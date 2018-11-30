DPW Holdings to Present Today at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) ("DPW" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announced reminds all stockholders, investors and interested parties that today it will present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational, a 2-day investor conference that is being held between June 4 - June 5, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Milton "Todd Ault, III, the Companys CEO and Chairman, will be presenting at 11:00 AM PDT today on behalf of the Company and senior management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the event. The Company looks forward to establishing new relationships and meeting current investors and associates attending the event. Mr. Ault will address a number of topics including the progress achieved by the Companys defense and commercial electronics sector and recent developments with the Companys strategic investments, including MTIX. Mr. Darren Magot, CEO of Digital Farms will join Mr. Ault to provide an update on Digital Farms activities including its data center acquisition and blockchain mining strategy. The Company stated it issued an investor presentation with updates before the opening of the market this morning, June 5, 2019 and has posted the presentation that will be delivered to the conference at www.DPWHoldings.com which can accessed by selecting the "Investor Relations tab on the homepage and scroll down to "Events section. All can use this link, http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/register.aspx?conf=ldmicro16&page=dpw&url=http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/dpw/index.aspx to either listen or view the presentation live or thereafter for the next 90 days.

For more information on DPW Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Companys public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.DPWHoldings.com or available at www.sec.gov.

The LD Micro Invitational is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 200-plus companies presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees and via webcast. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with evening networking events.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies that hold global potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPWs headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

