DXP Enterprises Announces Two Leadership Appointments

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced Nick Little and Paz Maestas were appointed the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Marketing & Technology Officer (CM&TO), respectfully, effective January 7, 2022.

As COO, Nick Little is responsible for providing companywide leadership, team management and strategic vision to employees. Mr. Little began his career with DXP eighteen years ago as an application engineer. During his tenure, Nick has held various roles of increasing responsibility including outside sales, Director of Operations and more recently as the Regional Vice President of Sales and Operations. In his new role, he will be responsible for the execution of the strategic direction of the Company and oversee sales, operations and inventory management and procurement. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Baylor University.

Paz Maestas was appointed Chief Marketing and Technology Officer. Mr. Maestas has been with DXP since 2002 and leads the Companys e-commerce and Omni-Channel initiatives. In his twenty years with DXP, he has served in various roles and most recently as Vice President of Marketing & Operations. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin.

David Little, Chairman and CEO remarked, "DXP has an outstanding leadership team that is the result of a focus on growing and improving the business talent at DXP. Nick and Paz wealth of company knowledge and expertise will be instrumental for DXP as we continue to grow and invest and enhance DXP going forward. Nick is a collaborative leader with a deep understanding of DXPs history and extensive experience having been around the business nearly twenty years. With the appointments of Nick Little and Paz Maestas, we are well positioned to take full advantage of the industrys recovery and transition into the long-term future.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXPs vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXPs business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

