  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
30.12.2020 19:10

DPW Holdings Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to Lack of Quorum

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company ("DPW, or the "Company), announced that DPWs annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled as a virtual meeting format only, on December 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PT. was adjourned due to a lack of quorum.

A quorum consists of a majority of the shares entitled to vote. There were fewer than a majority of shares entitled to vote present, either in person or by proxy at this meeting. The special meeting of stockholders therefore had no quorum and the meeting was adjourned.

The Company has no present intention to schedule a postponed annual meeting. However, DPW intends to seek approval for the proposals submitted to its stockholders at the adjourned annual meeting when practicable. The record date for the new annual meeting will be established by the Company, but will be set at a future date; the former record date of November 2, 2020 is no longer valid.

For more information on DPW Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Companys public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.DPWHoldings.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPWs headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes, "plans, "anticipates, "projects, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "strategy, "future, "opportunity, "may, "will, "should, "could, "potential, or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Companys business and financial results are included in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Companys Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Companys website at www.DPWHoldings.com.

Nachrichten zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr DPW News
RSS Feed
DPW zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene DPW News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere DPW News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Zyklische Aktien wieder gefragt
ESG-ETFs: Ist Nachhaltigkeit ein Rendite-Killer?
DAX-Dividendensumme fällt 2021 um 4 Prozent  Das sollten Sie im Blick haben!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Käufer müssen Momentum aufbauen
Nasdaq 100  Neues Allzeithoch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Auch dank Corona: Nachhaltiges Investieren wird 2021 zur heißen Börsenstory
Robo Advisor im Performancevergleich
Vieles spricht für breit aufgestellte Portfolios. Zum aktuellen Marktausblick 2021 von Allianz Global Investors
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Das hat Sie 2020 am meisten interessiert
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur DPW-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

DPW Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie globale Immobilienkonzerne Mieter aus Deutschlands Städten verdrängen
Digitale Revolution im Zahlungsverkehr
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in Ihrer Wohnung los
Diese Aktie stellt sogar Netflix in den Schatten
Malediven, Miami, Kreuzfahrt  so buchen Sie schon jetzt den Urlaub 2021

News von

Kommt für Bayer 2021 die Trendwende?
DAX: Die heißesten Aktien für 2021
"PayPal-Coins" bleiben Favoriten
Die nachhaltigsten Dividendenzahler aus DAX, MDAX und Euro STOXX 50 - vier Neuzugänge
Aktien, ETFs, Fonds, Zertifikate - Exklusiv die Top-Favoriten der Redaktion fürs neue Jahr

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet das Handelsjahr etwas leichter -- Bitcoin mit neuem Rekord -- AstraZeneca-Impfstoff erhält britische Notfallzulassung -- Linde, TeamViewer, VW im Fokus

Münchner Donisl gegen Allianz - Wirt klagt gegen Corona-Vereinbarung. Britisches Unterhaus stimmt Brexit-Deal mit EU zu. Katar investiert 125 Millionen Dollar in Siemens-Joint-Venture Fluence. Merz traf sich anscheinend mehrfach mit Ex-Wirecard-Chef Braun. Ankläger fordern neun Jahre Haft für Samsung-Erben wegen Korruption. EU und China grundsätzlich einig über Investitionsabkommen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Impfungen gegen Corona sind gestartet. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen