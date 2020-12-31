  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren. -w-
21.01.2022 23:14

Douglas Emmett Announces 2021 Tax Treatment of Dividends

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the tax treatment of its 2021 common stock dividends as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Douglas Emmett dividends.

 

 

Record
Date

 

 

Paid
Date

 

 

Dividend
Per Share

 

 

Ordinary
Income

 

 

Capital
Gain

 

 

Return of
Capital

Amount
Qualifying as a
Section 199A
Dividend

12/31/20

01/15/21

$0.28

$0.1484

$0.00

$0.1316

$0.1484

03/31/21

04/15/21

$0.28

$0.1484

$0.00

$0.1316

$0.1484

06/30/21

07/15/21

$0.28

$0.1484

$0.00

$0.1316

$0.1484

09/30/21

10/15/21

$0.28

$0.1484

$0.00

$0.1316

$0.1484

 

Total:

$1.12

$0.5936

$0.00

$0.5264

$0.5936

As noted above, the common stock dividend paid on January 15, 2021, with a record date of December 31, 2020, has been allocated entirely to 2021. The common stock dividend of $0.28 per share that was paid on January 19, 2022, with a record date of December 31, 2021, will be allocated entirely to 2022.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmetts business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu Douglas Emmett Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Douglas Emmett News
RSS Feed
Douglas Emmett zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Douglas Emmett Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.02.2018Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.02.2017Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
09.02.2017Douglas Emmett HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2018Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.02.2017Douglas Emmett HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
30.06.2016Douglas Emmett OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
10.02.2017Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
14.01.2015Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
12.12.2014Douglas Emmett NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
17.08.2012Douglas Emmett neutralUBS AG
14.05.2012Douglas Emmett neutralUBS AG
13.12.2016Douglas Emmett SellUBS AG
06.05.2016Douglas Emmett SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.03.2016Douglas Emmett UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2015Douglas Emmett UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Douglas Emmett Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Douglas Emmett News

30.12.21Douglas Emmett Announces Dates for Its 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Results and Live Conference Call
10.01.22Douglas Emmett upgraded to outperform from market perform at Raymond James. price target $41
23:14 UhrDouglas Emmett Announces 2021 Tax Treatment of Dividends
Weitere Douglas Emmett News
Werbung

Trading-News

JD.com: Chinas größter Einzelhändler profitiert vom E-Commerce-Boom
Wird Atomkraft bald grün?
ASML peilt ehrgeiziges Wachstumsziel an - Aktie korrigiert
Vontobel: Die Energiewende hat ihren Preis
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion Countdown: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Eyb & Wallwitz: Innovation Werbemarkt
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Auf der Couch mit Mr. Market
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Chinas rote Karten
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Douglas Emmett-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Douglas Emmett Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wer jetzt trotz Corona Urlaub bucht, sollte Folgendes tun
Diese Black Friday-Schnäppchen sind noch gültig
In der Strafzins-Falle  so verwahren Sie Ihr Geld am besten
Peloton Alternativen: Indoor Cycle für Zuhause
Weltuntergang bei Netflix und die Aktien, die niemals fallen

News von

DAX im Minus: Zinssorgen und Ukraine-Konflikt belasten Europas Börsen
Bayer-Aktie stark gesucht: Das ist los bei dem Pharmariesen
Valneva schießen nach Impfstoffnews hoch - Kepler optimistisch
DAX-Chartanalyse: Mehr als 16.100 Punkte wären ein Erfolg
Bayer, BMW und MTU: Die drei DAX-Top-Aktien in diesem Jahr im Anlagecheck

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen rutschen deutlich ab -- DAX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Netflix enttäuscht mit Prognose -- Siemens Energy schockt mit Prognosesenkung -- CureVac, Google, Siltronic, Zalando im Fokus

Schlumberger übertrifft Erwartungen. Total zieht sich nach Militärputsch aus Myanmar zurück. ElringKlinger gibt Jobgarantie bis 2024 an Dettinger Standorten. Airbus kündigt im Streit mit Qatar Airways Vertrag für A321neo. AUTO1-Eigner prüfen koordinierten Aktien-Verkauf nach Kurserholung. secunet 2021 mit Umsatzsprung. Intel will Chip-Werke für 20 Milliarden Dollar in Ohio bauen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
Die toten Topverdiener 2021
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für Menschen, die gegen die Corona-Politik demonstrieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen