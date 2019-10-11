DPW Holdings Announces that CBCS Washington Street LP has Emerged from Bankruptcy

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company ("DPW, or the "Company) announced today that the Plan of Reorganization submitted by CBCS Washington Street LP ("CBCS) with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York was confirmed by the court earlier this week. The Plan of Reorganization includes a $135 million construction loan commitment (the "Construction Loan) from Hana Financial Investment of Hana Financial Group, one of the largest bank holding companies in South Korea with over $350 billion in assets under management.

The Construction Loan for the construction of the 94,000 square-foot luxury hotel in Tribeca (the "Hotel) was arranged by Terence Park of VI Development Group and carries an interest rate of LIBOR plus 8 percent over a term of three years. Westchester-based Caspi Development entities will lead the hotel construction project and make all management decisions including decisions relating to the Construction Loan.

As announced on May 25, 2018, the Company holds a minority position in CBCS. Over the course of the bankruptcy proceedings, CBCSs equity ownership was restructured such that, as of September 6, 2019, London-based Mactaggart Family & Partners, LP, is no longer an investor and 50% of CBCS is owned, directly and indirectly, by James R. Parks, an investor in Los Angeles. Mr. Parks has agreed to contribute $19 million as additional capital for the hotel construction project.

The Hotel is currently slated to open in April 2022 under the operation of the premier hospitality group, Groupe Lucien Barrière, of Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquets Paris.

"We are excited to move forward with this landmark US flagship property in the premier Tribeca area and thrilled to be a long-term partner in the hotel, said Milton "Todd Ault, III, the Companys CEO and Chairman. On June 8, 2018, the Company became a limited partner by entering into a limited partnership agreement in a partnership responsible for the construction and related activities of the Hotel. DPW, as a limited partner, has agreed to finance a portion of the capital required by the partnership.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPWs headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

