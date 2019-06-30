finanzen.net
17.09.2019 10:46
Driving Sustainability With the Virtual World: Global Thought Leaders Examine Strategies at Dassault Systèmes Annual Manufacturing in the Age of Experience Event

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) will focus on sustainable manufacturing and how global manufacturers are using the virtual world to reinvent their business, at its annual Manufacturing in the Age of Experience event, September 18-19, 2019 in Shanghai.

Thought leaders from Accenture, China Center for Information Industry Development, FAW Group Corporation, Huawei, IDC and SATS will join the CEOs of Dassault Systèmes brands DELMIA and NETVIBES EXALEAD on stage to delve into digital trends, value creation strategies and best practices for achieving sustainable growth, innovating and inspiring the future workforce. These are key approaches to create better, customized, more affordable and sustainable customer experiences in the Industry Renaissance.

Michael Larsson, group vice president and head of robot systems at ABB, will deliver the keynote speech on automotive manufacturing in the age of experience.

Through interactive experiences with Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform, technological workshops, consulting sessions, networking opportunities and a "hackathon challenge, industrial businesses can explore how to transform the way they invent, learn, produce and trade by using digital platforms, artificial intelligence, digital twins, robotics and more to optimize global operations, orchestrate value networks, and leverage existing skills.

This years Manufacturing in the Age of Experience will also dedicate one day of its agenda to reveal the latest manufacturing trends and strategies in China. Attendees in all industrial sectors can gain insight from tailored speaker presentations, interviews, and guided tours of the China International Industry Fair and a local ABB robotics plant.

Each year, Dassault Systèmes Manufacturing in the Age of Experience engages global decision-makers in a learning expedition that delivers new perspectives on the evolution of manufacturing in an economy where a products value comes from its usage. For more information: https://events.3ds.com/manufacturing-age-of-experience

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

