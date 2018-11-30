finanzen.net
03.07.2019 20:13
Bewerten
(0)

DPW Holdings Announces Second Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the "Company) announced today that it has received a deficiency letter dated July 3, 2019 (the "Letter) from the NYSE American LLC (the "Exchange). On January 4, 2019, the Exchange had sent the Company the original deficiency letter (the "Prior Letter), which indicated that the Company was not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide). Specifically, the Prior Letter informed the Company that the Exchange had determined that the shares of the Company's common stock (the "Shares) have been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time and, pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide (the "Price Noncompliance), the Company's continued listing is predicated on the Company effecting a reverse stock split of the Shares or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the Exchange determined to be no later than July 4, 2019.

In the Letter, the Exchange advised the Company that it has yet to become compliant with the Price Noncompliance provision and that the listing of its Shares is therefore being continued pursuant to an extension temporarily granted by the Exchange. Finally, the Exchange informed the Company that it will determine whether or not the Company has regained compliance with the Price Noncompliance provision no later than July 19, 2019

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies that hold global potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPWs headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing release contains "forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes, "plans, "anticipates, "projects, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "strategy, "future, "opportunity, "may, "will, "should, "could, "potential, or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Companys business and financial results are included in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Companys Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Companys website at www.DPWHoldings.com.

Nachrichten zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr DPW News
RSS Feed
DPW zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene DPW News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere DPW News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Brent: OPEC+-Entscheidung sorgt für Support!
6 Mythen über Robo-Advisor
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT HENRY PHILIPPSON
Welcher Index hat die technische Führungsposition inne?
Die große Kanadischer Dollar (USD/CAD) Prognose
SAP auf Rekordkurs - was nun?
Vontobel: Rohöl - OPEC+ verlängert das Förderabkommen
HSBC: Technische Analyse zu Silber: Der langfristige Signalgeber schlechthin!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur DPW-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

DPW Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street geht höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt fester -- Übernahmespekulationen treiben OSRAM-Aktie an -- MorphoSys erhöht Jahresprognose -- Dürr, Deutsche Bank, Nordex, Henkel im Fokus

Britische Aufsicht will Derivate auf Bitcoin & Co. verbieten. Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor. Aussagen von Fortum zu Russlandgeschäft treiben Uniper-Aktie an. Canopy Growth trennt sich von Co-Chef Linton. EU gibt grünes Licht für Evonik-Deal mit Advent. Anleger nehmen bei Hypoport-Aktie am Rekordhoch Gewinne mit. Urteil gegen Bayer wird wohl reduziert.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Juni 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
KW 26: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 26 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie gehen Sie in den Sommermonaten mit Ihrem Depot um?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:10 Uhr
Wall Street geht höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt fester -- Übernahmespekulationen treiben OSRAM-Aktie an -- MorphoSys erhöht Jahresprognose -- Dürr, Deutsche Bank, Nordex, Henkel im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:08 Uhr
Tesla meldet Rekordauslieferungen - Aktie springt hoch
Aktie im Fokus
19:58 Uhr
Wacker-Neuson-Aktionäre werfen Anteile auf den Markt - Aktie nachbörslich tiefer
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Mutares AGA2NB65
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Nordex AGA0D655
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403