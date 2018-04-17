finanzen.net
01.04.2019 14:05
E*TRADE Corporate Services Raises the Bar with Launch of Cutting-Edge Stock Plan Financial Reporting Features

E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. today announced a series of accounting-related enhancements to its award-winning1 stock plan administration platform, Equity Edge Online:

  • Expense forecasting. New features enable clients to project multiple periods of expense for both existing and hypothetical grants of equity options, awards, and units in a single report based on their own custom calendar.
  • Deferred tax asset reporting. A new suite of reports delivers high-level information for management and more granular views of tax accrual activity for accountants and auditors. The new deferred tax asset report uses a substantiated roll-forward, so finance and accounting teams can view tax adjustments as well as beginning and ending balances. Designed with mobility in mind, users can also tailor the report to multiple tax jurisdictions.
  • Business combination accounting. The latest functionality allows for seamless accounting for stock plan options and awards assumed in a corporate action. Users can account for both expense and tax accounting in Equity Edge Online.

"At E*TRADE, we continuously strive to leverage our digital ethos to enhance the productivity of our clients, said Scott Whatley, President of E*TRADE Corporate Services. "Reporting and forecasting is traditionally a cumbersome and time-consuming process. With this new functionality, finance and accounting teams can now do so much moreand more quicklythan ever before.

For news and thought leadership from E*TRADE Corporate Services, follow us on LinkedIn.

1.   As of June 15, 2018, Group Five Stock Plan Administration Benchmark Study and Financial Reporting Benchmark Study rated Equity Edge Online® highest in Loyalty and Overall Satisfaction for the seventh consecutive year (20122018) among all plan sponsors who use a commercial system to manage the recordkeeping of their stock plans in-house. E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporate Services, Inc. was also rated highest among partial administration plan sponsors in overall satisfaction for brokerage services in the same study, for the second consecutive year. Group Five, LLC is not affiliated with E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. or the E*TRADE Financial family of companies.
 

About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices

The E*TRADE Financial family of companies provides financial services, including trading, investing, banking, and managing employee stock plans. Employee stock plan solutions are offered by E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

