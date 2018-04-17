E*TRADE Corporate Services Raises the Bar with Launch of Cutting-Edge Stock Plan Financial Reporting Features

E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. today announced a series of
accounting-related enhancements to its award-winning1 stock
plan administration platform, Equity Edge Online:
-
Expense forecasting. New features enable clients to project
multiple periods of expense for both existing and hypothetical grants
of equity options, awards, and units in a single report based on their
own custom calendar.
-
Deferred tax asset reporting. A new suite of reports delivers
high-level information for management and more granular views of tax
accrual activity for accountants and auditors. The new deferred tax
asset report uses a substantiated roll-forward, so finance and
accounting teams can view tax adjustments as well as beginning and
ending balances. Designed with mobility in mind, users can also tailor
the report to multiple tax jurisdictions.
-
Business combination accounting. The latest functionality
allows for seamless accounting for stock plan options and awards
assumed in a corporate action. Users can account for both expense and
tax accounting in Equity Edge Online.
"At E*TRADE, we continuously strive to leverage our digital ethos to
enhance the productivity of our clients, said Scott Whatley, President
of E*TRADE Corporate Services. "Reporting and forecasting is
traditionally a cumbersome and time-consuming process. With this new
functionality, finance and accounting teams can now do so much moreand
more quicklythan ever before.
|
1.
|
|
As of June 15, 2018, Group Five Stock Plan Administration Benchmark
Study and Financial Reporting Benchmark Study rated Equity Edge
Online® highest in Loyalty and Overall Satisfaction for
the seventh consecutive year (20122018) among all plan sponsors who
use a commercial system to manage the recordkeeping of their stock
plans in-house. E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporate Services, Inc. was also
rated highest among partial administration plan sponsors in overall
satisfaction for brokerage services in the same study, for the
second consecutive year. Group Five, LLC is not affiliated with
E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. or the E*TRADE Financial
family of companies.
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005430/en/