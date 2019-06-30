E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for August 2019

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today released its Monthly Activity Report for August 2019.

Monthly Activity Data Aug-19 Jul-19 Aug-18 % Chg. M/M % Chg. Y/Y Trading days 22.0 21.5 23.0 N.M. N.M. DARTs 284,828 255,423 254,021 12% 12% Derivative DARTs 100,373 90,368 85,981 11% 17% Derivative DARTs % 35% 35% 34% % 1% Margin receivables ($B) $ 10.1 $ 9.9 $ 10.7 2% (6)% Net new retail accounts 14,923 (11,522) 32,546 N.M. (54)% Net new advisor services accounts (145) (465) 646 69% N.M. Net new corporate services accounts 12,580 21,757 13,444 (42)% (6)% Net new accounts 27,358 9,770 46,636 180% (41)% End of period retail accounts 5,126,070 5,111,147 4,019,181 % 28% End of period advisor services accounts 150,665 150,810 149,141 % 1% End of period corporate services accounts 1,888,212 1,875,632 1,707,105 1% 11% End of period accounts 7,164,947 7,137,589 5,875,427 % 22% Net new retail assets ($B)(1) $ 1.2 $ 0.2 $ 1.7 N.M. (29)% Net new advisor services assets ($B)(1)  0.1 0.1 (100)% (100)% Net new retail and advisor services assets ($B) $ 1.2 $ 0.3 $ 1.8 300% (33)% Total Customer Assets ($B) Security holdings $ 283.1 $ 289.2 $ 274.1 (2)% 3% Cash and deposits 63.2 63.1 58.5 % 8% Retail and advisor services assets $ 346.3 $ 352.3 $ 332.6 (2)% 4% Corporate services vested assets 140.6 147.3 139.7 (5)% 1% Retail, advisor services, and corporate services vested assets $ 486.9 $ 499.6 $ 472.3 (3)% 3% Corporate services unvested holdings 116.8 123.1 120.5 (5)% (3)% Total customer assets $ 603.7 $ 622.7 $ 592.8 (3)% 2% Net (Buy) / Sell Activity ($B) Retail net (buy) / sell activity $ (1.8) $ 0.4 $ 0.4 N.M. N.M. Advisor services net (buy) / sell activity 0.5  (0.1) N.M. N.M. Net (buy) / sell activity $ (1.3) $ 0.4 $ 0.3 N.M. N.M. Total Cash and Deposits ($B) Sweep deposits $ 30.6 $ 30.4 $ 37.6 1% (19)% Customer payables 10.6 10.9 10.9 (3)% (3)% Savings, checking and other banking assets 9.4 9.1 5.0 3% 88% Total on-balance sheet cash $ 50.6 $ 50.4 $ 53.5 % (5)% Sweep deposits at unaffiliated financial institutions 10.9 10.9 3.3 % 230% Money market funds and other 1.7 1.8 1.7 (6)% % Total customer cash held by third parties(2) $ 12.6 $ 12.7 $ 5.0 (1)% 152% Total cash and deposits $ 63.2 $ 63.1 $ 58.5 % 8%

(1) Net new retail and advisor services assets exclude the effects of market movements in the value of retail and advisor services assets. (2) Customer cash held by third parties is held outside E*TRADE FINANCIAL and includes money market funds and sweep deposit accounts at unaffiliated financial institutions. Customer cash held by third parties is not reflected in the E*TRADE Financials condensed consolidated balance sheet and is not immediately available for liquidity purposes.

