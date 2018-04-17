finanzen.net
05.04.2019
E*TRADE Advisor Services Study Reveals Market Outlook for RIAs and Their Clients

E*TRADE Advisor Services, a provider of integrated technology, custody, and practice management support for registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced results from the most recent wave of its Independent Advisor Sentiment survey:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005178/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

  • Advisors are bullish on the market. Nearly three quarters of advisors (72%) are bullish on the market over the next quarter.
  • But volatility is a major client concern. Nearly half of advisors (47%) said their clients are contacting them to express concern about market volatility.
  • Clients are eyeing alternatives, but arent turning to crypto. Amid global slowdown concerns, investors may be looking beyond traditional investments. Real estate (30%) and cannabis securities (18%) are top ranked according to advisors, while only 3% said their clients are interested in cryptocurrencies.
  • RIAs see opportunity in beaten-down sectors. More than half of advisors (51%) said the information technology sector could offer buying opportunities this quarter, followed by financials (34%) and health care (34%).
  • Investors continue to want to act on their emotions. Advisors noted the biggest mistake clients make is trying to time the markets (43%) followed by not saving enough for retirement (27%).

"Advisors play an important role in helping their clients avoid the noise and keep their financial goals in focus, said Matt Wilson, SVP of Institutional Services at E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation. "Its critical for advisors to build a strong relationship with their clients so they can help them understand where opportunities lie, when may be the right time to make a move, and, more importantly, when to stay put.

The results also revealed advisors have yet to truly focus on specialty client segments. Almost half of RIAs surveyed said they specialize in Baby Boomer investors (44%), while over a quarter indicated they do not specialize in any particular client segment.

About the Survey

This survey was conducted in-house from March 19 to March 26, 2019, among a convenience sample of 302 independent RIAs.

About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank doing business as "E*TRADE Advisor Services, both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

Referenced Tables

 
When it comes to the market in the next three months, are you?
Bullish   72%
Bearish   28%
 
     
When it comes to the market, what are your clients contacting you most about?
Market volatility   47%
Fears of a recession   26%
China and US trade tensions   11%
Gridlock in Washington   5%
Federal reserve monetary policy   1%
Flattening yield curve   1%
Brexit   0%
Economic weakness in Europe   0%
None of these   5%
Other   4%
 
 

In general, please rate your clients current interest in each of the following

   

Bottom

    Not at all     Only a little     Somewhat     Very     Extremely     Top
     

two box

    interested     interested     interested     interested     interested     two box
Real estate     25%     4%     21%     45%     26%     4%     30%
Marijuana securities     57%     25%     32%     25%     14%     4%     18%
Renewable resources     59%     20%     39%     27%     13%     1%     14%
Emerging markets     46%     12%     34%     40%     11%     3%     14%
ESG investments     63%     29%     34%     26%     8%     3%     11%
Cryptocurrencies     84%     50%     34%     13%     3%     0%     3%
 
 
What industries do you think offer the most potential for your clients this quarter? Top three
Information technology   51%
Financials   34%
Health care   34%
Energy   26%
Consumer staples   23%
Industrials   12%
Consumer discretionary   11%
Other   9%
Communication services   8%
Utilities   8%
Materials   5%
 
     
What is the biggest mistake you see your clients making?
Trying to time the market   43%
Not saving enough for retirement   27%
Prioritizing their dependent's financial needs over their own   11%
Acting on stock tips that don't align with long-term goals   8%
Asking for early withdrawals from retirement accounts   5%
Other   4%
None   2%
 
     

Thinking of your individual book of business, do you specialize in any of the following client segments?

Select all that apply

Baby Boomer investors   44%
Widows/Divorced/Single   20%
Women   16%
Medical professionals   14%
HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet)   13%
Gen X investors   10%
Millennials   7%
LGBTQ community   4%
Special needs families   1%
None   26%
Other   8%
 

