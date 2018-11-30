DPW Holdings to Present Today at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) ("DPW" or the "Company"), a
diversified holding company, announced reminds all stockholders,
investors and interested parties that today it will present at the 9th
Annual LD Micro Invitational, a 2-day investor conference that is being
held between June 4 - June 5, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in
Los Angeles, CA.
Milton "Todd Ault, III, the Companys CEO and Chairman, will be
presenting at 11:00 AM PDT today on behalf of the Company and senior
management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the event.
The Company looks forward to establishing new relationships and meeting
current investors and associates attending the event. Mr. Ault will
address a number of topics including the progress achieved by the
Companys defense and commercial electronics sector and recent
developments with the Companys strategic investments, including MTIX.
Mr. Darren Magot, CEO of Digital Farms will join Mr. Ault to provide an
update on Digital Farms activities including its data center
acquisition and blockchain mining strategy. The Company stated it issued
an investor presentation with updates before the opening of the market
this morning, June 5, 2019 and has posted the presentation that will be
delivered to the conference at www.DPWHoldings.com
which can accessed by selecting the "Investor Relations tab on the
homepage and scroll down to "Events section. All can use this link, http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/register.aspx?conf=ldmicro16&page=dpw&url=http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro16/dpw/index.aspx
to either listen or view the presentation live or thereafter for the
next 90 days.
For more information on DPW Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company
recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties
read the Companys public filings and press releases available under the
Investor Relations section at www.DPWHoldings.com
or available at www.sec.gov.
The LD Micro Invitational is the largest independent conference for
small/micro-cap companies and will feature 200-plus companies presenting
to an audience of over 1,000 attendees and via webcast. In addition,
there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of
interest to investors and issuers, along with evening networking events.
About DPW Holdings, Inc.
DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by
acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies that hold
global potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic
investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support
a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial,
telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition,
the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties
and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a
licensed lending subsidiary. DPWs headquarters are located at 201
Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
forward-looking statements generally include statements that are
predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or
conditions, and include words such as "believes, "plans,
"anticipates, "projects, "estimates, "expects, "intends,
"strategy, "future, "opportunity, "may, "will, "should, "could,
"potential, or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical
facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are
based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and
uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they
are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them
publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results
could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking
statement as a result of various factors. More information, including
potential risk factors, that could affect the Companys business and
financial results are included in the Companys filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the
Companys Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov
and on the Companys website at www.DPWHoldings.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005409/en/