.50
|
|
3.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
264.44
|
|
268.81
|
|
4.37
|
|
21.96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
288.50
|
|
292.70
|
|
4.20
|
|
7.57
|
TMMSU-19-00008
|
|
Suluk
|
|
65.0
|
|
-65.0
|
|
|
|
142.20
|
|
161.10
|
|
18.90
|
|
11.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
164.00
|
|
202.00
|
|
38.00
|
|
6.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including
|
|
173.00
|
|
179.05
|
|
6.05
|
|
11.59
|
TMMSU-19-00009
|
|
Suluk
|
|
65.0
|
|
-61.0
|
|
|
|
71.50
|
|
75.60
|
|
4.10
|
|
10.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
93.04
|
|
93.65
|
|
0.61
|
|
37.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
110.23
|
|
111.20
|
|
0.97
|
|
18.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
And
|
|
132.00
|
|
136.00
|
|
4.00
|
|
6.17
|
TMMSU-19-00010
|
|
Suluk
|
|
70.0
|
|
-67.0
|
|
|
|
77.00
|
|
83.00
|
|
6.00
|
|
1.13
|
(1) True width varies depending on the dip of the drill hole.
Drill holes were designed to intersect target zone(s) at as close
to a perpendicular orientation as possible, therefore, true widths
are estimated to be approximately 30% to 90% of down hole widths.
SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSIS AND QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL
For the Doris and Madrid drilling campaigns, samples were prepared at
ALS Laboratories in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, and assayed at
their Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory (an ISO/IEC 17025
accredited lab for gold analysis). Analysis for gold is completed on
sawn half-core samples (NQ) using 50 gram fire assay with atomic
absorption (AAS) finish. Samples with higher grade gold (greater than
100 grams per tonne) are re-assayed using the pulp and fire assay with
gravimetric finish procedures. Samples with visible gold and surrounding
samples are analyzed using screen metallics (1,000 grams of material is
screened to 100 microns, with all +100 micron material analyzed and two
samples of -100 micron analyzed by 50 gram fire assay with AAS finish,
results are averaged based on weight). Chip samples and select drill
hole samples from Doris were prepared and analyzed at the internal
laboratory located at the Doris mine site (non accredited lab), operated
by SGS SA. Analysis for gold is completed using 30 gram fire assay with
atomic absorption (AAS) finish. Samples with higher grade gold (greater
than 10 grams per tonne) are re-assayed using the pulp and fire assay
with gravimetric finish. Samples with visible gold are selected to go
directly to fire assay with gravimetric finish. The Company control
checks include the insertion of standard reference materials and blank
samples to monitor the precision and accuracy of the assay data. For a
complete description of TMACs sample preparation, analytical methods
and QA/QC procedures refer to the 2018 Annual Information Form dated
March 12, 2019 and filed on TMACs profile at www.sedar.com.
SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION
Information of a scientific or technical nature in respect of the Hope
Bay property, other than new information related to Doris mine
development, is based upon the Hope Bay Technical Report, as filed on
TMACs profile at www.sedar.com.
Scientific and technical information contained in this document was
reviewed and approved by David King, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration
and Geoscience of TMAC, who is a "Qualified Person as defined by
National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral
Projects.
ABOUT TMAC RESOURCES INC.
TMAC Resources operates Hope Bay located in Nunavut, Canada. The
property and operations are remote but not isolated, serviced by both a
port and airstrip. Hope Bay is an 80 km by 20 km Archean greenstone belt
that has been explored by BHP, Miramar, Newmont and TMAC over a period
spanning more than 30 years. In that time, more than $1.5 billion of
sunk expenditures have been expended in exploration, evaluation, surface
infrastructure and mine and process plant development. TMAC began
producing gold in early 2017 from Doris, its first mine at Hope Bay, and
processed gold at the Doris Plant which originally had nameplate
capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day and expanded to 2,000 tonnes per day
midway through in 2018. Hope Bay has 4.8 million oz of measured &
indicated resources at Doris, Madrid and Boston deposits, largely within
350 metres of surface, with the potential to grow these established
deposits considerably at depth, and then grow resources further through
the prioritized exploration of the other more than 90 identified
regional targets. TMAC is now permitted to produce from Madrid and
Boston.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This release contains "forward-looking information within the meaning
of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe
harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information includes
statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may, "will,
"expect, "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "potential or the
negative thereof or other variations or comparable terminology.
"Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance
and management bases forward-looking statements on a number of estimates
and assumptions at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such
"forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual
plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements
expressed or implied. See "Risk Factors in the Companys Annual
Information Form dated March 11, 2019 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
for a discussion of these risks.
