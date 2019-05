e.l.f. Beauty to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the William Blair & Company 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 4:40pm CT (2:40pm PT / 5:40pm ET).

in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 4:40pm CT (2:40pm PT / 5:40pm ET). Mr. Amin will participate in investor meetings at the Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket, Massachusetts on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

A live audio webcast of the presentation at the William Blair & Company 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference can be accessed at: http://investor.elfcosmetics.com/news-and-events/events and a replay will remain available for 90 days.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. makes luxurious beauty accessible for all. As one of the most innovative beauty companies, e.l.f. engages young, diverse beauty enthusiasts by offering high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetic and skin care products at extraordinary value. In addition, e.l.f. is proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. You can find e.l.f. products on www.elfcosmetics.com, at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta, and also internationally.

Learn more about e.l.f. at www.elfcosmetics.com or follow us on Instagram (@elfcosmetics) or Twitter (@elfcosmetics).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005952/en/