finanzen.net
18.06.2020 02:06

Douglas Emmett Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.28, or $1.12 on an annualized basis, to be paid on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2020.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmetts business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu Douglas Emmett Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.05.20
Douglas Emmett-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Mai (finanzen.net)
07.05.20
Ausblick: Douglas Emmett vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
So schätzen Analysten die Douglas Emmett-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
22.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Douglas Emmett gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
09.03.20
Douglas Emmett gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
29.02.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Douglas Emmett-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
13.02.20
Douglas Emmett mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
10.02.20
Ausblick: Douglas Emmett legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Douglas Emmett News
RSS Feed
Douglas Emmett zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Douglas Emmett Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.02.2018Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.02.2017Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
09.02.2017Douglas Emmett HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2018Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.02.2017Douglas Emmett HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
30.06.2016Douglas Emmett OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
10.02.2017Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
14.01.2015Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
12.12.2014Douglas Emmett NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
17.08.2012Douglas Emmett neutralUBS AG
14.05.2012Douglas Emmett neutralUBS AG
13.12.2016Douglas Emmett SellUBS AG
06.05.2016Douglas Emmett SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.03.2016Douglas Emmett UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2015Douglas Emmett UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Douglas Emmett Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Douglas Emmett News

21.05.20Why Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
31.05.20Douglas Emmett-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Mai
08.06.20This is Why Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a Great Dividend Stock
Weitere Douglas Emmett News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ein einmaliger Crash?
Lufthansa: Kommt das Rettungspaket?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones notiert im Plus
Easyjet verschiebt Bestellungen - Aktie im Tiefflug
Vontobel: Netflix - Der Platzhirsch auf dem Streaming-Markt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Covid-19 ist nicht 
Exporo: Diese Mittelstädte sind im Aufwind für Immobilieninvestments
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Douglas Emmett-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Douglas Emmett Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Fed ergänzt Firmenanleihen-Programm
Bewässerung für den Balkon - Die besten Systeme im Überblick
Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 
Deutschlands Mehrwertsteuersenkung sendet Inflationswellen nach ganz Europa
So finden Sie Ihre Vorfahren

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich fester in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Zalando erwartet gute Q2-Geschäfte -- OSRAM erwartet Umsatzeinbruch um bis zu 19% -- Oracle, Lufthansa, HUGO BOSS im Fokus

Pepsi benennt 'Aunt Jemima'-Marke nach Rassismus-Vorwürfen um. Bedenken gegen Autofusion Fiat-PSA: Brüssel will bis Oktober prüfen. Fraport-Chef erwartet Abbau von bis zu 4.000 Jobs. Gründungsmitglied von Aurora Cannabis tritt von Posten zurück. Commerzbank: Strafe wegen fehlender Anti-Geldwäsche-Maßnahmen. Deutsche Bank will Vermögensverwaltung auch durch Zukäufe ausbauen. HSBC bestätigt geplanten umfangreichen Stellenabbau.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17.06.20
DAX verabschiedet sich fester in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Zalando erwartet gute Q2-Geschäfte -- OSRAM erwartet Umsatzeinbruch um bis zu 19% -- Oracle, Lufthansa, HUGO BOSS im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:07 Uhr
Arbeitszeitgesetz (ArbZG): Gesetzliche Pausenzeiten, maximale Arbeitszeit, Ruhezeiten
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Exzellente Gewinnaussichten: Das sind die 8 stärksten Premium-Aktien
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
NEL ASAA0B733
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
TUITUAG00
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
BASFBASF11
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
NikolaA2P4A9
TeslaA1CX3T
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Allianz840400
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914