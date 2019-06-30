DPW Holdings Reschedules Its Investor Conference Call to January 8, 2020

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) ("DPW" or the "Company"), a
diversified holding company, announced today that it has rescheduled its
investor conference call and webcast to tomorrow, Wednesday, January 8,
2020, which will start at 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT). The Companys
Chairman and CEO, Milton "Todd Ault, III, will lead the conference and
will be joined by the Companys Vice Chairman and CFO, William B. Horne.
Both will provide a business update including some of the plans and
goals targeted for 2020. This meeting was previously announced and
scheduled for December 21, 2019, which was postponed until January 5,
2020. All shareholders, investors and other parties interested in
participating must register prior to the start of the conference and
webcast by using this link.
A corporate presentation will be made available under the Investor
Relations section at www.DPWHoldings.com
or by visiting www.sec.gov
the morning of the conference call and webcast, upon the filing of a
Form 8-K with the SEC.
For more information on DPW Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company
recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties
read the Companys public filings and press releases available under the
Investor Relations section at www.DPWHoldings.com
or available at www.sec.gov.
About DPW Holdings, Inc.
DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by
acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a
global potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic
investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support
a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial,
telecommunications, medical, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns
a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends
credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending
subsidiary. DPWs
headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA
92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
forward-looking statements generally include statements that are
predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or
conditions, and include words such as "believes, "plans,
"anticipates, "projects, "estimates, "expects, "intends,
"strategy, "future, "opportunity, "may, "will, "should, "could,
"potential, or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical
facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are
based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and
uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they
are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them
publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results
could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking
statement as a result of various factors. More information, including
potential risk factors, that could affect the Companys business and
financial results are included in the Companys filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the
Companys Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov
and on the Companys website at www.DPWHoldings.com.
