E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. received top ratings in a number of administrator and participant categories in the Group Five 2020 Stock Plan Administration Benchmark Study.

On the administrator front:

  • E*TRADE improved its Loyalty net promoter score by 11 points and is rated highest in this category among full administration plan sponsors.
  • For the ninth year in a row, Equity Edge Online® was rated #1 in Loyalty and Overall Satisfaction for partial administration.1
  • For the third year in a row, E*TRADE was rated highest among full administration plan sponsors in Overall Satisfaction with the administration platform and plan reporting.
  • New this year, E*TRADE was recognized as the industry leader by 98% of E*TRADE clients surveyed.

On the participant front:

  • For the third year in a row, E*TRADE was rated highest among partial administration plan sponsors in supporting customizable participant communications and alerts.
  • For the third year in a row, E*TRADE was rated highest among full administration plan sponsors for the ease of use of the participant website.
  • New this year, E*TRADE was rated highest among full administration plan sponsors for the functionality of the participant website and mobile app, and educational resources on plan details and value.

Additionally, E*TRADE received the highest ratings among stock plan administration systems used for internal recordkeeping in the following categories:

  • Overall Satisfaction with account support (8 years)
  • Accuracy of plan reports (8 years)
  • Administration platform's ability to support plan design (8 years)
  • Ease of use of plan reports and administration platform (8 years)
  • Accurate execution of plan events (8 years)

"Were thrilled to be honored as the industry leader in plan administration by the majority of respondentsa true testament to our culture and commitment to delivering meaningful enhancements to plan sponsors, said Scott Whatley, President of E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporate Services, Inc. "The equity compensation industry is constantly evolvingour job is to anticipate the needs of our clients when it comes to driving efficiency in their day-to-day. Group Fives continued recognition provides welcome validation that we always work to exceed administrator expectations and offer a user-friendly experience for participants through best-in-class technology and exceptional service.

The Group Five 2020 Stock Plan Administration Benchmark Study was conducted from May 6 to June 19, 2020, and includes ratings from 1,117 plan sponsors of their satisfaction with outside plan administration services.

Visit www.etrade.com/corporateservices to learn more about our award-winning platform.

For news and thought leadership from E*TRADE Corporate Services, follow us on LinkedIn.

  1. As of June 19, 2020, Group Five Stock Plan Administration Benchmark Study and Financial Reporting Benchmark Study rated Equity Edge Online® highest Overall Satisfaction for the ninth consecutive year (20122020) among all plan sponsors who use stock plan administration systems for internal recordkeeping. All other claims also included in the 2020 study. Group Five, LLC is not affiliated with E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. or the E*TRADE Financial family of companies.

About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices

The E*TRADE Financial family of companies provides financial services, including trading, investing, banking, and managing employee stock plans. Employee stock plan solutions are offered by E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, a Federal savings bank, Member FDIC, or its subsidiaries. More information is available at www.etrade.com.

In connection with stock plan solutions offered by E*TRADE Financial Corporate Services, Inc., E*TRADE Securities LLC provides brokerage services to stock plan participants.

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2020 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

09.08.2019E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.09.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyUBS AG
19.12.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuySunTrust
29.11.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldSunTrust
08.09.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyUBS AG
19.12.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuySunTrust
22.07.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyCompass Point
07.07.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
09.08.2019E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.11.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldSunTrust
22.10.2012E*TRADE FINANCIAL neutralCredit Suisse Group
14.09.2011E Trade Financial equal-weightBarclays Capital
21.04.2011E Trade Financial neutralCredit Suisse Group
BayerBAY001
TUITUAG00
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
NIOA2N4PB