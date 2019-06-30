finanzen.net
17.01.2020 14:05
E*TRADE Announces the Appointment of Corporate Controller Brent Simonich to Chief Risk Officer

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced that Corporate Controller Brent Simonich will assume the Chief Risk Officer role after Paul Brandow advised the Company of his decision to retire, following over a decade of service to the firm. The appointment of Mr. Simonich is effective immediately, while Mr. Brandow has agreed to serve in an advisory capacity throughout the transition.

"We are extremely fortunate to have such a proven and capable leader as Brent on our bench, who will ably take the charge, said Mike Pizzi, Chief Executive Officer of E*TRADE Financial. "Brent is a tried and true E*TRADE stalwart with deep knowledge of our industry, our Company, and our risks and controls. His diligence, integrity, and steadfast eye for detail will be tremendous assets as he leads our risk function into the future.

An E*TRADE veteran, Mr. Simonich joined the Company in 1999. He has served E*TRADE in several leadership positions, most recently as Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, and CFO of E*TRADE Securities. Mr. Simonich has experience in finance and risk and controls functions including risk management, accounting, financial reporting, vendor oversight, due diligence and acquisitions, and real estate and physical security. Prior to E*TRADE he served as a Certified Public Accountant with Seiler LLP where his focus was in audit and tax. He holds Series 27 and 99 designations, and earned his BS in Business from California Polytechnic State University. Mr. Simonich assumes the role from previous CRO Paul Brandow, who is retiring after a career of over 45 years in financial services, including more than 10 years at E*TRADE.

"We are tremendously grateful to have had Paul serve our firm for as long as he has, continued Mr. Pizzi. "He has been an incredible asset in building out a fulsome risk function that is best in class, which is a result of Pauls steady hand in guiding its maturation. His influence will be felt throughout our organization beyond risk, as he is a deeply respected source of insight for the entire firm. We wish him the best in his much-deserved retirement, and are grateful for his many contributions.

About E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation

E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and related products and services to traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are federal savings banks (Members FDIC). E*TRADE Securities LLC, E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, E*TRADE Futures LLC, E*TRADE Bank, and E*TRADE Savings Bank are separate but affiliated companies. More information is available at www.etrade.com.

Important Notices

E*TRADE, E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE Bank, E*TRADE Savings Bank, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2020 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

