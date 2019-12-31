finanzen.net
06.08.2020 14:00

DXP Enterprises Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The following are results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this press release.

Second Quarter 2020 financial highlights:

  • Sales were $251.4 million, compared to $333.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter was $0.12 based upon 18.6 million diluted shares, compared to $0.73 per share in the second quarter of June 30, 2019, based on 18.4 million diluted shares.
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter was $12.6 million compared to $28.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.
  • Free cash flow (cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures) for the second quarter was $61.6 million, or 489.5% of EBITDA.

David R. Little, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Before turning to our results, I would like to acknowledge our employees' resilience in the face of this historic COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent decline in activity levels in our oil and gas markets. As we have battled the pandemic for the last four months, our DXPeople have shown outstanding adaptability to the new working environment. They have embraced new work practices to mitigate contamination risks, while delivering outstanding product and service quality for our customers. As the pandemic lingers, we will continue to balance both safety and business priorities and strive to capture more market share. I was pleased with our team's execution on maintaining gross margins, cost discipline and our strong free cash flow generation."

Mr. Little continued, "During the second quarter, we achieved $251.4 million in sales, including $4.5 million from acquisitions. In terms of our business segments for the second quarter, sales were $153.8 million for Service Centers, $60.5 million for Innovative Pumping Solutions and $37.1 million for Supply Chain Services. Although the majority of lockdowns have been easing and economic activity is likely near trough levels, visibility on the economic outlook remains extremely limited. Specifically, the risk of a second wave of virus cases, the reinstitution of select geographic lockdowns, the upcoming election and the risk of lingering high unemployment create an uncertain economic environment that likely persists through the rest of 2020 based upon what we know today. Our results demonstrate a significant and sustainable reset to the power of our business to generate positive earnings and free cash flow and capture market share for our future."

Kent Yee, CFO, commented, "DXP's second quarter performance in a tough and unique market shows we can execute quickly and aggressively to deliver financial results and free cash flow despite a severe drop in activity. DXP generated $61.6 million in free cash flow for the quarter. Additionally, DXP paid down debt by $15.6 million. Our second quarter EBITDA for debt covenant purposes was $15.6 million. As of June 30, 2020, we had $78.8 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. Our senior leverage was 2.4:1, well under the Q2 covenant limit of 4.5:1."

Financial Strength and Liquidity

Net debt, calculated as long-term debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, on our balance sheet as of June 30, 2020, was down to $149.4 million compared to $221.6 million at June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, DXP has approximately $209.7 million in liquidity, consisting of $78.7 million in cash on hand and approximately $131.0 million in availability under our ABL facility.

We will host a conference call regarding June 30, 2020 second quarter results on the Companys website (www.dxpe.com) Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10 am CDT. Web participants are encouraged to go to the Companys website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The online archived replay will be available immediately after the conference call at www.dxpe.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

DXP supplements reporting of net income with non-GAAP measurements, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net debt. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the unaudited GAAP measurements. Additional information regarding EBITDA and free cash flow referred to in this press release are included below under "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

The Company believes EBITDA provides additional information about: (i) operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance of the business, as it removes the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from core operations such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) the performance and the effectiveness of operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA performance is a component of a measure of the Companys financial covenants under its credit facility. Furthermore, some investors use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in the industry. Management believes that some investors understanding of performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing ongoing results of operations. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation from net income, the Company believes it is enhancing investors understanding of the business and results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well the Company is executing strategic initiatives.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXPs vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXPs business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Companys expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of low commodity prices of oil and gas; the Companys business, the Companys future profitability, cash flow, liquidity, and growth. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; decreases in oil and natural gas prices; decreases in oil and natural gas industry expenditure levels, which may result from decreased oil and natural gas prices or other factors; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19, ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, "may, "will, "should, "intend, "expect, "plan, "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "predict, "potential, "goal, or "continue or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Companys business and financial results is included in the Companys filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Companys most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

 

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

$

251,401

 

 

 

$

333,318

 

 

 

$

552,384

 

 

 

$

644,543

 

 

Cost of sales

 

181,705

 

 

 

241,331

 

 

 

398,703

 

 

 

468,356

 

 

Gross profit

 

69,696

 

 

 

91,987

 

 

 

153,681

 

 

 

176,187

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

62,943

 

 

 

69,140

 

 

 

136,013

 

 

 

138,524

 

 

Operating income

 

6,753

 

 

 

22,847

 

 

 

17,668

 

 

 

37,663

 

 

Other expense (income), net

 

133

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

(701

)

 

 

152

 

 

Interest expense

 

3,930

 

 

 

4,885

 

 

 

8,307

 

 

 

9,925

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

2,690

 

 

 

17,777

 

 

 

10,062

 

 

 

27,586

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

610

 

 

 

4,427

 

 

 

2,334

 

 

 

7,049

 

 

Net income

 

2,080

 

 

 

13,350

 

 

 

7,728

 

 

 

20,537

 

 

Net (loss) income attributable to NCI*

 

(62

)

 

 

(109

)

 

 

(124

)

 

 

(213

)

 

Net income attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc.

 

2,142

 

 

 

13,459

 

 

 

7,852

 

 

 

20,750

 

 

Preferred stock dividend

 

22

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

45

 

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

2,120

 

 

 

$

13,437

 

 

 

$

7,807

 

 

 

$

20,705

 

 

Diluted earnings per share attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc.

 

$

0.12

 

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

 

$

0.42

 

 

 

$

1.13

 

 

Weighted average common shares and common equivalent shares outstanding

 

18,575

 

 

 

18,436

 

 

 

18,559

 

 

 

18,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*NCI represents non-controlling interest

Business segment financial highlights:

  • Service Centers revenue for the second quarter was $153.8 million, a decrease of 23.1 percent year-over-year with a 8.9 percent operating income margin.
  • Innovative Pumping Solutions revenue for the second quarter was $60.5 million, a decrease of 25.4 percent year-over-year with a 14.2 percent operating income margin.
  • Supply Chain Services revenue for the second quarter was $37.1 million, a decrease of 29.1 percent year-over-year with a 9.0 percent operating income margin.

SEGMENT DATA

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

Sales

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Service Centers

$

153,848

 

 

$

199,978

 

 

$

336,433

 

 

$

386,157

 

Innovative Pumping Solutions

60,479

 

 

81,028

 

 

130,500

 

 

155,751

 

Supply Chain Services

37,074

 

 

52,312

 

 

85,451

 

 

102,635

 

Total DXP Sales

$

251,401

 

 

$

333,318

 

 

$

552,384

 

 

$

644,543

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

Operating Income

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Service Centers

$

13,717

 

 

$

23,230

 

 

$

30,643

 

 

$

42,210

 

Innovative Pumping Solutions

8,565

 

 

12,028

 

 

18,993

 

 

18,827

 

Supply Chain Services

3,353

 

 

3,784

 

 

7,107

 

 

7,870

 

Total segments operating income

$

25,635

 

 

$

39,042

 

 

$

56,743

 

 

$

68,907

 

 

Reconciliation of Operating Income for Reportable Segments

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2020

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Operating income for reportable segments

$

25,635

 

$

39,042

 

 

$

56,743

 

 

$

68,907

 

Adjustment for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

3,046

 

3,803

 

 

6,243

 

 

7,617

 

Corporate expenses

15,836

 

12,392

 

 

32,832

 

 

23,627

 

Total operating income

$

6,753

 

$

22,847

 

 

$

17,668

 

 

$

37,663

 

Interest expense

3,930

 

4,885

 

 

8,307

 

 

9,925

 

Other income, net

133

 

185

 

 

(701)

 

 

152

 

Income before income taxes

$

2,690

 

$

17,777

 

 

$

10,062

 

 

$

27,586

 

   

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

The following table is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to income before taxes, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2020

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Income before income taxes

2,690

 

17,777

 

 

$

10,062

 

 

$

27,586

 

Plus: interest expense

3,930

 

4,885

 

 

8,307

 

 

9,925

 

Plus: depreciation and amortization

5,965

 

6,065

 

 

11,990

 

 

12,271

 

EBITDA

$

12,585

 

$

28,727

 

 

$

30,359

 

 

$

49,782

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Plus: NCI loss (gain) income before tax*

221

 

(145)

 

 

303

 

 

283

 

Plus: stock compensation expense

983

 

524

 

 

1,887

 

 

1,029

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

13,789

 

$

29,106

 

 

$

32,549

 

 

$

51,094

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* NCI represents non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

As of

 

June 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash

$

78,678

 

 

$

54,203

 

Restricted cash

91

 

 

124

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts

154,804

 

 

187,116

 

Inventories

131,828

 

 

129,364

 

Costs and estimated profits in excess of billings

30,376

 

 

32,455

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,120

 

 

4,223

 

Federal income taxes receivable

332

 

 

996

 

Total current assets

$

402,229

 

 

$

408,481

 

Property and equipment, net

62,962

 

 

63,703

 

Goodwill

202,502

 

 

194,052

 

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

50,540

 

 

52,582

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

61,187

 

 

66,191

 

Other long-term assets

3,710

 

 

3,211

 

Total assets

$

783,130

 

 

$

788,220

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

2,500

 

 

$

2,500

 

Trade accounts payable

82,407

 

 

76,438

 

Accrued wages and benefits

21,789

 

 

23,412

 

Customer advances

5,437

 

 

3,408

 

Billings in excess of costs and estimated profits

3,569

 

 

11,871

 

Current-portion operating lease liabilities

15,879

 

 

17,603

 

Other current liabilities

17,638

 

 

12,939

 

Total current liabilities

$

149,219

 

 

$

148,171

 

Long-term debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs

220,107

 

 

235,419

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

44,158

 

 

48,605

 

Other long-term liabilities

1,027

 

 

1,205

 

Deferred income taxes

10,774

 

 

9,872

 

Total long-term liabilities

$

276,066

 

 

$

295,101

 

Total Liabilities

$

425,285

 

 

$

443,272

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Total DXP Enterprises, Inc. equity

356,823

 

 

343,802

 

Non-controlling interest

1,022

 

 

1,146

 

Total Equity

$

357,845

 

 

$

344,948

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

783,130

 

 

$

788,220

 

 

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

($ thousands, unaudited)

 

The following table is a reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to cash flow from operating activities, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

$

63,376

 

 

$

1,850

 

 

 

$

61,764

 

 

$

(3,460

)

 

Less: purchases of property and equipment

1,898

 

 

6,272

 

 

 

5,133

 

 

8,584

 

 

Plus: proceeds from sales of property and equipment

123

 

 

5

 

 

 

123

 

 

34

 

 

Free cash flow

$

61,601

 

 

$

(4,417

)

 

 

$

56,754

 

 

$

(12,010

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nachrichten zu DXP Enterprises Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.08.20
Ausblick: DXP Enterprises legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.20
DXP Enterprises stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
05.03.20
Ausblick: DXP Enterprises präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
09.08.19
DXP Enterprises gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr DXP Enterprises News
RSS Feed
DXP Enterprises zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu DXP Enterprises Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.10.2014DXP Enterprises Mkt PerformWilliam Blair

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
17.10.2014DXP Enterprises Mkt PerformWilliam Blair

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für DXP Enterprises Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene DXP Enterprises News

05.08.20Ausblick: DXP Enterprises legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
28.07.20Earnings Preview: DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
Weitere DXP Enterprises News
Werbung

Trading-News

Am Devisenmarkt ist bereits viel Porzellan zerschlagen
Bayer  Abwärtstrend klar intakt
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf AXA, ING, Airbus
ETF-Sparplan - warum (gerade) jetzt?
Geduld zahlt sich für Amazon auf der Insel aus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: 16.000 Punkte im DAX bis Frühjahr 2021 sind weiterhin möglich.
Das ist erst der Anfang der Gold-Verteuerung
Aktien ohne Alternative
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur DXP Enterprises-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

DXP Enterprises Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch
Hören Sie nicht auf die Crash-Propheten  So wächst Ihr Vermögen
Das sind die wichtigsten Schritte bei einem Wasserrohrbruch
Auch die Miet-Eskalation kann die Flucht aus Hotel Mama nicht stoppen
Das sind die günstigsten Elektroautos

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Der Trend ist vorbei
Aktiensplit kommt: Was das für die Apple-Aktie und Dow Jones-ETFs bedeutet
Newsticker Corona: Norwegen begrenzt Landgänge von Kreuzfahrtschiff-Passagieren
Newsticker Corona: New York richtet Kontrollstellen zur Durchsetzung von Corona-Quarantäne ein
Edelmetalle: Gold, Silber und Co. haussieren - Die Ursachen, die Aussichten

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächer -- Siemens übertrifft Erwartungen -- Lufthansa mit Milliardenverlust -- Merck wird etwas optimistischer -- Henkel, Beiersdorf, Munich Re, Rheinmetall im Fokus

BayWa bleibt von Corona weitgehend unbehelligt. Türkische Lira fällt auf Rekordtief zum US-Dollar. Anklage gegen vier weitere AUDI-Mitarbeiter wegen Diesel-Affäre. Novo Nordisk traut sich trotz Corona-Belastungen etwas mehr zu. Glencore streicht Dividende. Goldpreis im Höhenflug: Versicherung in Krisenzeiten. CompuGroup erhöht Ausblick für 2020. Delivery Hero will in Japan Uber Eats angreifen. JENOPTIK wagt konkretere Jahresprognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn die Kurse steigen, denken viele Anleger vermehrt über Sicherungsmechanismen nach. Was halten Sie von Teilschutz-Zertifikaten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:32 Uhr
DAX schwächer -- Siemens übertrifft Erwartungen -- Lufthansa mit Milliardenverlust -- Merck wird etwas optimistischer -- Henkel, Beiersdorf, Munich Re, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13:43 Uhr
Brenntag erwartet zunehmende Herausforderungen - Aktie in Rot
Aktie im Fokus
13:48 Uhr
Symrise-Aktie kommt in Schwung: Symrise traut sich im Gesamtjahr mehr Marge zu
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
NikolaA2P4A9
TUITUAG00
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Siemens AG723610