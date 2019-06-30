finanzen.net
07.01.2020 12:45
DPW Holdings Reschedules Its Investor Conference Call to January 8, 2020

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) ("DPW" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announced today that it has rescheduled its investor conference call and webcast to tomorrow, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, which will start at 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT). The Companys Chairman and CEO, Milton "Todd Ault, III, will lead the conference and will be joined by the Companys Vice Chairman and CFO, William B. Horne. Both will provide a business update including some of the plans and goals targeted for 2020. This meeting was previously announced and scheduled for December 21, 2019, which was postponed until January 5, 2020. All shareholders, investors and other parties interested in participating must register prior to the start of the conference and webcast by using this link. A corporate presentation will be made available under the Investor Relations section at www.DPWHoldings.com or by visiting www.sec.gov the morning of the conference call and webcast, upon the filing of a Form 8-K with the SEC.

For more information on DPW Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Companys public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.DPWHoldings.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPWs headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes, "plans, "anticipates, "projects, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "strategy, "future, "opportunity, "may, "will, "should, "could, "potential, or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Companys business and financial results are included in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Companys Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Companys website at www.DPWHoldings.com.

