20.08.2021 22:30

DXP Enterprises Announces Receipt of Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE): DXP Enterprises, Inc. (the "Company) today announced that it has received a written notice (the "Notice) on August 17, 2021, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq), as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q) in a timely manner. The Notice advised the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaqs continued listing requirements under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule) because it has not timely filed the Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC).

As previously reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on August 9, 2021, and its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense.

Nasdaq has informed the Company that, under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice or until October 18, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Companys plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q (August 9, 2021, extended until August 16, 2021 pursuant to the Form 12b-25 filing), or until February 14, 2022, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Companys plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq or maintain compliance with the other continued listing requirements set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq does not accept the Companys plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Companys securities.

The Company is working diligently to complete its Form 10-Q. The Company intends to file the Form 10-Q with the SEC on or before September 15, 2021.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXPs vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXPs business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company's expectations regarding the filing of the Form 10-Q. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to inability of the Company or its independent auditors to complete the work necessary in order to file the Form 10-Q, in the expected time frame; unanticipated changes to the Company's operating results in the Form 10-Q as filed or in relation to prior periods, and unanticipated impact of such changes and its materiality. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, "may, "will, "should, "intend, "expect, "plan, "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "predict, "potential, "goal, or "continue or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Companys business and financial results is included in the Companys filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Companys most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Nachrichten zu DXP Enterprises Inc.

