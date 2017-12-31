16.03.2018 13:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today announced a significant addition to its OptionsHouse suite of trading tools. With E*TRADEs new Technical Analysis tool, traders now have the ability to:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005302/en/

Automated pattern analysis tool seamlessly combines education and trading (Photo: Business Wire)

Automated pattern analysis tool seamlessly combines education and trading (Photo: Business Wire)

  • Automatically populate charts with technical patterns.
  • Spot developing price swings on a chart.
  • Understand the shape and relationships of candlesticks or price bars.
  • Click on any technical event to learn what it historically indicates (a first for the industry).
  • Choose to populate charts with a variety of technical indicators, including classic patterns, short-term patterns, and oscillators.

"E*TRADE has a rich history of innovation in arming customers with best-in-class tools and education, said Steve Claussen, Vice President of Trader Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. "With this launch, we continue to build on that game-changing legacy by merging technology with empowering education like never before so traders can distill what technical indicators mean in the moment and take action more quickly.

About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices

The Technical Analysis tool is provided for informational and/or educational purposes and should not be used or construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security, commodity future, futures option, or investment by E*TRADE or any third-party provider. The Technical Analysis tool is not designed to yield variable results specific to your individual financial situation, risk tolerance, or investment goals and should not be relied upon, in any way, to determine the suitability of an investment for you. Before buying or selling any investment, you should carefully consider your financial situation, investment objectives, risk tolerance, and liquidity needs and consult your broker, financial advisor, and/or licensed tax professional to determine for yourself whether the investment is suitable for you. Past performance of securities, commodity futures, and futures options are not indicative of future results.

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services, including brokerage and banking products and services, to retail customers. Securities products and services, including options, are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, a Federal savings bank, Member FDIC, or its subsidiaries. More information is available at www.etrade.com.

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, OptionsHouse, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors.

© 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
24.01.18
Ausblick: E*TRADE FINANCIAL mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
20.10.17
E-Trade Financial loses ground after hours as third quarter results disappoint (Proactiveinvestors)
20.10.17
E-Trade Financial loses ground after hours as third quarter results disappoint (Proactiveinvestors)
18.10.17
Ausblick: E*TRADE FINANCIAL informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
18.07.17
E-Trade Financial stock price target raised to $45 from $43 at Raymond James (MarketWatch)
18.07.17
E-Trade Financial stock price target raised to $45 from $43 at Raymond James (MarketWatch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr E*TRADE FINANCIAL News
RSS Feed
E*TRADE FINANCIAL zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.09.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyUBS AG
19.12.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuySunTrust
29.11.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldSunTrust
22.07.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyCompass Point
08.09.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyUBS AG
19.12.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuySunTrust
22.07.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyCompass Point
07.07.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
29.11.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldSunTrust
22.10.2012E*TRADE FINANCIAL neutralCredit Suisse Group
14.09.2011E Trade Financial equal-weightBarclays Capital
21.04.2011E Trade Financial neutralCredit Suisse Group
24.02.2011E Trade Financial equal-weightBarclays Capital
12.03.2009E*Trade sell Citigroup Corp.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene E*TRADE FINANCIAL News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere E*TRADE FINANCIAL News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Daimler AG - Der Abwärtstrend bleibt intakt
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
5,5 Gründe für Aktien als Altersvorsorge
HSBC: US-Automarkt unter Druck?
Erfolgreicher Börsengang von Siemens Healthineers  davon können Anleger jetzt profitieren!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Deutsche Bank legt den Geschäftsbericht vor
ING Markets: DAX - Bei einem Hexentanz ist nichts unmöglich
ÖKO-Test: Scalable Capital vorne mit dabei
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur E*TRADE FINANCIAL-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Peer Group News

10:35 UhrGoldman Sachs and UBS back women in finance initiative
07:14 UhrSpotify startet an der Börse am 3. April
07:12 UhrIPO/ROUNDUP: Spotify startet am 3. April an der Börse
15.03.18Goldman Sachs-Analyst warnt: Der Bitcoin könnte schon bald unter sein Februar-Tief fallen
15.03.18Aktienmarkt: Warum Goldman Sachs zu Aktien aus Schwellenländern rät
15.03.18Goldman Sachs sees reshaping of industries driving M&A
15.03.18Barroso slams EU watchdog over probe of his Goldman Sachs role
15.03.18PM's gaffe-prone son stirs up trouble at Goldman Sachs
15.03.18EU-Bürgerbeauftragte will den Fall Barroso neu aufrollen
15.03.18Umstrittene Treffen: Barrosos Job für Goldman Sachs soll vors Ethik-Komitee – zum zweiten Mal

News von

Das ist die Strategie für Reichtum an der Börse
So stark geht die Gehaltsschere auseinander
Was Kanadas Notenbank plötzlich mit Space Invaders zu tun hat
Landtagsabgeordneter Felbinger wegen Betrugs verurteilt
Bayerische Firma rüstet Südkorea gegen Kim Jong-un

News von

Prognosen für 2019: Bei diesen acht Aktien winken satte Gewinne
Healthineers-Aktien zwischen 27,50 und 28,50 Euro - Siemens muss Abstriche machen
Dax: Nochmal 1000 Punkte runter?
Healthineers-IPO: Analysten sehen Neubewertung der Siemens-Aktie
Healthineers-IPO: Börsenneuling nimmt rasch MDax ins Visier

News von

Historiker und Immobilien-Experte Rainer Zitelmann: "Zu wenig Kapitalismus wird für schlimme Krisen sorgen"
Experte kritisiert: Die Verbraucher sind die Zahlmeister der Energiewende
Baumärkte wie Obi, Bauhaus und Co. verschlafen womöglich einen Trend in Deutschland, der ihnen viel Geld bringen könnte
Ein unheimliches Detail auf Fotos einer iPhone-Fabrik zeigt, was dort vor sich geht
Forscher haben den Schlüssel zum Reichtum gefunden - und er hat nichts mit Talent zu tun

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas fester -- Healthineers-Aktie startet mit einem Erstkurs von 29,10 Euro verspätet an der Börse -- Allianz-Analyst: Die Bitcoin-Blase wird platzen -- Zalando, Fraport im Fokus

Bechtle-Aktie fällt: Anleger trotz positivem Ausblick nicht überzeugt. Porsche peilt mit dem Mission E Wachstumssprung an. Jahresverlust der Deutschen Bank fällt nach Anpassung höher aus. US-Investor Singer will nach Einstieg Telecom Italia aufmischen. Deutsche Bank zahlt 2,2 Milliarden Euro Boni trotz Verlust.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 11: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 10: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 10: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Facebook, YouTube und Co sind längst kein Jugendphänomen mehr sondern sind in der Breite der Gesellschaft angekommen. Könnten Sie sich ein Leben ohne Social Media vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:35 Uhr
DAX etwas fester -- Healthineers-Aktie startet mit einem Erstkurs von 29,10 Euro verspätet an der Börse -- Allianz-Analyst: Die Bitcoin-Blase wird platzen -- Zalando, Fraport im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13:11 Uhr
Ein Rihanna-Tweet schickt die Snap-Aktie wieder nach Süden
Ausland
13:15 Uhr
QUALCOMM verlängert Angebotsfrist für NXP-Übernahme
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens AG723610
AlibabaA117ME
adidas AGA1EWWW
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Lufthansa AG823212