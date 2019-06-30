finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
16.09.2019 14:05
Bewerten
(0)

E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for August 2019

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today released its Monthly Activity Report for August 2019.

Monthly Activity Data

 

Aug-19

 

Jul-19

 

Aug-18

 

% Chg. M/M

 

% Chg. Y/Y

Trading days

 

 

22.0

 

 

21.5

 

 

23.0

 

N.M.

 

N.M.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DARTs

 

 

284,828

 

 

255,423

 

 

254,021

 

12%

 

12%

Derivative DARTs

 

 

100,373

 

 

90,368

 

 

85,981

 

11%

 

17%

Derivative DARTs %

 

 

35%

 

 

35%

 

 

34%

 

%

 

1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Margin receivables ($B)

 

$

 

10.1

 

$

 

9.9

 

$

 

10.7

 

2%

 

(6)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net new retail accounts

 

 

14,923

 

 

(11,522)

 

 

32,546

 

N.M.

 

(54)%

Net new advisor services accounts

 

 

(145)

 

 

(465)

 

 

646

 

69%

 

N.M.

Net new corporate services accounts

 

 

12,580

 

 

21,757

 

 

13,444

 

(42)%

 

(6)%

Net new accounts

 

 

27,358

 

 

9,770

 

 

46,636

 

180%

 

(41)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period retail accounts

 

 

5,126,070

 

 

5,111,147

 

 

4,019,181

 

%

 

28%

End of period advisor services accounts

 

 

150,665

 

 

150,810

 

 

149,141

 

%

 

1%

End of period corporate services accounts

 

 

1,888,212

 

 

1,875,632

 

 

1,707,105

 

1%

 

11%

End of period accounts

 

 

7,164,947

 

 

7,137,589

 

 

5,875,427

 

%

 

22%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net new retail assets ($B)(1)

 

$

 

1.2

 

$

 

0.2

 

$

 

1.7

 

N.M.

 

(29)%

Net new advisor services assets ($B)(1)

 



 

 

0.1

 

 

0.1

 

(100)%

 

(100)%

Net new retail and advisor services assets ($B)

 

$

 

1.2

 

$

 

0.3

 

$

 

1.8

 

300%

 

(33)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Customer Assets ($B)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Security holdings

 

$

 

283.1

 

$

 

289.2

 

$

 

274.1

 

(2)%

 

3%

Cash and deposits

 

 

63.2

 

 

63.1

 

 

58.5

 

%

 

8%

Retail and advisor services assets

 

$

 

346.3

 

$

 

352.3

 

$

 

332.6

 

(2)%

 

4%

Corporate services vested assets

 

 

140.6

 

 

147.3

 

 

139.7

 

(5)%

 

1%

Retail, advisor services, and corporate

services vested assets

 

$

 

486.9

 

$

 

499.6

 

$

 

472.3

 

(3)%

 

3%

Corporate services unvested holdings

 

 

116.8

 

 

123.1

 

 

120.5

 

(5)%

 

(3)%

Total customer assets

 

$

 

603.7

 

$

 

622.7

 

$

 

592.8

 

(3)%

 

2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (Buy) / Sell Activity ($B)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail net (buy) / sell activity

 

$

 

(1.8)

 

$

 

0.4

 

$

 

0.4

 

N.M.

 

N.M.

Advisor services net (buy) / sell activity

 

 

0.5

 



 

 

(0.1)

 

N.M.

 

N.M.

Net (buy) / sell activity

 

$

 

(1.3)

 

$

 

0.4

 

$

 

0.3

 

N.M.

 

N.M.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Cash and Deposits ($B)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sweep deposits

 

$

 

30.6

 

$

 

30.4

 

$

 

37.6

 

1%

 

(19)%

Customer payables

 

 

10.6

 

 

10.9

 

 

10.9

 

(3)%

 

(3)%

Savings, checking and other banking assets

 

 

9.4

 

 

9.1

 

 

5.0

 

3%

 

88%

Total on-balance sheet cash

 

$

 

50.6

 

$

 

50.4

 

$

 

53.5

 

%

 

(5)%

Sweep deposits at unaffiliated financial institutions

 

 

10.9

 

 

10.9

 

 

3.3

 

%

 

230%

Money market funds and other

 

 

1.7

 

 

1.8

 

 

1.7

 

(6)%

 

%

Total customer cash held by third parties(2)

 

$

 

12.6

 

$

 

12.7

 

$

 

5.0

 

(1)%

 

152%

Total cash and deposits

 

$

 

63.2

 

$

 

63.1

 

$

 

58.5

 

%

 

8%

(1) Net new retail and advisor services assets exclude the effects of market movements in the value of retail and advisor services assets.

(2) Customer cash held by third parties is held outside E*TRADE FINANCIAL and includes money market funds and sweep deposit accounts at unaffiliated financial institutions. Customer cash held by third parties is not reflected in the E*TRADE Financials condensed consolidated balance sheet and is not immediately available for liquidity purposes.

Historical metrics and financials can be found on E*TRADE Financial's corporate website at https://about.etrade.com.

About E*TRADE Financial Corporation

E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and related products and services to traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are federal savings banks (Members FDIC). E*TRADE Securities LLC, E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, E*TRADE Futures LLC, E*TRADE Bank and E*TRADE Savings Bank are separate but affiliated companies. More information is available at www.etrade.com.

Important Notices

E*TRADE, E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE Bank, E*TRADE Savings Bank, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

Nachrichten zu E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr E*TRADE FINANCIAL News
RSS Feed
E*TRADE FINANCIAL zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.08.2019E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.09.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyUBS AG
19.12.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuySunTrust
29.11.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldSunTrust
08.09.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyUBS AG
19.12.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuySunTrust
22.07.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyCompass Point
07.07.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
09.08.2019E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.11.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldSunTrust
22.10.2012E*TRADE FINANCIAL neutralCredit Suisse Group
14.09.2011E Trade Financial equal-weightBarclays Capital
21.04.2011E Trade Financial neutralCredit Suisse Group
12.03.2009E*Trade sell Citigroup Corp.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene E*TRADE FINANCIAL News

18.08.19Stocks This Week: Sell Short E Trade Financial And Noble Energy
Weitere E*TRADE FINANCIAL News
Werbung

Inside

Neu: Entnahmepläne von Scalable Capital
Ölmarkt im Schockzustand
DZ BANK - Die Märkte am Tropf der Notenbanken - Das sollten Anleger jetzt tun
Tesla  Vor Durchbruch nach oben?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - CAC 40 mit Abpraller am Mehrjahreshoch
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, ThyssenKrupp, Continental
ING Markets: DAX mit Gap-down erwartet
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur E*TRADE FINANCIAL-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Peer Group News

06:07 Uhr2. Quartal 2019: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot - Buffett kauft weiter Amazon-Aktien zu
14.09.193 Reasons to Consider Owning Goldman Sachs
13.09.19Goldman Sachs (GS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
13.09.19Apple down today after Goldman Sachs cuts price target
13.09.19Goldman Sachs just dramatically cut its outlook for Apple. predicts 26% downside
13.09.19Goldman Sachs Group : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
13.09.19Apple-Aktie im Fokus: Apfel auf Abwegen
13.09.19Goldman Sachs (EPT) : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
12.09.19Goldman Sachs hires former Amazon executive for top technology role
12.09.19Saudi Aramco: Banken tagen in Dubai zur Einleitung des Aramco-Underwritings

News von

Rezession?  Ehrlich gesagt finde ich das recht unwichtig
So retten Sie Ihren Prämiensparvertrag vor der Nullzins-Ära
Online mit Kreditkarte bezahlen wird komplizierter
Chance vertan, Mr. President  Trumps gefährliche Schuldenspirale
So revolutioniert die Luxus-WG das Wohnen der Freiberufler

News von

Strafzinsen überall: Warum Sparer jetzt schnell handeln müssen und wo sie noch attraktive Zinsen bekommen
Marktausblick KW 38: Anleger wenden sich nach EZB-Entscheid der Fed zu
Metro-Aktie: Real-Verkauf könnte die Trendwende bringen
DAX unter Druck: Ölpreis-Rally und Golf-Krise machen Anleger nervös
DAX: Atempause ist angesagt

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- Wirecard zieht es nach China -- CompuGroup meldet Gewinnwarnung -- Spirituosenhersteller, Ölsektor, Hannover Rück, Lufthansa im Fokus

ams senkt Mindesannahmeschwelle für OSRAM-Kauf. Ölpreise nach Drohnenangriff stärker - Börse in Riad knickt ein - Trump droht mit Vergeltung. Senvion will Teile des Geschäfts an Siemens Gamesa verkaufen. Fresenius stoppt offenbar Verkauf von Transfusionssparte. TLG baut auf Aktientausch mit Aroundtown.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im August 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:22 Uhr
DAX im Minus -- Wirecard zieht es nach China -- CompuGroup meldet Gewinnwarnung -- Spirituosenhersteller, Ölsektor, Hannover Rück, Lufthansa im Fokus
Sonstiges
14:05 Uhr
Krypto-Hype vorbei? Daten belegen weniger Bitcoin-Transaktionen über große Börsen
Sonstiges
14:03 Uhr
Darum gibt der Euro etwas nach
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
EVOTEC SE566480
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
BayerBAY001