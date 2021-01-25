  • Suche
17.09.2021

Douglas Emmett To Participate In BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that President and CEO Jordan L. Kaplan and other members of the companys senior management will participate in a roundtable discussion at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time. A live webcast of the discussion will be available at:

https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globalrealestate2021/id9sf530.cfm

A replay of the discussion will be available on the same URL within 24 hours after the end of the live event and continuing until December 22, 2021.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmetts business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

13.09.21
Douglas Emmett hält die Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
05.08.21
Douglas Emmett vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
01.08.21
Ausblick: Douglas Emmett gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
19.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Douglas Emmett mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
11.02.21
Douglas Emmett: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
07.02.21
Ausblick: Douglas Emmett stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Januar 2021: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Douglas Emmett-Aktie (finanzen.net)
25.01.21
Erste Schätzungen: Douglas Emmett stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

15.02.2018Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.02.2017Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
09.02.2017Douglas Emmett HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2018Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.08.2017Douglas Emmett BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.02.2017Douglas Emmett HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
30.06.2016Douglas Emmett OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
10.02.2017Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
14.01.2015Douglas Emmett NeutralMizuho
12.12.2014Douglas Emmett NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
17.08.2012Douglas Emmett neutralUBS AG
14.05.2012Douglas Emmett neutralUBS AG
13.12.2016Douglas Emmett SellUBS AG
06.05.2016Douglas Emmett SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.03.2016Douglas Emmett UnderweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2015Douglas Emmett UnderweightBarclays Capital

Meistgelesene Douglas Emmett News

10.09.21Douglas Emmett Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
13.09.21Douglas Emmett hält die Dividende stabil
Weitere Douglas Emmett News
