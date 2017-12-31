+ + + Trump wird für die Fed zum Problem. Warum, das erfahren Sie hier! + + +
E*TRADE Financial Corporation Appoints Joshua Weinreich to Board of Directors

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced that Joshua Weinreich has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors and its Compensation and Governance Committees. Mr. Weinreich has also been appointed to the E*TRADE Bank board.

A career financial services executive, Mr. Weinreich previously served in a number of senior roles at Deutsche Bank, including Global Head of Hedge Funds and Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Asset Management Americas. Prior to these roles, Mr. Weinreich held several senior positions at Bankers Trust, including Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Bankers Trust Private Bank.

"Josh is a fantastic addition to our Board. His high energy is a natural complement and a great fit, said Rodger Lawson, Executive Chairman of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. "His leadership experience, broad industry knowledge, and financial services expertise will be tremendous resources for our firm, and will serve our Company, our customers, and our shareholders well.

Mr. Weinreich holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He currently serves as an independent director for Skybridge Multi-Adviser Hedge Fund Portfolios LLC and as Chairman of the Board for Leeds West Investment Group. He is also the current Chairman of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey board, Trustee and Chief Investment Officer of the Overlook Foundation, and a member of the Summit, New Jersey Board of Education. Mr. Weinreich previously served on the Board of Directors of Alliance Bernstein, as a member of the Newark Academy Board of Trustees, and as a member of the Cornell University Endowment Hedge Fund Subcommittee.

Mr. Weinreich is joining the Companys Board following the unexpected passing of Frederick Kanner, and was selected as part of the Boards ongoing director succession planning process.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including online brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com. ETFC-G

Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

© 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

