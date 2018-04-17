E*TRADE Corporate Services Raises the Bar with Launch of Cutting-Edge Stock Plan Financial Reporting Features

E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. today announced a series of accounting-related enhancements to its award-winning1 stock plan administration platform, Equity Edge Online:

Expense forecasting. New features enable clients to project multiple periods of expense for both existing and hypothetical grants of equity options, awards, and units in a single report based on their own custom calendar.

New features enable clients to project multiple periods of expense for both existing and hypothetical grants of equity options, awards, and units in a single report based on their own custom calendar. Deferred tax asset reporting. A new suite of reports delivers high-level information for management and more granular views of tax accrual activity for accountants and auditors. The new deferred tax asset report uses a substantiated roll-forward, so finance and accounting teams can view tax adjustments as well as beginning and ending balances. Designed with mobility in mind, users can also tailor the report to multiple tax jurisdictions.

A new suite of reports delivers high-level information for management and more granular views of tax accrual activity for accountants and auditors. The new deferred tax asset report uses a substantiated roll-forward, so finance and accounting teams can view tax adjustments as well as beginning and ending balances. Designed with mobility in mind, users can also tailor the report to multiple tax jurisdictions. Business combination accounting. The latest functionality allows for seamless accounting for stock plan options and awards assumed in a corporate action. Users can account for both expense and tax accounting in Equity Edge Online.

"At E*TRADE, we continuously strive to leverage our digital ethos to enhance the productivity of our clients, said Scott Whatley, President of E*TRADE Corporate Services. "Reporting and forecasting is traditionally a cumbersome and time-consuming process. With this new functionality, finance and accounting teams can now do so much moreand more quicklythan ever before.

