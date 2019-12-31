Dover Motorsports, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The Company historically reports a loss in the first quarter due to the seasonality of our motorsports business. No major events were promoted during the first quarter of 2020 or 2019; therefore, our revenues were minimal.

Operating and marketing expenses decreased to $988,000 in the first quarter of 2020 from $1,055,000 in the first quarter of 2019, primarily from lower employee related costs.

General and administrative expenses of $1,987,000 in the first quarter of 2020 increased from $1,916,000 in the first quarter of 2019, primarily from higher corporate insurance and real estate taxes.

Depreciation expense decreased slightly to $768,000 in the first quarter of 2020 from $793,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

We incurred $341,000 in costs to complete the removal of grandstands during the first quarter of 2020.

Provision for contingent obligation was $369,000 during the first quarter of 2020 compared to $111,000 for the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to a reduction in the discount rate used to value the contingent liability.

Loss before income taxes was $4,384,000 for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $3,481,000 for the first quarter of 2019. The 2020 results include $341,000 in grandstand removal costs while the 2019 results include a gain on the sale of land of $139,000. On an adjusted basis, excluding these items, loss before income taxes for the first quarter of 2020 was $4,043,000 compared to $3,620,000 in 2019.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $3,140,000 or $.09 per diluted share compared with a loss of $2,490,000 or $.07 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019. Net loss, adjusted for the aforementioned items, was $2,894,000 or $.08 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2,600,000 or $.07 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019.

Looking forward, the world economy has been dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and our business is no exception. Our first priority with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic is to comply with governmental guidelines and do everything we can to ensure the safety and health of our employees, customers, sponsors and others with whom we partner in our business activities. As there is no way to currently know how long the pandemic will last, we are unable to predict the long-term impact of the pandemic on our business at this time.

The State of Delaware issued a State of Emergency which currently extends until May 15, 2020 and our facility in Dover is currently closed since it is classified as a non-essential business. Our May NASCAR weekend has been postponed. While we do not yet have a date for the rescheduling of our races, we know NASCAR is continually working on contingency plans to run all previously scheduled events. It is possible that our May NASCAR Cup Series event will be moved to August and that we hold a double header with back to back NASCAR Cup Series events held on Saturday and Sunday. It is also possible that none of these events are held or that they are held without fans present in the stands.

The June Firefly festival held annually on our Dover, Delaware property was canceled. The Firefly festival will not be rescheduled in 2020, though it is expected to return in 2021.

We have taken certain steps to reduce indirect costs, have initiated a limited number of furloughs for employees that are unable to work from home and have reduced our capital spending plans for the year.

The Companys financial condition remains strong, with no outstanding borrowings and more than $5 million in available cash.

This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause results to vary materially. Please refer to the Company's SEC filings for a discussion of such factors.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned and other motorsports events in the United States whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. For further information, log on to dovermotorsports.com.

DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Event-related $ 204 $ 129 Expenses: Operating and marketing 988 1,055 General and administrative 1,987 1,916 Depreciation 768 793 Costs to remove long-lived assets 341 - 4,084 3,764 Gain on sale of land - 139 Operating loss (3,880 ) (3,496 ) Interest income (expense), net 3 (6 ) Provision for contingent obligation (369 ) (111 ) Other (expense) income, net (138 ) 132 Loss before income taxes (4,384 ) (3,481 ) Income tax benefit 1,244 991 Net loss $ (3,140 ) $ (2,490 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 35,834 36,032 Diluted 35,834 36,032

DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO ADJUSTED LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET LOSS In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP loss before income taxes $ (4,384 ) $ (3,481 ) Cost to remove long-lived assets (1) 341 - Gain on sale of land (2) - (139 ) Adjusted loss before income taxes $ (4,043 ) $ (3,620 ) GAAP net loss $ (3,140 ) $ (2,490 ) Cost to remove long-lived assets, net of income taxes (1) 246 - Gain on sale of land, net of income taxes (2) - (110 ) Adjusted net loss $ (2,894 ) $ (2,600 ) GAAP net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) Cost to remove long-lived assets (1) 0.01 - Gain on sale of land, net of income taxes (2) - - Adjusted net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.07 ) _________________________

(1) Related to the decision to remove grandstand seats at Dover International Speedway, we incurred $341,000 of costs to remove these assets in the first quarter of 2020. This amount was tax effected using our federal and state statutory rates. (2) During the first quarter of 2019 we closed on sales of a parcel of land at our Nashville Superspeedway facility resulting in a gain of $139,000. This transaction was tax effected using our federal statutory rates as we had available state net operating losses. The above financial information is presented using other than generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP"), and is reconciled to comparable information presented using GAAP. Non-GAAP adjusted loss before income taxes, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per common share - basic and diluted are derived by adjusting amounts determined in accordance with GAAP for the aforementioned gain on sale of land and cost to remove long-lived assets. We believe such non-GAAP information is useful and meaningful to investors, and is used by investors and us to assess core operations. This non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities and should not be considered as an alternative to loss before income taxes, net loss or net loss per common share - basic and diluted, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.

DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS In Thousands (Unaudited) March 31, March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 5,032 $ 2,552 $ 7,577 Accounts receivable 777 1,844 645 Inventories 18 21 18 Prepaid expenses and other 1,265 1,268 1,186 Income taxes receivable 283 - 283 Total current assets 7,375 5,685 9,709 Property and equipment, net 49,430 47,599 50,075 Nashville Superspeedway facility 21,274 23,505 21,282 Right of use asset 169 - 188 Other assets 1,033 1,098 1,212 Total assets $ 79,281 $ 77,887 $ 82,466 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 104 $ 99 $ 119 Accrued liabilities 2,680 2,238 3,710 Income taxes payable - 118 - Contract liabilities 2,909 4,496 976 Total current liabilities 5,693 6,951 4,805 Liability for pension benefits 939 720 1,016 Lease liability 93 - 112 Non-refundable deposit 500 - 500 Provision for contingent obligation 3,757 2,495 3,389 Deferred income taxes 7,444 7,390 8,676 Total liabilities 18,426 17,556 18,498 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,790 1,809 1,782 Class A common stock 1,851 1,851 1,851 Additional paid-in capital 100,984 101,320 100,994 Accumulated deficit (40,108 ) (41,316 ) (36,968 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,662 ) (3,333 ) (3,691 ) Total stockholders' equity 60,855 60,331 63,968 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 79,281 $ 77,887 $ 82,466

DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS In Thousands (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (3,140 ) $ (2,490 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 768 793 Amortization of credit facility fees 14 15 Stock-based compensation 92 108 Deferred income taxes (1,244 ) (991 ) Provision for contingent obligation 369 111 Losses (gains) on equity investments 176 (87 ) Gain on sale of land - (139 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (132 ) (1,168 ) Prepaid expenses and other (86 ) (222 ) Accounts payable (15 ) (39 ) Accrued liabilities (1,030 ) (845 ) Payable to Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. - (9 ) Contract liabilities 1,933 3,356 Liability for pension benefits (37 ) (18 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,332 ) (1,625 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (115 ) (398 ) Proceeds from sale of land and equipment, net - 827 Purchases of equity investments (196 ) (4 ) Proceeds from sale of equity investments 192 1 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (119 ) 426 Financing activities: Borrowings from revolving line of credit 180 - Repayments on revolving line of credit (180 ) - Repurchase of common stock (94 ) (200 ) Net cash used in financing activities (94 ) (200 ) Net decrease in cash (2,545 ) (1,399 ) Cash, beginning of period 7,577 3,951 Cash, end of period $ 5,032 $ 2,552

