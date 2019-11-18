finanzen.net
18.11.2019 22:05
Bewerten
(0)

E*TRADE Earns Accolade From InvestmentNews Diversity & Inclusion Awards

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced it was named a Diversity Champion finalist in the InvestmentNews Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Awards.

E*TRADE was recognized for a host of diversity and inclusion initiatives, including:

  • Employee resource groups: E*TRADE employee resource groups (ERGs) span from LGBTQ and young professional employee groups to women and veteran groups. With one in four employees participating, ERGs yield a diverse membership base and include allies who are passionate about each ERGs mission.
  • Corporate Equality Index score: E*TRADE earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundations 2019 Corporate Equality Index, the nations premier benchmarking survey and report. E*TRADE was recognized for its LGBTQ-related policies and practices, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, and involvement in the LGBTQ community.
  • Thematic Investing tools: For those who want to address social and environmental challenges through their investment portfolio, E*TRADE enables customers to select low expense ratio exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that align with their values. Investors can select from 10 investing themes, such as Clean Energy, Clean Water, and Health Care Innovators.
  • Thought leadership: E*TRADE hosts a variety of thought leadership events exploring investing trends across demographics, including women, Gen Z, and Millennials. E*TRADE brings together clients, industry experts, and charitable organizations like the Boys & Girls Club and Dress for Success to highlight challenges and opportunities facing frequently underserved investor segments.

"Diversity and inclusion are woven into our culture at E*TRADE and in the work we do for our customers, said Lori Sher, Executive Vice President at E*TRADE Financial. "We have a legacy of democratizing Wall Street for Main Street. This inclusive spirit carries into who we are today, starting at the top with our executive D&I committee and cascading throughout the organization in our diverse project teams, recruiting efforts, and internship and entry-level programs. Through education and tools matched with low to no barriers to entry, we help our customers invest in causes they care about while meeting their financial goals.

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADEs trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

For more news on diversity and inclusion initiatives at E*TRADE, follow the company on LinkedIn.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

Please read the important disclosures below.

In the InvestmentNews 2019 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Awards, E*TRADE was recognized as a finalist along with 16 other financial services firms from over 160 nominations. Read the full report here.

In the 2019 Corporate Equality Index Report, 571 major businesses, spanning nearly every industry and geography earned a top score of 100 percent and the distinction of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. Read the full report here.

The Thematic Investing screener is an educational tool and should not be relied upon as the primary basis for investment, financial, tax-planning, or retirement decisions. This tool provides a sample of exchange-traded funds ("ETFs) that may be of interest to investors and is provided to customers as a resource to learn more about different categories of ETFs and the use of screeners. This educational information neither is, nor should be construed as, investment advice, financial guidance, or an offer or a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security, or to engage in any specific investment strategy by E*TRADE. Additional ETFs available through E*TRADE Securities LLC ("ETS) may be found by using the ETF screener at https://www.etrade.wallst.com/Research/Screener/ETF/.

Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

Nachrichten zu E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr E*TRADE FINANCIAL News
RSS Feed
E*TRADE FINANCIAL zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.08.2019E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.09.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyUBS AG
19.12.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuySunTrust
29.11.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldSunTrust
08.09.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyUBS AG
19.12.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuySunTrust
22.07.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyCompass Point
07.07.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
09.08.2019E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.11.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldSunTrust
22.10.2012E*TRADE FINANCIAL neutralCredit Suisse Group
14.09.2011E Trade Financial equal-weightBarclays Capital
21.04.2011E Trade Financial neutralCredit Suisse Group
12.03.2009E*Trade sell Citigroup Corp.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene E*TRADE FINANCIAL News

18.10.19E*Trade steigert den Umsatz und hält die Dividende stabil
Weitere E*TRADE FINANCIAL News
Werbung

Inside

Wie Scalable Capital Ihre Rendite berechnet
DZ BANK - Apple und Wirecard - vom Weihnachtsgeschäft und Onlineboom profitieren
Angst vor fallenden Märkten? Mit dieser Strategie sichern Sie Ihr Depot ab!
Dreht sich das Übernahmekarussell um Qiagen?
SOCIETE GENERALE: Merck KGaA - Long-Chance!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Rücksetzer möglich
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Continental, ThyssenKrupp
Video: S&P500 bricht nach oben aus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur E*TRADE FINANCIAL-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Peer Group News

21:15 Uhr3. Quartal 2019: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
13:30 UhrMorgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs. J.P Morgan. Credit Suisse: Diese Aktie ist der Favorit der Banken beim Milliardengeschäft 5G
00:53 UhrRoy Smith. former Goldman Sachs partner. 1938-2019
15.11.19Goldman Sachs Intl : Series 2019-03 Extension of Maturity Date
15.11.19Goldman Sachs settles bond-rigging lawsuit
15.11.19Charles Schwab (SCHW) Records Increase in October Metrics
15.11.19Goldman Sachs Group : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc - Amendment
15.11.19Goldman Sachs (EPT) : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
14.11.19TD Ameritrade Looking To Enter Sports Gambling Business: Report
14.11.19The move to free stock trading led to a big jump in new accounts for Charles Schwab

News von

Mindestens jede vierte Bank nimmt Negativzinsen von Sparern
So erkennen Sie, ob sich der Kauf einer Immobilie noch lohnt
So soll Deutschlands Wohnungslücke geschlossen werden
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Europas abgehängte Banken kämpfen um den Wiederaufstieg

News von

Wie muss ich Kursgewinne und Dividenden von norwegischen Aktien wie Nel Asa, Tomra oder Mowi versteuern?
Höchste Ausschüttung aller Zeiten: Dieser Fonds überweist Anleger über eine halbe Milliarde Euro
Reiche bereiten sich weltweit auf Crash vor und verkaufen Aktien
Allianz-Aktie: Kursfantasien gebremst - Anleger könnten Schwäche zum Einstieg nutzen
Bald bekommen Sie mehr Guthaben-Zinsen für einen Kredit als für Tagesgeld

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Wall Street trotz neuer Rekorde kaum bewegt -- QIAGEN erhält Interessenbekundungen -- VW: Absolute Umsatz- und Gewinnziele 2020 gesenkt -- Grand City, adidas im Fokus

thyssenkrupp beauftragt offenbar Bank mit Untersuchung von Industrial Solutions. MorphoSys-Aktie mit plötzlichem Kurssprung dank Studienerfolg. Coty kauft für 600 Millionen Dollar Kosmetik-Firma von Kylie Jenner. Deutsche Telekom: John Legere gibt Chefposten bei T-Mobile US ab. Bayer meldet Studienerfolg mit Vericiguat.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:08 Uhr
DAX schließt mit Verlust -- Wall Street trotz neuen Hochs kaum bewegt -- QIAGEN erhält Interessenbekundungen -- VW: Absolute Umsatz- und Gewinnziele 2020 gesenkt -- Grand City, Nordex, adidas im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:16 Uhr
HP- und Xerox-Aktien bewegt PC-Urgestein HP lehnt Übernahmeangebot von Xerox ab
Aktie im Fokus
22:18 Uhr
Deutsche Telekom: John Legere gibt Chefposten bei T-Mobile US ab - Aktie freundlich
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
AramcoARCO11
EVOTEC SE566480
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
K+S AGKSAG88
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7