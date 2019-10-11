finanzen.net
11.10.2019 12:45
Bewerten
(0)

DPW Holdings Announces that CBCS Washington Street LP has Emerged from Bankruptcy

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company ("DPW, or the "Company) announced today that the Plan of Reorganization submitted by CBCS Washington Street LP ("CBCS) with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York was confirmed by the court earlier this week. The Plan of Reorganization includes a $135 million construction loan commitment (the "Construction Loan) from Hana Financial Investment of Hana Financial Group, one of the largest bank holding companies in South Korea with over $350 billion in assets under management.

The Construction Loan for the construction of the 94,000 square-foot luxury hotel in Tribeca (the "Hotel) was arranged by Terence Park of VI Development Group and carries an interest rate of LIBOR plus 8 percent over a term of three years. Westchester-based Caspi Development entities will lead the hotel construction project and make all management decisions including decisions relating to the Construction Loan.

As announced on May 25, 2018, the Company holds a minority position in CBCS. Over the course of the bankruptcy proceedings, CBCSs equity ownership was restructured such that, as of September 6, 2019, London-based Mactaggart Family & Partners, LP, is no longer an investor and 50% of CBCS is owned, directly and indirectly, by James R. Parks, an investor in Los Angeles. Mr. Parks has agreed to contribute $19 million as additional capital for the hotel construction project.

The Hotel is currently slated to open in April 2022 under the operation of the premier hospitality group, Groupe Lucien Barrière, of Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquets Paris.

"We are excited to move forward with this landmark US flagship property in the premier Tribeca area and thrilled to be a long-term partner in the hotel, said Milton "Todd Ault, III, the Companys CEO and Chairman. On June 8, 2018, the Company became a limited partner by entering into a limited partnership agreement in a partnership responsible for the construction and related activities of the Hotel. DPW, as a limited partner, has agreed to finance a portion of the capital required by the partnership.

The Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Companys public filings and press releases available on its website at www.DPWHoldings.com under the Investor Relations section or available at www.sec.gov.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPWs headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes, "plans, "anticipates, "projects, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "strategy, "future, "opportunity, "may, "will, "should, "could, "potential, or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Companys business and financial results are included in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Companys Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Companys website at www.DPWHoldings.com.

Nachrichten zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr DPW News
RSS Feed
DPW zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene DPW News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere DPW News
Werbung

Inside

Entspannung im US-chinesischen Handelskonflikt hebt die Stimmung
EUR/USD  Oberer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - DAX gibt vor USA/China-Entscheid Vollgas
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Henkel, ThyssenKrupp, Merck KGaA
Royal Dutch Shell macht sich fit für die Zukunft
Bis zu 600  Prämie von Scalable Capital sichern
ING Markets: DAX mit Kurs auf das offene Gap
Schwerpunkt der Woche - Nobelpreis geht an Batterie-Forscher
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur DPW-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

DPW Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wenn das Konto gesperrt ist  und die Bank nicht reagiert
So weichen Wohnungsbauer die Nicht-bei-mir-Mentalität auf
Das ist der unnötige Ur-Fehler vieler Sparer
Die Chinesen müssen und können auf Zeit spielen
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

Das droht Sparern mit mehr als 100.000 Euro auf dem Konto einer deutschen Bank
Goldfans auf Schnäppchenjagd: Neue Münze stößt auf riesige Nachfrage
DAX: Vorläufig wieder stabil
DAX tritt auf der Stelle: Anleger halten wegen Handelsgesprächen die Füße still
Steht uns bald Schlimmeres als die Finanzkrise bevor? Neue IWF-Chefin warnt vor einem Kollaps

Heute im Fokus

DAX steigt kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus -- SAP steigert Gewinn überproportional, Chef tritt zurück -- HUGO BOSS mit Gewinnwarnung -- Handelsgespräche, Shop Apotheke, RATIONAL im Fokus

BMW steigert Absatz im September. Nike schließt Oregon Project. Renault setzt Generaldirektor Bolloré ab. E.ON-Chef Teyssen neuer Chefkontrolleur bei innogy - Birnbaum neuer Chef. Dyson gibt Pläne für Elektroauto auf. Johnson und Varadkar sehen möglichen Ausweg aus Brexit-Streit.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie Zertifikate ?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:10 Uhr
DAX steigt kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus -- SAP steigert Gewinn überproportional, Chef tritt zurück -- HUGO BOSS mit Gewinnwarnung -- Handelsgespräche, Shop Apotheke, RATIONAL im Fokus
Ausland
12:54 Uhr
Dyson gibt Pläne für Elektroauto auf
Aktie im Fokus
12:56 Uhr
SAP-Aktie hebt ab: SAP steigert Gewinn überproportional - Chef tritt zurück
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
SAP SE716460
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
EVOTEC SE566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB