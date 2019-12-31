DXP Enterprises Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The following are results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this press release.

Second Quarter 2020 financial highlights:

Sales were $251.4 million, compared to $333.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter was $0.12 based upon 18.6 million diluted shares, compared to $0.73 per share in the second quarter of June 30, 2019, based on 18.4 million diluted shares.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter was $12.6 million compared to $28.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Free cash flow (cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures) for the second quarter was $61.6 million, or 489.5% of EBITDA.

David R. Little, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Before turning to our results, I would like to acknowledge our employees' resilience in the face of this historic COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent decline in activity levels in our oil and gas markets. As we have battled the pandemic for the last four months, our DXPeople have shown outstanding adaptability to the new working environment. They have embraced new work practices to mitigate contamination risks, while delivering outstanding product and service quality for our customers. As the pandemic lingers, we will continue to balance both safety and business priorities and strive to capture more market share. I was pleased with our team's execution on maintaining gross margins, cost discipline and our strong free cash flow generation."

Mr. Little continued, "During the second quarter, we achieved $251.4 million in sales, including $4.5 million from acquisitions. In terms of our business segments for the second quarter, sales were $153.8 million for Service Centers, $60.5 million for Innovative Pumping Solutions and $37.1 million for Supply Chain Services. Although the majority of lockdowns have been easing and economic activity is likely near trough levels, visibility on the economic outlook remains extremely limited. Specifically, the risk of a second wave of virus cases, the reinstitution of select geographic lockdowns, the upcoming election and the risk of lingering high unemployment create an uncertain economic environment that likely persists through the rest of 2020 based upon what we know today. Our results demonstrate a significant and sustainable reset to the power of our business to generate positive earnings and free cash flow and capture market share for our future."

Kent Yee, CFO, commented, "DXP's second quarter performance in a tough and unique market shows we can execute quickly and aggressively to deliver financial results and free cash flow despite a severe drop in activity. DXP generated $61.6 million in free cash flow for the quarter. Additionally, DXP paid down debt by $15.6 million. Our second quarter EBITDA for debt covenant purposes was $15.6 million. As of June 30, 2020, we had $78.8 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. Our senior leverage was 2.4:1, well under the Q2 covenant limit of 4.5:1."

Financial Strength and Liquidity

Net debt, calculated as long-term debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, on our balance sheet as of June 30, 2020, was down to $149.4 million compared to $221.6 million at June 30, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, DXP has approximately $209.7 million in liquidity, consisting of $78.7 million in cash on hand and approximately $131.0 million in availability under our ABL facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

DXP supplements reporting of net income with non-GAAP measurements, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net debt. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the unaudited GAAP measurements. Additional information regarding EBITDA and free cash flow referred to in this press release are included below under "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

The Company believes EBITDA provides additional information about: (i) operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance of the business, as it removes the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from core operations such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) the performance and the effectiveness of operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA performance is a component of a measure of the Companys financial covenants under its credit facility. Furthermore, some investors use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in the industry. Management believes that some investors understanding of performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing ongoing results of operations. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation from net income, the Company believes it is enhancing investors understanding of the business and results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well the Company is executing strategic initiatives.

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXPs vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXPs business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales $ 251,401 $ 333,318 $ 552,384 $ 644,543 Cost of sales 181,705 241,331 398,703 468,356 Gross profit 69,696 91,987 153,681 176,187 Selling, general and administrative expenses 62,943 69,140 136,013 138,524 Operating income 6,753 22,847 17,668 37,663 Other expense (income), net 133 185 (701 ) 152 Interest expense 3,930 4,885 8,307 9,925 Income before income taxes 2,690 17,777 10,062 27,586 Provision for income taxes 610 4,427 2,334 7,049 Net income 2,080 13,350 7,728 20,537 Net (loss) income attributable to NCI* (62 ) (109 ) (124 ) (213 ) Net income attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc. 2,142 13,459 7,852 20,750 Preferred stock dividend 22 22 45 45 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,120 $ 13,437 $ 7,807 $ 20,705 Diluted earnings per share attributable to DXP Enterprises, Inc. $ 0.12 $ 0.73 $ 0.42 $ 1.13 Weighted average common shares and common equivalent shares outstanding 18,575 18,436 18,559 18,421 *NCI represents non-controlling interest

Business segment financial highlights:

Service Centers revenue for the second quarter was $153.8 million, a decrease of 23.1 percent year-over-year with a 8.9 percent operating income margin.

revenue for the second quarter was $153.8 million, a decrease of 23.1 percent year-over-year with a 8.9 percent operating income margin. Innovative Pumping Solutions revenue for the second quarter was $60.5 million, a decrease of 25.4 percent year-over-year with a 14.2 percent operating income margin.

revenue for the second quarter was $60.5 million, a decrease of 25.4 percent year-over-year with a 14.2 percent operating income margin. Supply Chain Services revenue for the second quarter was $37.1 million, a decrease of 29.1 percent year-over-year with a 9.0 percent operating income margin.

SEGMENT DATA ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Sales 2020 2019 2020 2019 Service Centers $ 153,848 $ 199,978 $ 336,433 $ 386,157 Innovative Pumping Solutions 60,479 81,028 130,500 155,751 Supply Chain Services 37,074 52,312 85,451 102,635 Total DXP Sales $ 251,401 $ 333,318 $ 552,384 $ 644,543 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Operating Income 2020 2019 2020 2019 Service Centers $ 13,717 $ 23,230 $ 30,643 $ 42,210 Innovative Pumping Solutions 8,565 12,028 18,993 18,827 Supply Chain Services 3,353 3,784 7,107 7,870 Total segments operating income $ 25,635 $ 39,042 $ 56,743 $ 68,907

Reconciliation of Operating Income for Reportable Segments ($ thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income for reportable segments $ 25,635 $ 39,042 $ 56,743 $ 68,907 Adjustment for: Amortization of intangibles 3,046 3,803 6,243 7,617 Corporate expenses 15,836 12,392 32,832 23,627 Total operating income $ 6,753 $ 22,847 $ 17,668 $ 37,663 Interest expense 3,930 4,885 8,307 9,925 Other income, net 133 185 (701) 152 Income before income taxes $ 2,690 $ 17,777 $ 10,062 $ 27,586

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information ($ thousands, unaudited) The following table is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to income before taxes, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income before income taxes 2,690 17,777 $ 10,062 $ 27,586 Plus: interest expense 3,930 4,885 8,307 9,925 Plus: depreciation and amortization 5,965 6,065 11,990 12,271 EBITDA $ 12,585 $ 28,727 $ 30,359 $ 49,782 Plus: NCI loss (gain) income before tax* 221 (145) 303 283 Plus: stock compensation expense 983 524 1,887 1,029 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,789 $ 29,106 $ 32,549 $ 51,094 * NCI represents non-controlling interest

DXP ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ thousands, except per share amounts) As of June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 78,678 $ 54,203 Restricted cash 91 124 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts 154,804 187,116 Inventories 131,828 129,364 Costs and estimated profits in excess of billings 30,376 32,455 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,120 4,223 Federal income taxes receivable 332 996 Total current assets $ 402,229 $ 408,481 Property and equipment, net 62,962 63,703 Goodwill 202,502 194,052 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 50,540 52,582 Operating lease right-of-use assets 61,187 66,191 Other long-term assets 3,710 3,211 Total assets $ 783,130 $ 788,220 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,500 $ 2,500 Trade accounts payable 82,407 76,438 Accrued wages and benefits 21,789 23,412 Customer advances 5,437 3,408 Billings in excess of costs and estimated profits 3,569 11,871 Current-portion operating lease liabilities 15,879 17,603 Other current liabilities 17,638 12,939 Total current liabilities $ 149,219 $ 148,171 Long-term debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs 220,107 235,419 Long-term operating lease liabilities 44,158 48,605 Other long-term liabilities 1,027 1,205 Deferred income taxes 10,774 9,872 Total long-term liabilities $ 276,066 $ 295,101 Total Liabilities $ 425,285 $ 443,272 Equity: Total DXP Enterprises, Inc. equity 356,823 343,802 Non-controlling interest 1,022 1,146 Total Equity $ 357,845 $ 344,948 Total liabilities and equity $ 783,130 $ 788,220

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information ($ thousands, unaudited) The following table is a reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to cash flow from operating activities, calculated and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash from (used in) operating activities $ 63,376 $ 1,850 $ 61,764 $ (3,460 ) Less: purchases of property and equipment 1,898 6,272 5,133 8,584 Plus: proceeds from sales of property and equipment 123 5 123 34 Free cash flow $ 61,601 $ (4,417 ) $ 56,754 $ (12,010 )

