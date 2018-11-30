E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2019

finanzen.net
E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today released its Monthly Activity Report for April 2019.

Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) for April were 272,858, a five percent decrease from March and a 13 percent increase from the year-ago period. Derivatives represented 32 percent of DARTs during the month. The Company ended the month with approximately 5.2 million retail and advisor services accounts.

Net new retail and advisor services assets were negative $0.8 billion in the month. During the month, customer security holdings increased by $8.3 billion, and total customer cash and deposits remained flat, ending the month at $61.7 billion. Margin receivables decreased $0.3 billion, ending the month at $10.0 billion. Customers were net sellers of approximately $1.0 billion in securities during the month.

Monthly Activity Data

  Apr-19   Mar-19   Apr-18   % Chg. M/M   % Chg. Y/Y
Trading days 21.0   21.0   21.0   N.M.   N.M.
 
DARTs 272,858 285,881 242,371 (5)% 13%
Derivative DARTs 87,231 91,069 86,212 (4)% 1%
Derivative DARTs % 32 % 32 % 36 % % (4)%
 
Margin receivables ($B) $ 10.0 $ 10.3 $ 10.4 (3)% (4)%
 
Net new retail accounts 1,219 26,513 7,799 (95)% (84)%
Net new advisor services accounts 52 (519 ) 145,891 N.M. (100)%
Net new corporate services accounts   18,202     22,235     18,840     (18)%   (3)%
Net new accounts 19,473 48,229 172,530 (60)% (89)%
 
End of period retail accounts 5,089,816 5,088,597 3,962,930 % 28%
End of period advisor services accounts 151,274 151,222 145,891 % 4%
End of period corporate services accounts   1,836,185     1,817,983     1,551,169     1%   18%
End of period accounts 7,077,275 7,057,802 5,659,990 % 25%
 
Net new retail assets ($B)(1) $ (0.7 ) $ 1.8 $ (0.5 ) N.M. 40%
Net new advisor services assets ($B)(1)   (0.1 )   (0.1 )   18.4     %   N.M.

Net new retail and advisor services assets ($B)

$ (0.8 ) $ 1.7 $ 17.9 N.M. N.M.
 

Total Customer Assets ($B)

Security holdings $ 287.6 $ 279.3 $ 246.1 3% 17%
Cash and deposits   61.7     61.7     56.6     %   9%
Retail and advisor services assets $ 349.3 $ 341.0 $ 302.7 2% 15%
Corporate services vested assets   146.5     140.6     111.1     4%   32%

Retail, advisor services, and corporate services vested assets

$ 495.8 $ 481.6 $ 413.8 3% 20%
Corporate services unvested holdings   119.6     115.4     95.4     4%   25%
Total customer assets $ 615.4 $ 597.0 $ 509.2 3% 21%
 

Net (Buy) / Sell Activity ($B)

Retail net (buy) / sell activity $ 1.0  $ (1.4 ) $ (0.3 ) N.M. N.M.
Advisor services net (buy) / sell activity             (0.6 )   N.M.   N.M.
Net (buy) / sell activity $ 1.0 $ (1.4 ) $ (0.9 ) N.M. N.M.
 

Total Cash and Deposits ($B)

Sweep deposits $ 38.0 $ 38.6 $ 37.9 (2)% %
Customer payables 10.8 10.6 8.7 2% 24%
Savings, checking and other banking assets   7.9     7.7     4.7     3%   68%
Total on-balance sheet cash $ 56.7 $ 56.9 $ 51.3 % 11%
Sweep deposits at unaffiliated financial institutions 3.3 3.0 3.5 10% (6)%
Money market funds and other   1.7     1.8     1.8     (6)%   (6)%
Total customer cash held by third parties(2)   $ 5.0     $ 4.8     $ 5.3     4%   (6)%
Total cash and deposits $ 61.7 $ 61.7 $ 56.6 % 9%

(1) Net new retail and advisor services assets exclude the effects of market movements in the value of retail and advisor services assets.
(2) Customer cash held by third parties is held outside E*TRADE Financial and includes money market funds and sweep deposit accounts at unaffiliated financial institutions. Customer cash held by third parties is not reflected in the Company's consolidated balance sheet and is not immediately available for liquidity purposes.

Historical metrics and financials can be found on E*TRADE Financial's corporate website at https://about.etrade.com.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants and registered investment advisors (RIAs). Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are federal savings banks (Members FDIC). E*TRADE Securities LLC, E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, E*TRADE Futures LLC, E*TRADE Bank and E*TRADE Savings Bank are separate but affiliated companies. More information is available at www.etrade.com.

Important Notices

E*TRADE, E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE Bank, E*TRADE Savings Bank, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

