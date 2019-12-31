finanzen.net
20.05.2020 19:30

Douglas Emmett Continues Strategic Balance Sheet Program with $450 Million Refinancing

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that it has refinanced a $400 million loan previously scheduled to mature in July 2024. The new secured, non-recourse $450 million interest-only loan will mature in May 2027 and bears interest at Libor plus 1.35%. Douglas Emmett secured interest rate swaps that effectively fix the rate at 2.26% following the expiration of the current swap, for an average fixed interest rate of 2.60% per annum through April 2025.

This refinancing represents another step in the strategic balance sheet program announced a year ago. Since that time, Douglas Emmett has refinanced approximately $2.4 billion in debt, adding almost five years to the average term and reducing the current interest rate by 35 basis points to 2.71%. Douglas Emmett has no loan maturities before 2023, has fixed all of its floating rate debt, and has increased its pool of unencumbered properties available for future financings to 41% of its office portfolio. Douglas Emmett will continue to monitor interest rates and spreads for further opportunities.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except as disclosed, Douglas Emmetts guidance does not include the impact of future property acquisitions or dispositions, financings, or other possible capital markets activities or impairment charges. Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmetts business activities are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements presented in this press release, and those that we may make orally or in writing from time to time, are based on our beliefs and assumptions. Our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, some of which are beyond our control or ability to predict, including, but not limited to: adverse economic and real estate developments in Southern California and Honolulu; a general downturn in the economy; adverse developments related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic; decreased rental rates or increased tenant incentives and vacancy rates; defaults on, and early terminations and non-renewal of, leases by tenants; increased interest rates and operating costs; failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our debt; difficulties in acquiring properties; failure to successfully operate properties; failure to maintain our status as a REIT; possible adverse changes in rent control laws and regulations; environmental uncertainties; risks related to natural disasters; lack of or insufficient insurance; inability to successfully expand into new markets or submarkets; risks associated with property development; conflicts of interest with our officers; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; possible future terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying our forward looking statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, please use caution in relying on any forward-looking statements in this press release or any previously reported forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. This press release and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Douglas Emmett Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.05.20
Ausblick: Douglas Emmett vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
So schätzen Analysten die Douglas Emmett-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
22.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Douglas Emmett gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
09.03.20
Douglas Emmett gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
29.02.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Douglas Emmett-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
13.02.20
Douglas Emmett mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
10.02.20
Ausblick: Douglas Emmett legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
16.09.19
Douglas Emmett kündigt Quartalsdividende an (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Douglas Emmett News
RSS Feed
Douglas Emmett zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Douglas Emmett Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.02.2018Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.02.2017Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
09.02.2017Douglas Emmett HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2018Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.02.2017Douglas Emmett HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
30.06.2016Douglas Emmett OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
10.02.2017Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
14.01.2015Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
12.12.2014Douglas Emmett NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
17.08.2012Douglas Emmett neutralUBS AG
14.05.2012Douglas Emmett neutralUBS AG
13.12.2016Douglas Emmett SellUBS AG
06.05.2016Douglas Emmett SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.03.2016Douglas Emmett UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2015Douglas Emmett UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Douglas Emmett Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Douglas Emmett News

06.05.20Should You Sell Douglas Emmett (DEI) Before Earnings?
22.04.20Erste Schätzungen: Douglas Emmett gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
30.04.20So schätzen Analysten die Douglas Emmett-Aktie ein
08.05.20Douglas Emmett (DEI) Matches Q1 FFO Estimates
05.05.20Why Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
07.05.20Ausblick: Douglas Emmett vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
11.05.20Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Douglas Emmett News
Werbung

Inside

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik: Corona - eine Börsenkrise wie keine andere?
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Zoom: Die Nummer 1 im NASDAQ
Handeln ohne Transaktionskosten an den Feiertagen
Rebalancing: Stets die Balance halten - auch im Portfolio
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Neue Ausgangslage
Walmart profitiert von Hamsterkäufen
Exporo: Neues Immo-Invest-Angebot für 6 % p.a.
DZ BANK - Brent: Bullen gelingt wichtiger Befreiungsschlag!
EuroStoxx 50  EMA 50 weiter eine massive Hürde
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Douglas Emmett-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Douglas Emmett Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Rasen kalken gegen saure Erde
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in Ihrer Wohnung los
Nach der Hochzeit müssen Ehegatten den Testament-Fehler verhindern
Rasen vertikutieren - So funktioniert es
Viele Deutsche leugnen ihre Leidenschaft für Gold

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen grün -- Regierung einigt sich auf Lufthansa-Rettung -- Deutsche Bank will Aufsichtsrat neu aufstellen -- CTS Eventim mit Gewinneinbruch -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus

US-Ökonom Roubini warnt vor Kollaps der Eurozone. Salzgitter streicht Dividende. Marktmanipulation: Verfahren gegen VW-Spitze eingestellt - ohne Einfluss auf Anlegerprozess. Konkurrenz für Amazon und eBay: Facebook startet in Corona-Krise Plattform für Online-Shops. TOTAL verhandelt Verkauf britischer Nordsee-Fördergebiete nach. Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA. Aareal Bank leitet Verkaufsprozess für Aareon-Minderheitsanteil ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 20 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind sie aufgrund der Corona-Krise ins Homeoffice gewechselt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:32 Uhr
DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen grün -- Regierung einigt sich auf Lufthansa-Rettung -- Deutsche Bank will Aufsichtsrat neu aufstellen -- CTS Eventim mit Gewinneinbruch -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Sonstiges
19:24 Uhr
Darum verkaufen Immofonds wirklich Gebäude aus ihrem Portfolio
Aktie im Fokus
19:23 Uhr
Deutsche Bank-Chef-Anlagestratege: "Gegenüber Anleihen erschienen Aktien selten so interessant wie heute"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Daimler AG710000
TUITUAG00
Aurora Cannabis Inc Registered ShsA2P4EC
Allianz840400
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
ITM Power plcA0B57L
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866