  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
06.04.2021 23:43

Douglas Emmett Announces Dates for Its 2021 First Quarter Earnings Results and Live Conference Call

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that it plans to release its 2021 first quarter earnings results after market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. A live conference call is scheduled for the following day, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Jordan Kaplan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call along with Peter Seymour, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Crummy, Chief Investment Officer, and Stuart McElhinney, Vice President Investor Relations. Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

INTERNET: Go to www.douglasemmett.com/investors at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

PHONE: 888-349-0488 (U.S.) or 412-542-4156 (International)  ask to join the Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) call.

REPLAY: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available for 90 days on our website at www.douglasemmett.com/investors

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmetts business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu Douglas Emmett Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Douglas Emmett News
RSS Feed
Douglas Emmett zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Douglas Emmett Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.02.2018Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.02.2017Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
09.02.2017Douglas Emmett HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2018Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.02.2017Douglas Emmett HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
30.06.2016Douglas Emmett OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
10.02.2017Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
14.01.2015Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
12.12.2014Douglas Emmett NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
17.08.2012Douglas Emmett neutralUBS AG
14.05.2012Douglas Emmett neutralUBS AG
13.12.2016Douglas Emmett SellUBS AG
06.05.2016Douglas Emmett SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.03.2016Douglas Emmett UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2015Douglas Emmett UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Douglas Emmett Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Douglas Emmett News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Douglas Emmett News
Werbung

Trading-News

Alphabet und Facebook  Zwei Tech-Schwergewichte mit neuen Rekorden
Roche-Mittel gegen Muskelschwund darf auf den Markt
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Fortsetzung der Rally
Vontobel: Immobilienkonzerne rüsten sich für die Zukunft
Weekly DAX Prognose: Welche Krise?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
Vermögensaufbau neu gedacht. Flexibel und digital. Allvest powered by Allianz
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Warum die Aktie der beste Sachwert ist ...
my-si: Junge Leute aufgepasst: Mit 100 Euro monatlich zu mehr als 79.000 Euro - Früh anfangen, nachhaltig investieren, Gutes für alle tun
Die nächste Runde
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Douglas Emmett-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Douglas Emmett Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Trend ist intakt
Ether, NFT & Co: Krypto-Manie oder Jahrhundert-Chance?
Das große Geschäft mit der Impf-Angst
So machen Sie den ersten Schritt zur finanziellen Freiheit
Neue Hoffnung für SAP und die versteckte Megachance bei Facebook

News von

Microsoft-Aktie vor Allzeithoch: Wann das große Kaufsignal kommt
Türkei: Beben am Bosporus - Der türkische Präsident lässt Aktien und Währung abstürzen
Die zehn besten Gewinner-Aktien für ein sauberes Depot
Newsticker Corona: Österreich verlängert Lockdown für Wien und andere Bundesländer
Echtes oder digitales Gold? Bitcoin-Boom versus Nachfrageflaute bei Gold

Heute im Fokus

Dow beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schließt nach neuem Rekordhoch im Plus -- IWF erhöht BIP-Prognosen -- BP kommt bei Schulden schneller als erwartet voran -- SAP, AstraZeneca, Boeing im Fokus

Panini-Rivale Topps geht durch SPAC-Fusion an die Börse. Frankreich wird größter Einzel-Aktionär bei Air France-KLM. Chip-Nachfrage befeuert Ausbaupläne im "Silicon Saxony". BVB angeschlagen nach Manchester - Watzke: "Maßlos enttäuscht" - Hoffnung auf Verbleib von Haaland. Irische Datenschützer untersuchen Facebook-Leak.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Alternativen zur Apple Watch
Diese Smartwatches machen Apple Konkurrenz
Promi-Indizes
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die höchstbezahlten Jobs bei Apple
Was verdient man bei Apple?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten.
Die ersten Geschäfte der Superreichen
Womit verdienten die Milliardäre ihr erstes Geld?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie weit kann die DAX-Rally den Leitindex bis Ende 2021 tragen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen