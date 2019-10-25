Dr. Necip Sayiner Joins Rambus Board of Directors

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider dedicated to delivering data faster and safer, today announced the appointment of Dr. Necip Sayiner to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

With over twenty-five years of semiconductor expertise, Dr. Sayiner is an experienced executive with a proven track record of successfully increasing company revenue growth and profitability. Prior to joining the Rambus board, he was executive vice president and general manager at Renesas Electronics Corporation, following their acquisition of Intersil, where he served as president and CEO. Prior to Intersil, Dr. Sayiner was president and CEO of Silicon Laboratories and held various executive roles at Agere Systems. He is currently a board member at Power Integrations.

"Were delighted that Necip has joined the Rambus board, said Chuck Kissner, chairman of the Rambus Board of Directors. "As Rambus continues to expand its footprint of offerings, his extensive and successful background in the semiconductor industry is a valuable addition to the board.

"Rambus is in the midst of executing a transformation of its business to a product-focused enterprise, said Dr. Sayiner. "I look forward to working with the board and executive team to support the growing portfolio of high-performance leading-edge semiconductor solutions.

Sayiner holds a doctoral degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Science degree in Engineering from Southern Illinois University, along with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Bosphorus University in Turkey.

