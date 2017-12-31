E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today announced a
significant addition to its OptionsHouse suite of trading tools. With
E*TRADEs new Technical Analysis tool, traders now have the ability to:
Automatically populate charts with technical patterns.
Spot developing price swings on a chart.
Understand the shape and relationships of candlesticks or price bars.
Click on any technical event to learn what it historically indicates
(a first for the industry).
Choose to populate charts with a variety of technical indicators,
including classic patterns, short-term patterns, and oscillators.
"E*TRADE has a rich history of innovation in arming customers with
best-in-class tools and education, said Steve Claussen, Vice President
of Trader Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. "With this launch, we continue
to build on that game-changing legacy by merging technology with
empowering education like never before so traders can distill what
technical indicators mean in the moment and take action more quickly.
