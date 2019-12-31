Douglas Emmett Announces Dates for Its 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Results and Live Conference Call

  • Suche
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that it plans to release its 2020 fourth quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. A live conference call is scheduled for the following day, Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Jordan Kaplan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call along with Peter Seymour, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Crummy, Chief Investment Officer, and Stuart McElhinney, Vice President Investor Relations. Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

INTERNET: Go to www.douglasemmett.com/investors at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
PHONE: 888-349-0488 (U.S.) or 412-542-4156 (International)  ask to join the Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) call.
REPLAY: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available for 90 days on our website at www.douglasemmett.com/investors

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmetts business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Analysen zu Douglas Emmett Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.02.2018Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.02.2017Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
09.02.2017Douglas Emmett HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Douglas Emmett Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
