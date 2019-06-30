finanzen.net
28.08.2019 12:45
Bewerten
(0)

DPW Holdings Eliminates Debt Totaling Approximately $2 Million

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company ("DPW, or the "Company), announced that it has eliminated debt totaling approximately $2 million from two separate exchange agreements with two creditors. As previously announced in early July 2019, the Company restructured debt by issuing new convertible debt in the principal amount of approximately $2.7 million. During 2019, the principal amount of debt that DPW has either eliminated or restructured exceeds $14.8 million.

On July 3, 2019, the Company entered into an exchange agreement with an institutional investor pursuant to which, in exchange for the surrender of that certain term promissory note issued by the Company to the investor on March 23, 2018, the Company issued to the investor a convertible promissory note in the principal amount of $1,492,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum and a maturity date of January 22, 2020. The new note is convertible into shares of the Companys common stock at a conversion price equal to $8.80. To date, the investor has converted an aggregate principal amount of $860,000 of this note.

The Company entered into another exchange agreement on July 2, 2019 with another investor pursuant to which, in exchange for the surrender of certain debt instruments held by this investor, the Company issued to the investor a convertible promissory note in the principal amount of $1,250,000 with an interest rate of 8% per annum and a maturity date of December 31, 2019. The new note is convertible into shares of the Companys common stock at a conversion price equal to $8.80 per share, subject to a floor of $4.00. To date, the investor has converted an aggregate principal amount of $1,250,000 of this note, though the Company remains indebted to this investor in the approximate amount of $100,000.

DPWs CEO and Chairman, Milton "Todd Ault, III said, "The elimination of this debt is a milestone for the Company as we continue to improve our capital structure to one with a long-term timeline that supports our corporate initiatives and goals. We have worked very hard to reduce the debt we incurred in conjunction with our acquisitions and expansion activities. Ault added. "With the progress we have made to address our debt issues, the Company can focus on being a holding company that has sales and earnings power.

The Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Companys public filings and press releases available on its website at www.DPWHoldings.com under the Investor Relations section or available at www.sec.gov.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPWs headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes, "plans, "anticipates, "projects, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "strategy, "future, "opportunity, "may, "will, "should, "could, "potential, or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Companys business and financial results are included in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Companys Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Companys website at www.DPWHoldings.com.

Nachrichten zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr DPW News
RSS Feed
DPW zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Kostenlose ETF-Grundlagen

Was wollten Sie schon immer über ETFs wissen? Thomas Meyer zu Drewer, Leiter von ComStage-ETFs, geht im Online-Seminar am Mittwoch auf die wichtigsten Fragen rund um ETFs ein. Hier kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene DPW News

19.08.19DPW stock surges 300% on heavy volume after company completes beta test of MonthlyInterest.com
Weitere DPW News
Werbung

Inside

Für Trump wird am Ende so oder so die Fed Schuld haben
Euro Stoxx 50  Ein verlorenes halbes Jahr
Vontobel: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
HSBC: thyssenkrupp oder MTU  Entscheidung am 4. September
DZ BANK - Bären sammeln Kraft für neue Abwärtswelle
Adidas bleibt die Nummer eins
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Zurück im Spiel?
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX: Flaggenmodus im Abwärtstrend
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur DPW-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

DPW Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Polizei warnt vor Familie und Freunde-Falle bei Paypal
Die Deutschen besitzen so viel Geld wie noch nie
Worauf Männer bei Businesshemden achten sollten
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
Das 200.000 Tonnen schwere Solarmüll-Problem

News von

DAX: Anleger sollten sich vorerst auf fallende Kurse einstellen
Konsumhilfen Chinas und Brexit-Hoffnung geben Europas Börsen Halt - Cancom-Aktie steigt auf
Goldpreis klettert in Euro auf Rekordhoch
Dow Jones: Weiter nahe an der Klippe
Der Morgen kompakt: Zehn Dinge, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- GfK-Konsumklima unverändert -- Aroundtown erhöht FFO-Prognose für 2019 -- ADO Properties, NEL, MTU, TeamViewer, RTL, ENCAVIS im Fokus

Johnson will Parlament vor Brexit-Termin vorübergehend schließen. Toyota und Suzuki vereinbaren gegenseitige Kapitalbeteiligung. Microsoft startet neuen Anlauf für eine Cloud aus Deutschland. BP verkauft Alaska-Geschäft in Milliarden-Deal an Hilcorp Energ. Fosun gibt Thomas Cook weiteres Geld - Dekotierung möglich.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 34 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie Facebooks Kryptowährung Libra nutzen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:38 Uhr
DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- GfK-Konsumklima unverändert -- Aroundtown erhöht FFO-Prognose für 2019 -- ADO Properties, NEL, MTU, TeamViewer, RTL, ENCAVIS im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:58 Uhr
MTU-Aktien tiefer: HSBC senkt MTU auf 'Hold'
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
12:54 Uhr
Britisches Pfund belastet: Johnson will Parlament vor Brexit-Termin vorübergehend schließen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
CommerzbankCBK100
EVOTEC SE566480
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
SteinhoffA14XB9