E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. received top ratings in a number of administrator and participant categories in the Group Five 2020 Stock Plan Administration Benchmark Study.

On the administrator front:

E*TRADE improved its Loyalty net promoter score by 11 points and is rated highest in this category among full administration plan sponsors.

For the ninth year in a row, Equity Edge Online ® was rated #1 in Loyalty and Overall Satisfaction for partial administration. 1

was rated #1 in Loyalty and Overall Satisfaction for partial administration. For the third year in a row, E*TRADE was rated highest among full administration plan sponsors in Overall Satisfaction with the administration platform and plan reporting.

New this year, E*TRADE was recognized as the industry leader by 98% of E*TRADE clients surveyed.

On the participant front:

For the third year in a row, E*TRADE was rated highest among partial administration plan sponsors in supporting customizable participant communications and alerts.

For the third year in a row, E*TRADE was rated highest among full administration plan sponsors for the ease of use of the participant website.

New this year, E*TRADE was rated highest among full administration plan sponsors for the functionality of the participant website and mobile app, and educational resources on plan details and value.

Additionally, E*TRADE received the highest ratings among stock plan administration systems used for internal recordkeeping in the following categories:

Overall Satisfaction with account support (8 years)

Accuracy of plan reports (8 years)

Administration platform's ability to support plan design (8 years)

Ease of use of plan reports and administration platform (8 years)

Accurate execution of plan events (8 years)

"Were thrilled to be honored as the industry leader in plan administration by the majority of respondentsa true testament to our culture and commitment to delivering meaningful enhancements to plan sponsors, said Scott Whatley, President of E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporate Services, Inc. "The equity compensation industry is constantly evolvingour job is to anticipate the needs of our clients when it comes to driving efficiency in their day-to-day. Group Fives continued recognition provides welcome validation that we always work to exceed administrator expectations and offer a user-friendly experience for participants through best-in-class technology and exceptional service.

The Group Five 2020 Stock Plan Administration Benchmark Study was conducted from May 6 to June 19, 2020, and includes ratings from 1,117 plan sponsors of their satisfaction with outside plan administration services.

