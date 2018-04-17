E*TRADE Advisor Services Study Reveals Market Outlook for RIAs and Their Clients

E*TRADE Advisor Services, a provider of integrated technology, custody,
and practice management support for registered investment advisors
(RIAs), today announced results from the most recent wave of its
Independent Advisor Sentiment survey:
-
Advisors are bullish on the market. Nearly three quarters of
advisors (72%) are bullish on the market over the next quarter.
-
But volatility is a major client concern. Nearly half of
advisors (47%) said their clients are contacting them to express
concern about market volatility.
-
Clients are eyeing alternatives, but arent turning to crypto. Amid
global slowdown concerns, investors may be looking beyond traditional
investments. Real estate (30%) and cannabis securities (18%) are top
ranked according to advisors, while only 3% said their clients are
interested in cryptocurrencies.
-
RIAs see opportunity in beaten-down sectors. More than half of
advisors (51%) said the information technology sector could offer
buying opportunities this quarter, followed by financials (34%) and
health care (34%).
-
Investors continue to want to act on their emotions. Advisors
noted the biggest mistake clients make is trying to time the markets
(43%) followed by not saving enough for retirement (27%).
"Advisors play an important role in helping their clients avoid the
noise and keep their financial goals in focus, said Matt Wilson, SVP of
Institutional Services at E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation. "Its critical
for advisors to build a strong relationship with their clients so they
can help them understand where opportunities lie, when may be the right
time to make a move, and, more importantly, when to stay put.
The results also revealed advisors have yet to truly focus on specialty
client segments. Almost half of RIAs surveyed said they
specialize in Baby Boomer investors (44%), while over a quarter
indicated they do not specialize in any particular client segment.
About the Survey
This survey was conducted in-house from March 19 to March 26, 2019,
among a convenience sample of 302 independent RIAs.
When it comes to the market in the next three months, are you?
Bullish
72%
Bearish
|
When it comes to the market, what are your clients contacting
you most about?
Market volatility
47%
Fears of a recession
26%
China and US trade tensions
11%
Gridlock in Washington
5%
Federal reserve monetary policy
1%
Flattening yield curve
1%
Brexit
0%
Economic weakness in Europe
0%
None of these
5%
Other
In general, please rate your clients current interest in
each of the following
Real estate
Marijuana securities
Renewable resources
Emerging markets
ESG investments
Cryptocurrencies
|
Information technology
51%
Financials
34%
Health care
34%
Energy
26%
Consumer staples
23%
Industrials
12%
Consumer discretionary
11%
Other
9%
Communication services
8%
Utilities
8%
Materials
What is the biggest mistake you see your clients making?
Trying to time the market
43%
Not saving enough for retirement
27%
Prioritizing their dependent's financial needs over their own
11%
Acting on stock tips that don't align with long-term goals
8%
Asking for early withdrawals from retirement accounts
5%
Other
4%
None
Baby Boomer investors
44%
Widows/Divorced/Single
20%
Women
16%
Medical professionals
14%
HENRYs (High Earners, Not Rich Yet)
13%
Gen X investors
10%
Millennials
7%
LGBTQ community
4%
Special needs families
1%
None
26%
Other
