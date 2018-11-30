E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2019

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today released its Monthly Activity Report for April 2019.

Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) for April were 272,858, a five percent decrease from March and a 13 percent increase from the year-ago period. Derivatives represented 32 percent of DARTs during the month. The Company ended the month with approximately 5.2 million retail and advisor services accounts.

Net new retail and advisor services assets were negative $0.8 billion in the month. During the month, customer security holdings increased by $8.3 billion, and total customer cash and deposits remained flat, ending the month at $61.7 billion. Margin receivables decreased $0.3 billion, ending the month at $10.0 billion. Customers were net sellers of approximately $1.0 billion in securities during the month.

Monthly Activity Data

Apr-19 Mar-19 Apr-18 % Chg. M/M % Chg. Y/Y Trading days 21.0 21.0 21.0 N.M. N.M. DARTs 272,858 285,881 242,371 (5)% 13% Derivative DARTs 87,231 91,069 86,212 (4)% 1% Derivative DARTs % 32 % 32 % 36 % % (4)% Margin receivables ($B) $ 10.0 $ 10.3 $ 10.4 (3)% (4)% Net new retail accounts 1,219 26,513 7,799 (95)% (84)% Net new advisor services accounts 52 (519 ) 145,891 N.M. (100)% Net new corporate services accounts 18,202 22,235 18,840 (18)% (3)% Net new accounts 19,473 48,229 172,530 (60)% (89)% End of period retail accounts 5,089,816 5,088,597 3,962,930 % 28% End of period advisor services accounts 151,274 151,222 145,891 % 4% End of period corporate services accounts 1,836,185 1,817,983 1,551,169 1% 18% End of period accounts 7,077,275 7,057,802 5,659,990 % 25% Net new retail assets ($B)(1) $ (0.7 ) $ 1.8 $ (0.5 ) N.M. 40% Net new advisor services assets ($B)(1) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) 18.4 % N.M. Net new retail and advisor services assets ($B) $ (0.8 ) $ 1.7 $ 17.9 N.M. N.M. Total Customer Assets ($B) Security holdings $ 287.6 $ 279.3 $ 246.1 3% 17% Cash and deposits 61.7 61.7 56.6 % 9% Retail and advisor services assets $ 349.3 $ 341.0 $ 302.7 2% 15% Corporate services vested assets 146.5 140.6 111.1 4% 32% Retail, advisor services, and corporate services vested assets $ 495.8 $ 481.6 $ 413.8 3% 20% Corporate services unvested holdings 119.6 115.4 95.4 4% 25% Total customer assets $ 615.4 $ 597.0 $ 509.2 3% 21% Net (Buy) / Sell Activity ($B) Retail net (buy) / sell activity $ 1.0  $ (1.4 ) $ (0.3 ) N.M. N.M. Advisor services net (buy) / sell activity   (0.6 ) N.M. N.M. Net (buy) / sell activity $ 1.0 $ (1.4 ) $ (0.9 ) N.M. N.M. Total Cash and Deposits ($B) Sweep deposits $ 38.0 $ 38.6 $ 37.9 (2)% % Customer payables 10.8 10.6 8.7 2% 24% Savings, checking and other banking assets 7.9 7.7 4.7 3% 68% Total on-balance sheet cash $ 56.7 $ 56.9 $ 51.3 % 11% Sweep deposits at unaffiliated financial institutions 3.3 3.0 3.5 10% (6)% Money market funds and other 1.7 1.8 1.8 (6)% (6)% Total customer cash held by third parties(2) $ 5.0 $ 4.8 $ 5.3 4% (6)% Total cash and deposits $ 61.7 $ 61.7 $ 56.6 % 9%

(1) Net new retail and advisor services assets exclude the effects of market movements in the value of retail and advisor services assets.

(2) Customer cash held by third parties is held outside E*TRADE Financial and includes money market funds and sweep deposit accounts at unaffiliated financial institutions. Customer cash held by third parties is not reflected in the Company's consolidated balance sheet and is not immediately available for liquidity purposes.

