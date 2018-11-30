finanzen.net
LIVE ab 18 Uhr: Korrektur oder neue Kaufchance beim DAX? Außerdem: 5 Top-Aktien fürs 2. Halbjahr   Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!
05.06.2019 12:45
Bewerten
(0)

DPW Holdings to Present Today at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) ("DPW" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announced reminds all stockholders, investors and interested parties that today it will present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational, a 2-day investor conference that is being held between June 4 - June 5, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Milton "Todd Ault, III, the Companys CEO and Chairman, will be presenting at 11:00 AM PDT today on behalf of the Company and senior management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the event. The Company looks forward to establishing new relationships and meeting current investors and associates attending the event. Mr. Ault will address a number of topics including the progress achieved by the Companys defense and commercial electronics sector and recent developments with the Companys strategic investments, including MTIX. Mr. Darren Magot, CEO of Digital Farms will join Mr. Ault to provide an update on Digital Farms activities including its data center acquisition and blockchain mining strategy. The Company stated it issued an investor presentation with updates before the opening of the market this morning, June 5, 2019 and has posted the presentation that will be delivered to the conference at www.DPWHoldings.com which can accessed by selecting the "Investor Relations tab on the homepage and scroll down to "Events section. All can use this link, http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/register.aspx?conf=ldmicro16&page=dpw&url=http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/dpw/index.aspx to either listen or view the presentation live or thereafter for the next 90 days.

For more information on DPW Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Companys public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.DPWHoldings.com or available at www.sec.gov.

The LD Micro Invitational is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 200-plus companies presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees and via webcast. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with evening networking events.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies that hold global potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPWs headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes, "plans, "anticipates, "projects, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "strategy, "future, "opportunity, "may, "will, "should, "could, "potential, or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Companys business and financial results are included in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Companys Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Companys website at www.DPWHoldings.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr DPW News
RSS Feed
DPW zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene DPW News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere DPW News
Anzeige

Inside

EuroStoxx 50  Starker Konter der Bullen
Vontobel: Europäische Airlines mit Potential
Erfahrungsberichte der Scalable Capital Kunden
ING Markets: DAX überkauft!
So funktionieren Hebelzertifikate - einfach erklärt
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | DAX und S&P500 verbuchen Kurssprung
HSBC: Infineon geht mit Übernahme neue Wege
Facebook  Erholungschancen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur DPW-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

DPW Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Nur der Apple-Effekt kaschiert noch Trumps Scheitern
Ist die australische Notenbank ein globaler Trendsetter?
Jetzt droht der Finanzwelt ein Zinswettlauf nach unten
So kompliziert wird Online-Banking ab September
So kommen Sie an eine Zusatzrente aus dem Ausland

News von

Nel Asa-Aktie nach scharfer Korrektur: Wie es jetzt weitergeht, was Anleger wissen müssen
Was tun mit 30.000 Euro? Wie Sie das Geld richtig anlegen
DAX im Aufwind: Zinssenkungsfantasie - Italien im Blick - BASF-Aktie und Covestro steigen
DAX gewinnt dank Zinsfantasien kräftig - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen
DAX: Mehr als 12.000 Punkte erstmal nicht

Heute im Fokus

DAX um 12.000 Punkte-Marke -- EVOTEC erweitert Partnerschaft mit Celgene -- Salesforce rechnet mit mehr Gewinn -- SAP, Deutsche Bank, Varta, Netflix im Fokus

VW investiert Milliarden und beschließt zusätzlichen Jobabbau. Infineon stellt internationales Forschungsprojekt vor. Weltbank senkt globale Wachstumsprognose. BMW verbündet sich mit Jaguar Land Rover bei Elektroantrieben. USA und Mexiko verhandeln über angedrohte Strafzölle.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 22: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Mai 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 22 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich Ihrer Einschätzung nach der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:22 Uhr
DAX um 12.000 Punkte-Marke -- EVOTEC erweitert Partnerschaft mit Celgene -- Salesforce rechnet mit mehr Gewinn -- SAP, Deutsche Bank, Varta, Netflix im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12:37 Uhr
Salesforce- und SAP-Aktien profitieren: Salesforce rechnet im Geschäftsjahr mit noch mehr Gewinn
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
12:44 Uhr
EU-Kommission empfiehlt Defizit-Verfahren gegen Italien
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
GAZPROM903276