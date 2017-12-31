E*TRADE Financial Corporation Appoints Joshua Weinreich to Board of Directors

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced that Joshua
Weinreich has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors and its
Compensation and Governance Committees. Mr. Weinreich has also been
appointed to the E*TRADE Bank board.
A career financial services executive, Mr. Weinreich previously served
in a number of senior roles at Deutsche Bank, including Global Head of
Hedge Funds and Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Asset Management
Americas. Prior to these roles, Mr. Weinreich held several senior
positions at Bankers Trust, including Chief Investment Officer and
Co-Head of Bankers Trust Private Bank.
"Josh is a fantastic addition to our Board. His high energy is a natural
complement and a great fit, said Rodger Lawson, Executive Chairman of
E*TRADE Financial Corporation. "His leadership experience, broad
industry knowledge, and financial services expertise will be tremendous
resources for our firm, and will serve our Company, our customers, and
our shareholders well.
Mr. Weinreich holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University and an MBA
in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He
currently serves as an independent director for Skybridge Multi-Adviser
Hedge Fund Portfolios LLC and as Chairman of the Board for Leeds West
Investment Group. He is also the current Chairman of the Community
FoodBank of New Jersey board, Trustee and Chief Investment Officer of
the Overlook Foundation, and a member of the Summit, New Jersey Board of
Education. Mr. Weinreich previously served on the Board of Directors of
Alliance Bernstein, as a member of the Newark Academy Board of Trustees,
and as a member of the Cornell University Endowment Hedge Fund
Subcommittee.
Mr. Weinreich is joining the Companys Board following the unexpected
passing of Frederick Kanner, and was selected as part of the Boards
ongoing director succession planning process.
About E*TRADE Financial
E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services
including online brokerage and banking products and services to retail
customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE
Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC).
Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are
offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions
are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered
Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE
Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank,
both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More
information is available at www.etrade.com.
