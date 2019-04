E*TRADE Advisor Services Study Reveals Market Outlook for RIAs and Their Clients

E*TRADE Advisor Services, a provider of integrated technology, custody, and practice management support for registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced results from the most recent wave of its Independent Advisor Sentiment survey:

Advisors are bullish on the market. Nearly three quarters of advisors (72%) are bullish on the market over the next quarter.

Nearly three quarters of advisors (72%) are bullish on the market over the next quarter. But volatility is a major client concern. Nearly half of advisors (47%) said their clients are contacting them to express concern about market volatility.

Nearly half of advisors (47%) said their clients are contacting them to express concern about market volatility. Clients are eyeing alternatives, but aren’t turning to crypto. Amid global slowdown concerns, investors may be looking beyond traditional investments. Real estate (30%) and cannabis securities (18%) are top ranked according to advisors, while only 3% said their clients are interested in cryptocurrencies.

Amid global slowdown concerns, investors may be looking beyond traditional investments. Real estate (30%) and cannabis securities (18%) are top ranked according to advisors, while only 3% said their clients are interested in cryptocurrencies. RIAs see opportunity in beaten-down sectors. More than half of advisors (51%) said the information technology sector could offer buying opportunities this quarter, followed by financials (34%) and health care (34%).

More than half of advisors (51%) said the information technology sector could offer buying opportunities this quarter, followed by financials (34%) and health care (34%). Investors continue to want to act on their emotions. Advisors noted the biggest mistake clients make is trying to time the markets (43%) followed by not saving enough for retirement (27%).

"Advisors play an important role in helping their clients avoid the noise and keep their financial goals in focus,” said Matt Wilson, SVP of Institutional Services at E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation. "It’s critical for advisors to build a strong relationship with their clients so they can help them understand where opportunities lie, when may be the right time to make a move, and, more importantly, when to stay put.”

The results also revealed advisors have yet to truly focus on specialty client segments. Almost half of RIAs surveyed said they specialize in Baby Boomer investors (44%), while over a quarter indicated they do not specialize in any particular client segment.

About the Survey

This survey was conducted in-house from March 19 to March 26, 2019, among a convenience sample of 302 independent RIAs.

When it comes to the market in the next three months, are you? Bullish 72% Bearish 28% When it comes to the market, what are your clients contacting you most about? Market volatility 47% Fears of a recession 26% China and US trade tensions 11% Gridlock in Washington 5% Federal reserve monetary policy 1% Flattening yield curve 1% Brexit 0% Economic weakness in Europe 0% None of these 5% Other 4% In general, please rate your clients’ current interest in each of the following… Bottom Not at all Only a little Somewhat Very Extremely Top two box interested interested interested interested interested two box Real estate 25% 4% 21% 45% 26% 4% 30% Marijuana securities 57% 25% 32% 25% 14% 4% 18% Renewable resources 59% 20% 39% 27% 13% 1% 14% Emerging markets 46% 12% 34% 40% 11% 3% 14% ESG investments 63% 29% 34% 26% 8% 3% 11% Cryptocurrencies 84% 50% 34% 13% 3% 0% 3% What industries do you think offer the most potential for your clients this quarter? Top three Information technology 51% Financials 34% Health care 34% Energy 26% Consumer staples 23% Industrials 12% Consumer discretionary 11% Other 9% Communication services 8% Utilities 8% Materials 5% What is the biggest mistake you see your clients making? Trying to time the market 43% Not saving enough for retirement 27% Prioritizing their dependent's financial needs over their own 11% Acting on stock tips that don't align with long-term goals 8% Asking for early withdrawals from retirement accounts 5% Other 4% None 2% Thinking of your individual book of business, do you specialize in any of the following client segments? Select all that apply Baby Boomer investors 44% Widows/Divorced/Single 20% Women 16% Medical professionals 14% HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet) 13% Gen X investors 10% Millennials 7% LGBTQ community 4% Special needs families 1% None 26% Other 8%

