DXP Enterprises Files 10K/A and Issues Press Release

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced the filing of the Companys 10K/A and comments on becoming current with subsequent filings.

Kent Yee, CFO remarked, "When I became CFO in mid-2017, our team set out to improve the processes, resources and talents of DXPs finance and accounting function. Thus far, we have been successful in these efforts but we always have room to grow and the best is ahead. Change is not an event but a process. Early on, we transitioned the accounts payable process from primarily being manual to becoming more automated based upon our high invoice activity. In Q1 of 2019, we went live with a full procure-to-pay platform to assist DXP in handling purchase order backed, non-purchase order and employee expense activity. As a part of this initiative, we had to address and validate all existing and known liabilities. We have come to the end of that process and as a result we ended with a restatement and material weaknesses. Over 77 percent of the unvouchered purchase order receipts being written off are associated with balances from Q1 2019 and prior. While we wish we could have gone through the process in a timelier manner, DXP respects the accounting and auditor procedures, in a situation of this kind.

Gene Padgett, CAO commented, "While a restatement is never ideal, measuring both the quantitative and qualitative impacts to the respective periods is keenly important. Quantitatively, our restatement analysis shows ultimate impacts of 7.6 percent, 2.8 percent and 1.9 percent to net income for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 fiscal year ends, respectively. For 2018 and 2019, these were positive impacts or increases to net income, while 2020 was a slight decrease based upon the accounting treatment associated with the exercise and other passed adjustments. Since joining in 2018 from Enbridge Inc., this has been a great journey where we have seen continuous improvement and a raised bar and the team will continue in that fashion. Coming from a large cap company, DXP has many similarities as large cap enterprises. Kent, Stephen Wick, DXPs Controller, and I have been working towards finding talent, providers and resources that match DXP.

Kent Yee, CFO added, "As we move forward, file our restated Q1 and become current on Q2, we will continue to balance all stakeholder interests and work towards what is best for DXP and the continuous improvement path we have been on. DXP has always valued conservatism, accuracy and timeliness given the multiple stakeholders including customers, vendors, debt and equity investors, rating agencies and the like. DXPs business and financial health has never been stronger and unfortunately in a scenario like this, conveying the DXP business investment thesis, viability, stability and opportunities can get lost. We have had 16 quarters of cash available on the balance sheet, a proven robust approach to capital structure management and solid execution on rebounding from COVID, while growing via acquisition. One of my favorite quotes and solace through this exercise has been from Warren Buffett - - To be successful, you should concentrate on the world of companies, not arcane accounting mathematics.

David R. Little, Chairman and CEO remarked, "Kent, Gene and Stephen have done a great job in growing and improving the finance and accounting function at DXP. They have built an iron triangle around being strategic, operational and technical / GAAP focused, while not losing sight of our business goals and that we are running a business day-to-day. This exercise has more to do with historical non-cash accounting impacts and the past versus the future of DXP, our current accounting and finance group, and the path forward. We look forward to closing out the year and focusing on strategic priorities in 2022.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXPs vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXPs business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The following table presents the impact of the restatement adjustments on the Companys previously reported 2020, 2019 and 2018 results on a condensed basis:

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 As Reported As Restated As Reported As Restated As Reported As Restated STATEMENT(S) OF INCOME Sales $ 1,005,266 $ 1,005,266 $ 1,267,189 $ 1,264,851 $ 1,216,197 $ 1,218,709 Cost of sales 725,997 728,070 919,965 915,062 883,989 882,866 Gross profit 279,269 277,196 347,224 349,789 332,208 335,843 Selling, general and administrative costs 246,256 244,981 281,102 282,377 263,757 263,757 Income (loss) before income taxes (47,515 ) (48,313 ) 46,669 47,959 48,706 52,341 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (18,441 ) (18,696 ) 10,894 11,194 13,185 14,107 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (28,816 ) $ (29,359 ) $ 35,945 $ 36,935 $ 35,542 $ 38,255 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (1.62 ) $ (1.65 ) $ 2.04 $ 2.10 $ 2.02 $ 2.18 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (1.62 ) $ (1.65 ) $ 1.96 $ 2.01 $ 1.94 $ 2.08

