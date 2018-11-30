finanzen.net
03.07.2019 12:45
Bewerten
(0)

DPW Holdings Enters Into Exchange Agreements for Debt Totaling $1.4M

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company ("DPW, or the "Company), announced that it has entered into two separate exchange agreements with two creditors for debt previously in default in an aggregate amount in excess of $1.4M. The Company restructured the debt by issuing new convertible debt in the principal amount of $2,033,031.14. To date, the principal amount of debt that DPW has either eliminated or restructured for the year presently exceeds $14.8M.

On July 2, 2019, the Company entered into an exchange agreement with an institutional investor pursuant to which, in exchange for the surrender of that certain Term Promissory Note issued by the Company to the investor on September 21, 2018, the Company issued to the investor a new Convertible Promissory Note in the principal amount of $783,031.14 with an interest rate of 12% per annum and a maturity date of December 31, 2019. Subject to the approval by the NYSE American, the new note shall be convertible into shares of the Companys common stock at a conversion price equal to the greater of $0.22 per share or 80% of the lowest daily volume-weighted average price for the three trading days prior to the date of conversion.

The Company entered into another exchange agreement on July 2, 2019 with another investor pursuant to which, in exchange for the surrender of certain debt instruments held by this investor and payable by the Company, the Company issued to the investor a new convertible promissory note in the principal amount of $1,250,000 with an interest rate of 8% per annum and a maturity date of December 31, 2019. Subject to the approval by the NYSE American, the new note shall be convertible into shares of the Companys common stock at a conversion price equal to $0.22 per share.

From the Companys perspective, the most prominent aspect of these agreements is the exchange of non-convertible debt for convertible debt, thus enabling the respective investors, at their respective election, to reduce the debt owed to each of them by the Company through the conversion of the principal and accrued interest of their debt instruments into shares of the Companys common stock, which would obviate the requirement for the Company to repay such dollar amounts in cash.

DPWs CEO and Chairman, Milton "Todd Ault, III said, "We are very pleased we continue to be able to work with our lenders to resolve our liabilities and cure any defaults at hand. It is quite significant for DPW that we have resolved or reduced over $14.8M in short-term debt and look forward in the current quarter to completing the restructuring of our remaining short-term debt, as we previously announced this year. We look forward to the remainder of 2019 as we build on our progress and remain dedicated to increase revenue growth and sources, improve our bottom-line results and attain our stated goals for 2019. We are very pleased our creditors continue to work with us as we strive to improve our capital structure.

The Company recommends that stockholders and other interested parties read the Form 8-K filings filed with the SEC on July 2, 2019 for terms and other details pertaining to each transaction. For more general information on the Company, DPW recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Companys public filings and press releases available on its website at www.DPWHoldings.com under the Investor Relations section or available at www.sec.gov.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPWs headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes, "plans, "anticipates, "projects, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "strategy, "future, "opportunity, "may, "will, "should, "could, "potential, or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Companys business and financial results are included in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Companys Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Companys website at www.DPWHoldings.com.

Nachrichten zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr DPW News
RSS Feed
DPW zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene DPW News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere DPW News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Nasdaq100 kurz vor neuem Allzeithoch
Vontobel: Das Ripple 1x1  Teil 3: So funktioniert Ripple  Part 2
Darum schaffte Euro Dollar (EUR/USD) die 1,14 nicht
Ihr Investment auf einen Blick
DAX-Future: Rallye-Level verteidigt
ING Markets: DAX kaum verändert!
HSBC: Philadelphia Gold/Silver Index - Erfolgreicher Abwärtstrendbruch
DAX  Neues Ziel 12.800 Punkte?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur DPW-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

DPW Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt zu -- Tesla mit Rekordauslieferungen -- Urteil gegen Bayer wird wohl reduziert -- Dürr-Aktie auf Jahrestief -- Deutsche Bank Nordex, Henkel im Fokus

Telekom startet öffentliches 5G-Net. Fall Carlos Ghosn: Durchsuchungen bei Renault in Frankreich. Mediaset macht ProSiebenSat.1 erneut Avancen. BVB startet ohne Nationalspieler - Titel für Reus logisches Ziel. Symantec-Aktien schießen nach Übernahmespekulationen um 22 Prozent hoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Juni 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
KW 26: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 26 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie gehen Sie in den Sommermonaten mit Ihrem Depot um?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:50 Uhr
DAX legt zu -- Tesla mit Rekordauslieferungen -- Urteil gegen Bayer wird wohl reduziert -- Dürr-Aktie auf Jahrestief -- Deutsche Bank Nordex, Henkel im Fokus
Geld
12:50 Uhr
Mehr als jeder zehnte Haushalt in Deutschland bekam 2017 Hilfe bei Wohnkosten
Sonstiges
12:43 Uhr
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co. heute am Kryptomarkt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Mutares AGA2NB65
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403