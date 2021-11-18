E.design Insurance Deploys Guidewire to Enable Digital Transformation and Foster Business Growth

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that E.design Insurance has successfully deployed Guidewire products adopted for "&e (pronounced as Andy), its new auto insurance product brand launched today, to enable digital transformation and foster the growth of its personal auto line of business.

E.design successfully deployed Guidewire InsuranceSuite as its new core platform for underwriting, policy administration, claims, billing, and client data management. The company also deployed CustomerEngage and ServiceRepEngage to deliver a seamless digital experience to its policyholders and customer service representatives. E.design Insurance is also leveraging Guidewire for Salesforce to enable data synchronization between InsuranceSuite and Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, providing a unified experience to E.designs agents and customer service representatives. E.design Insurance is the first Guidewire customer to deploy Guidewire for Salesforce in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, E.design has also leveraged other Salesforce solutions including Salesforce Marketing Cloud and MuleSoft for strengthening every customer touchpoint to grow further as one of the advanced Insurtech companies.

"By staying as close to out-of-the-box as possible, we were able to rebuild our core system functionality with InsuranceSuite in only a year-and-a-half to lay the groundwork for our digital experience strategies. E.design and Guidewire collaborated on the project with the common goal of utilizing the best-of-breed system tailored to the needs of P&C companies worldwide, said Shigeo Kuwabara, president and chief executive officer, E.design Insurance. "We were able to overcome any project challenges without interruption thanks to Guidewires global resources. We look forward to maximizing InsuranceSuites open and flexible systems, helping us realize our goal of agility, supporting our digital-first brand strategy, and continuing to lead our digital transformation.

"We congratulate E.design Insurance on its successful Guidewire deployment, said Roland Slee, managing director, Asia-Pacific, Guidewire Software. "We admire E.designs mission of not only providing customers with peace of mind in the event of an accident, but also collaborating with them to make possible a society free of car accidents. We look forward to supporting E.design as it completes its digital transformation, meets its business goals and succeeds in a rapidly-changing Japanese non-life insurance market.

About E.design Insurance

E.design Insurance Co. Ltd. is a Tokio Marine Groups Insurtech company. The company holds a vision of creating a new P & C insurance industry standard with its customers by leveraging its strength of being a member company of the Group with stability and a strong track record. For more information, please visit https://www.edsp.co.jp/.

About New Auto Insurance Product "&e (Andy)

"&e (Andy) is an innovative auto insurance product with a concept of collaboration between E.design Insurance and its customers to co-create an unprecedented insurance experience where advanced technologies such as connecting of IoT sensors to mobile phone apps are leveraged to cater to needs of every customer and to reduce the number of car accident victims among them as much as possible. For more information, please visit https://www.e-design.net/ and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/edesign_ande, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/edesign.ande and note https://note.e-design.net/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit https://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

