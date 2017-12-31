E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today announced a significant addition to its OptionsHouse suite of trading tools. With E*TRADEs new Technical Analysis tool, traders now have the ability to:

Automatically populate charts with technical patterns.

Spot developing price swings on a chart.

Understand the shape and relationships of candlesticks or price bars.

Click on any technical event to learn what it historically indicates (a first for the industry).

Choose to populate charts with a variety of technical indicators, including classic patterns, short-term patterns, and oscillators.

"E*TRADE has a rich history of innovation in arming customers with best-in-class tools and education, said Steve Claussen, Vice President of Trader Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. "With this launch, we continue to build on that game-changing legacy by merging technology with empowering education like never before so traders can distill what technical indicators mean in the moment and take action more quickly.

About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices

The Technical Analysis tool is provided for informational and/or educational purposes and should not be used or construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security, commodity future, futures option, or investment by E*TRADE or any third-party provider. The Technical Analysis tool is not designed to yield variable results specific to your individual financial situation, risk tolerance, or investment goals and should not be relied upon, in any way, to determine the suitability of an investment for you. Before buying or selling any investment, you should carefully consider your financial situation, investment objectives, risk tolerance, and liquidity needs and consult your broker, financial advisor, and/or licensed tax professional to determine for yourself whether the investment is suitable for you. Past performance of securities, commodity futures, and futures options are not indicative of future results.

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services, including brokerage and banking products and services, to retail customers. Securities products and services, including options, are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, a Federal savings bank, Member FDIC, or its subsidiaries. More information is available at www.etrade.com.

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, OptionsHouse, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors.

© 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

