13.03.2018 21:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Dr. Mathieu Simon to Retire as Cellectis Chief Operating Officer; Elsy Boglioli Named as Successor

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Regulatory News:

Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), announced today that Dr. Mathieu Simon is retiring as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Following a smooth and successful transition over the last few months, Elsy Boglioli, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development, is named Chief Operating Officer.

"Dr. Simon has been incredibly instrumental in the strategic and operational direction of the therapeutic activities at Cellectis. Among his many achievements during his tenure, Dr. Simon helped to fundamentally transform Cellectis from a research-oriented biotech company to a clinical-stage biopharma player. I warmly thank him for his service, said Dr. André Choulika, Cellectis Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to Elsy Bogliolis leadership as our new Chief Operating Officer as we enter the next phase of the Companys development.

Dr. Mathieu Simon has served as Cellectis Executive Vice President since 2012 and as Chief Operating Officer since 2013. He was a member of Cellectis board of directors as well.

"I am truly proud of our achievements at Cellectis over the last six years, including building a solid product candidate portfolio, advancing two allogeneic product candidates developed by Cellectis into the clinic and working strategically alongside our collaboration partners. It has been a great privilege to serve Cellectis and I am now ready to retire with enthusiasm for the Companys future, confidence in the work that the Cellectis management team will continue, and gratitude for the many colleagues I have had the great pleasure to work with, said Dr. Mathieu Simon. "I am delighted with Elsy Bogliolis appointment as COO. Elsy brings a wealth of biopharmaceutical industry experience, having worked with leading pharmaceutical companies. Her unique blend of capabilities, relationships, and expertise will be invaluable assets to Cellectis.

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 18 years of expertise in gene editing  built on its flagship TALEN® technology and pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile  Cellectis uses the power of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.

Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets.

Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com

Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our managements current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on the risks factors that may affect company business and financial performance, is included in filings Cellectis makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time and its financial reports. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CELLECTISAct. Nom. News
RSS Feed
CELLECTISAct. Nom. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene CELLECTISAct. Nom. News

19.02.18Bis zu 190 Prozent mit Kite Pharma: Ist Cellectis der nächste Senkrechtstarter?
Weitere CELLECTISAct. Nom. News
Anzeige

Inside

Job-Angebote bei Scalable Capital
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Heute Abend um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
SOCIETE GENERALE: Siemens  Chance von 35 Prozent
US-Schieferöl verdrängt OPEC  das wird für Anleger nun wichtig!
UBS: Deutsche Post - Steht ein größerer Umbau bevor?
HSBC: Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup und Morgan Stanley  Im Fokus
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
DZ BANK  thyssenkrupp: Export in die USA primär hochwertiger Güten
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur CELLECTISAct. Nom.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CELLECTISAct. Nom. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die seltsame Furcht vor der kleinen Tochter
Hamburgs Erfolgsrezept gegen steigende Mieten
Die einfachste Steuererklärung aller Zeiten
Auch die Kripo spürt die Verlockung des Bitcoin
Die Franzosen diktieren der Deutschen Bank die Preise

News von

DAX: Die Erholung täuscht
RWE-Aktie nach dem Innogy-Deal: Wo das nächste Kursziel liegt
RWE-Aktie, E.ON und Innogy: Investoren bejubeln geplante Neuordnung des Energiemarkts
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Healthineers-IPO: Analysten sehen Neubewertung der Siemens-Aktie

News von

Mit einer simplen Methode gelang es einer Frau, mit 32 Jahren in Rente zu gehen
Auf dieses Investment setzt Mark Zuckerbergs Vermögensberater
Fahrverbot nur unter bestimmten Bedingungen: Darum gibt es noch Hoffnung für Millionen Dieselbesitzer
Bewerbung: Mit einem Fehler ruiniert man das Vorstellungsgespräch, noch bevor es begonnen hat
Klage gegen Apple: Droht jetzt ein Verkaufsverbot für iPhone, Mac und Co.?

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefrot -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- RWE nach Zahlen schwächer -- adidas mit Aktienrückkaufprogramm -- Trump blockiert QUALCOMM-Übernahme -- Delivery Hero, VW, Hannover Rück im Fokus

Zeichnungsfrist für DWS-Aktien beginnt am Mittwoch. Kryptowährungen: IWF-Chefin will 'Feuer mit Feuer bekämpfen'. War Daimler nicht die erste Wahl von Geely? WACKER CHEMIE zahlt insgesamt 4,50 Euro Dividende. CANCOM stärkt mit Zukauf sein Dienstleistungsgeschäft. BMW erzielt auch im Februar einen Rekordabsatz.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 10: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Facebook, YouTube und Co sind längst kein Jugendphänomen mehr sondern sind in der Breite der Gesellschaft angekommen. Könnten Sie sich ein Leben ohne Social Media vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:08 Uhr
DAX schließt tiefrot -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- RWE nach Zahlen schwächer -- adidas mit Aktienrückkaufprogramm -- Trump blockiert QUALCOMM-Übernahme -- Delivery Hero, VW, Hannover Rück im Fokus
Webinare
22:54 Uhr
Die 5 besten Anlagestrategien aller Zeiten
Private Finanzen
21:46 Uhr
Was hat die Mietpreisbremse in Deutschland bisher gebracht?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
E.ON SEENAG99
RWE AG St.703712
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Apple Inc.865985
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC AG566480
Siemens AG723610
Allianz840400
GeelyA0CACX
TeslaA1CX3T