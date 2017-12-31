Dr. Mathieu Simon to Retire as Cellectis Chief Operating Officer; Elsy Boglioli Named as Successor

Regulatory News:
Cellectis
(Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS), a
clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing
immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART),
announced today that Dr. Mathieu Simon is retiring as Executive Vice
President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Following
a smooth and successful transition over the last few months, Elsy
Boglioli, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development,
is named Chief Operating Officer.
"Dr. Simon has been incredibly instrumental in the strategic and
operational direction of the therapeutic activities at Cellectis. Among
his many achievements during his tenure, Dr. Simon helped to
fundamentally transform Cellectis from a research-oriented biotech
company to a clinical-stage biopharma player. I warmly thank him for his
service, said Dr. André Choulika, Cellectis Chief Executive Officer. "I
look forward to Elsy Bogliolis leadership as our new Chief Operating
Officer as we enter the next phase of the Companys development.
Dr. Mathieu Simon has served as Cellectis Executive Vice President
since 2012 and as Chief Operating Officer since 2013. He was a member of
Cellectis board of directors as well.
"I am truly proud of our achievements at Cellectis over the last six
years, including building a solid product candidate portfolio, advancing
two allogeneic product candidates developed by Cellectis into the clinic
and working strategically alongside our collaboration partners. It has
been a great privilege to serve Cellectis and I am now ready to retire
with enthusiasm for the Companys future, confidence in the work that
the Cellectis management team will continue, and gratitude for the many
colleagues I have had the great pleasure to work with, said Dr. Mathieu
Simon. "I am delighted with Elsy Bogliolis appointment as COO. Elsy
brings a wealth of biopharmaceutical industry experience, having worked
with leading pharmaceutical companies. Her unique blend of capabilities,
relationships, and expertise will be invaluable assets to Cellectis.
About Cellectis
Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on
gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 18 years of
expertise in gene editing built on its flagship TALEN® technology and
pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile Cellectis uses the power
of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.
Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering
technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in
multiple fields and with various target markets.
Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext
Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com
Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark
owned by Cellectis.
Disclaimer
This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based
on our managements current expectations and assumptions and on
information currently available to management. Forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements
to be materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Further information on the risks factors that may affect company
business and financial performance, is included in filings Cellectis
makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time and
its financial reports. Except as required by law, we assume no
obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to
update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those
anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information
becomes available in the future.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006478/en/