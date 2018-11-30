E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2019

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today released its Monthly
Activity Report for April 2019.
Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) for April were 272,858, a five
percent decrease from March and a 13 percent increase from the year-ago
period. Derivatives represented 32 percent of DARTs during the month.
The Company ended the month with approximately 5.2 million retail and
advisor services accounts.
Net new retail and advisor services assets were negative $0.8 billion in
the month. During the month, customer security holdings increased by
$8.3 billion, and total customer cash and deposits remained flat, ending
the month at $61.7 billion. Margin receivables decreased $0.3 billion,
ending the month at $10.0 billion. Customers were net sellers of
approximately $1.0 billion in securities during the month.
Monthly Activity Data
|
|
|
Apr-19
|
|
Mar-19
|
|
Apr-18
|
|
% Chg. M/M
|
|
% Chg. Y/Y
|
Trading days
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
N.M.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DARTs
|
|
272,858
|
|
|
285,881
|
|
|
242,371
|
|
|
(5)%
|
|
13%
|
Derivative DARTs
|
|
87,231
|
|
|
91,069
|
|
|
86,212
|
|
|
(4)%
|
|
1%
|
Derivative DARTs %
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
36
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
(4)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Margin receivables ($B)
|
|
$
|
10.0
|
|
|
$
|
10.3
|
|
|
$
|
10.4
|
|
|
(3)%
|
|
(4)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net new retail accounts
|
|
1,219
|
|
|
26,513
|
|
|
7,799
|
|
|
(95)%
|
|
(84)%
|
Net new advisor services accounts
|
|
52
|
|
|
(519
|
)
|
|
145,891
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
(100)%
|
Net new corporate services accounts
|
|
18,202
|
|
|
22,235
|
|
|
18,840
|
|
|
(18)%
|
|
(3)%
|
Net new accounts
|
|
19,473
|
|
|
48,229
|
|
|
172,530
|
|
|
(60)%
|
|
(89)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of period retail accounts
|
|
5,089,816
|
|
|
5,088,597
|
|
|
3,962,930
|
|
|
%
|
|
28%
|
End of period advisor services accounts
|
|
151,274
|
|
|
151,222
|
|
|
145,891
|
|
|
%
|
|
4%
|
End of period corporate services accounts
|
|
1,836,185
|
|
|
1,817,983
|
|
|
1,551,169
|
|
|
1%
|
|
18%
|
End of period accounts
|
|
7,077,275
|
|
|
7,057,802
|
|
|
5,659,990
|
|
|
%
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net new retail assets ($B)(1)
|
|
$
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.8
|
|
|
$
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
N.M.
|
|
40%
|
Net new advisor services assets ($B)(1)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
18.4
|
|
|
%
|
|
N.M.
|
Net new retail and advisor services assets ($B)
|
|
$
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.7
|
|
|
$
|
17.9
|
|
|
N.M.
|
|
N.M.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Customer Assets ($B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security holdings
|
|
$
|
287.6
|
|
|
$
|
279.3
|
|
|
$
|
246.1
|
|
|
3%
|
|
17%
|
Cash and deposits
|
|
61.7
|
|
|
61.7
|
|
|
56.6
|
|
|
%
|
|
9%
|
Retail and advisor services assets
|
|
$
|
349.3
|
|
|
$
|
341.0
|
|
|
$
|
302.7
|
|
|
2%
|
|
15%
|
Corporate services vested assets
|
|
146.5
|
|
|
140.6
|
|
|
111.1
|
|
|
4%
|
|
32%
|
Retail, advisor services, and corporate services vested assets
|
|
$
|
495.8
|
|
|
$
|
481.6
|
|
|
$
|
413.8
|
|
|
3%
|
|
20%
|
Corporate services unvested holdings
|
|
119.6
|
|
|
115.4
|
|
|
95.4
|
|
|
4%
|
|
25%
|
Total customer assets
|
|
$
|
615.4
|
|
|
$
|
597.0
|
|
|
$
|
509.2
|
|
|
3%
|
|
21%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (Buy) / Sell Activity ($B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail net (buy) / sell activity
|
|
$
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
N.M.
|
|
N.M.
|
Advisor services net (buy) / sell activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
N.M.
|
|
N.M.
|
Net (buy) / sell activity
|
|
$
|
1.0
|
|
|
$
|
(1.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
N.M.
|
|
N.M.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Cash and Deposits ($B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sweep deposits
|
|
$
|
38.0
|
|
|
$
|
38.6
|
|
|
$
|
37.9
|
|
|
(2)%
|
|
%
|
Customer payables
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
2%
|
|
24%
|
Savings, checking and other banking assets
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
3%
|
|
68%
|
Total on-balance sheet cash
|
|
$
|
56.7
|
|
|
$
|
56.9
|
|
|
$
|
51.3
|
|
|
%
|
|
11%
|
Sweep deposits at unaffiliated financial institutions
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
10%
|
|
(6)%
|
Money market funds and other
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
(6)%
|
|
(6)%
|
Total customer cash held by third parties(2)
|
|
$
|
5.0
|
|
|
$
|
4.8
|
|
|
$
|
5.3
|
|
|
4%
|
|
(6)%
|
Total cash and deposits
|
|
$
|
61.7
|
|
|
$
|
61.7
|
|
|
$
|
56.6
|
|
|
%
|
|
9%
(1) Net new retail and advisor services assets exclude the effects of
market movements in the value of retail and advisor services assets.
(2)
Customer cash held by third parties is held outside E*TRADE Financial
and includes money market funds and sweep deposit accounts at
unaffiliated financial institutions. Customer cash held by third parties
is not reflected in the Company's consolidated balance sheet and is not
immediately available for liquidity purposes.
Historical metrics and financials can be found on E*TRADE Financial's
corporate website at https://about.etrade.com.
About E*TRADE Financial
E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services
including brokerage and banking products and services to traders,
investors, stock plan administrators and participants and registered
investment advisors (RIAs). Securities products and services are offered
by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and
options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures
LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE
Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Bank products
and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are
offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are federal savings banks
(Members FDIC). E*TRADE Securities LLC, E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC,
E*TRADE Futures LLC, E*TRADE Bank and E*TRADE Savings Bank are separate
but affiliated companies. More information is available at www.etrade.com.
