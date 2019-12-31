finanzen.net
Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft? Erfahren Sie jetzt, wie Sie in diese Zukunftstechnologie investieren könnten!-w-
20.04.2020 23:28

Douglas Emmett Announces Dates for Its 2020 First Quarter Earnings Results and Live Conference Call

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that it plans to release its 2020 first quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. A live conference call is scheduled for the following day, Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Jordan Kaplan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call along with Peter Seymour, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Crummy, Chief Investment Officer, and Stuart McElhinney, Vice President Investor Relations. Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

INTERNET: Go to www.douglasemmett.com/investors at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

PHONE: 888-349-0488 (U.S.) or 412-542-4156 (International)  ask to join the Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) call.

REPLAY: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available for 90 days on our website at www.douglasemmett.com/investors

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmetts business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu Douglas Emmett Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Douglas Emmett News
RSS Feed
Douglas Emmett zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Douglas Emmett Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.02.2018Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.02.2017Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
09.02.2017Douglas Emmett HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2018Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.02.2017Douglas Emmett HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
30.06.2016Douglas Emmett OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
10.02.2017Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
14.01.2015Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
12.12.2014Douglas Emmett NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
17.08.2012Douglas Emmett neutralUBS AG
14.05.2012Douglas Emmett neutralUBS AG
13.12.2016Douglas Emmett SellUBS AG
06.05.2016Douglas Emmett SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.03.2016Douglas Emmett UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2015Douglas Emmett UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Douglas Emmett Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Douglas Emmett News

01.04.20Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Douglas Emmett (DEI) Could Be a Great Choice
17.04.20Why Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Weitere Douglas Emmett News
Werbung

Inside

Was Sie über ETFs wissen müssen
DZ BANK - Gold und Öl - neuer Superzyklus in Sicht?
WTI-Ölpreis fällt auf 21-Jahrestief
Vontobel: Apple - Der heimliche Gewinner des letzten Monats?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Aufwärtschance
Corona-Krise trifft LVMH
Visa  Ein hartes Stück Arbeit
Solidvest x Markus Koch: Marktkommentar April 2020
Exporo: Neues Angebot - Wohnbestandsobjekt "Carl-Zeiss-Ensemble"
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Douglas Emmett-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Douglas Emmett Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So verhilft Ihnen Ihr Chef zu einem E-Bike oder Rennrad
Banken wurden bei Cum-Ex-Deals möglicherweise getäuscht
Jetzt steht die Wende am Wohnungsmarkt bevor
Gemüse, Kräuter, Obst  mit diesen Tricks versorgen Sie sich selbst
Der Rendite-Hebel macht diese Fonds besonders begehrt

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Historisches Massaker am Ölmarkt -- Drägerwerk beschafft sich frisches Kapital -- Tesla, Wirecard, Sartorius, Daimler im Fokus

LEONI sichert sich Staatsgarantie für Rettungskredit. thyssenkrupp prüft in Corona-Krise Staatshilfe. Ceconomy rutscht wegen Corona-Pandemie in die roten Zahlen. United Airlines mit Milliardenverlust. Boeing verliert weitere Bestellungen für 737 Max. Bristol-Myers Squibb erreicht mit Krebs-Kombitherapie Phase-III-Studienziele. Dürr bekommt neuen Aufsichtsratschef. DuPont de Nemours sieht Ergebnis im 1. Quartal über Erwartungen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 16 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen sie sich wegen der Corona-Krise Sorgen um die Wirtschaft?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20.04.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Historisches Massaker am Ölmarkt -- Drägerwerk beschafft sich frisches Kapital -- Tesla, Wirecard, Sartorius, Daimler im Fokus
Sonstiges
20.04.20
Neues Rekordhoch bereits in 2020 - Analyst sieht Goldpreis auf 2.000 Dollar klettern
Aktie im Fokus
20.04.20
IBM streicht nach Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch Prognose - Aktie gibt nach
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
TeslaA1CX3T
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Lufthansa AG823212
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
Gilead Sciences Inc.885823
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11