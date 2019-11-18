E*TRADE Earns Accolade From InvestmentNews Diversity & Inclusion Awards

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced it was named a Diversity Champion finalist in the InvestmentNews Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Awards.

E*TRADE was recognized for a host of diversity and inclusion initiatives, including:

Employee resource groups: E*TRADE employee resource groups (ERGs) span from LGBTQ and young professional employee groups to women and veteran groups. With one in four employees participating, ERGs yield a diverse membership base and include allies who are passionate about each ERGs mission.

Corporate Equality Index score: E*TRADE earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundations 2019 Corporate Equality Index, the nations premier benchmarking survey and report. E*TRADE was recognized for its LGBTQ-related policies and practices, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, and involvement in the LGBTQ community.

Thematic Investing tools: For those who want to address social and environmental challenges through their investment portfolio, E*TRADE enables customers to select low expense ratio exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that align with their values. Investors can select from 10 investing themes, such as Clean Energy, Clean Water, and Health Care Innovators.

Thought leadership: E*TRADE hosts a variety of thought leadership events exploring investing trends across demographics, including women, Gen Z, and Millennials. E*TRADE brings together clients, industry experts, and charitable organizations like the Boys & Girls Club and Dress for Success to highlight challenges and opportunities facing frequently underserved investor segments.

"Diversity and inclusion are woven into our culture at E*TRADE and in the work we do for our customers, said Lori Sher, Executive Vice President at E*TRADE Financial. "We have a legacy of democratizing Wall Street for Main Street. This inclusive spirit carries into who we are today, starting at the top with our executive D&I committee and cascading throughout the organization in our diverse project teams, recruiting efforts, and internship and entry-level programs. Through education and tools matched with low to no barriers to entry, we help our customers invest in causes they care about while meeting their financial goals.

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADEs trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

For more news on diversity and inclusion initiatives at E*TRADE, follow the company on LinkedIn.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

In the InvestmentNews 2019 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Awards, E*TRADE was recognized as a finalist along with 16 other financial services firms from over 160 nominations. Read the full report here.

In the 2019 Corporate Equality Index Report, 571 major businesses, spanning nearly every industry and geography earned a top score of 100 percent and the distinction of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. Read the full report here.

The Thematic Investing screener is an educational tool and should not be relied upon as the primary basis for investment, financial, tax-planning, or retirement decisions. This tool provides a sample of exchange-traded funds ("ETFs) that may be of interest to investors and is provided to customers as a resource to learn more about different categories of ETFs and the use of screeners. This educational information neither is, nor should be construed as, investment advice, financial guidance, or an offer or a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security, or to engage in any specific investment strategy by E*TRADE. Additional ETFs available through E*TRADE Securities LLC ("ETS) may be found by using the ETF screener at https://www.etrade.wallst.com/Research/Screener/ETF/.

